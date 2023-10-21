Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL

A TwitterX user asked people to write a story, in six words or fewer, about a photo of a clown congregation.

We love when you all get an opportunity to let your creative juices flow, and your bozo blasts did not disappoint.

In six words or fewer, write a story about this photo.#sixwordstory #WritingCommmunity pic.twitter.com/nyFIj5zvtq — Agatha Chocolats (@AgathaChocolats) October 19, 2023

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of our favorites.

Congress is back in session. — Hotlead&Hardware (@Hotlead_and_HW) October 21, 2023

This was a bit of a common theme … and well-deserved at that.

Unemploment soars with oversupply of twitter clowns. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) October 21, 2023

Ha! We definitely have way more clown supply than demand.

Or maybe they're just not participating in the clown labor force (whatever helps Biden's numbers, right?).

Speaking of Biden. Ha!

Biden’s handlers waiting on Obama’s orders https://t.co/Gs0tNeH9zH — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 21, 2023

Why does this photo of crestfallen clowns look so familiar?

Oh, now we remember.

Canadian clowns migrating south for winter. — Null 🖤 (@TterThe) October 21, 2023

LOLOLOL!

How could you not laugh at that one? Yeah, you … right there. We're talking to you.

We thought you said funemployment line. https://t.co/k5i0DJFnYm — Dave Gordon (@Gordon_Kushner) October 21, 2023

Okay, Dad. (Yes, we laughed.)

Schumer reconsiders dress code for Senate. — markchristenson (@markchristenson) October 21, 2023

Bwahaha!

Send in Krusty Fetterman!

Waiting to egg Stephen King. — Davi Mai (@TheDaviMai) October 19, 2023

Nice.

It's The Clown Front!

Auditioners have big shoes to fill. — CanadianLitChick🇨🇦 (@ConnieLukey) October 19, 2023

Canada comes out of nowhere and totally redeems itself! Well done.

As Binkie’s hearse passed… — Gregg Masters (@GreggMasters) October 19, 2023

HAHA!

It was a 21-squirting-flower salute.

Clown Union local 33 1/3rd On Strike https://t.co/3YBEywHL4W — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 21, 2023

Wait, so Biden's on strike?

Only one porta potty marked “clowns”. — Space Crab Spiff (@pickingcrabs) October 20, 2023

YES!!! LOL.

Was there a Speaker among them? https://t.co/2Olee3kaeS — kɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) October 21, 2023

So many of you likened the clown brigade to the GOP's hunt for a Speaker of the Circus … er … House.

Can't we elect better people, Ronald McDaniel?

CNN and NYT news rooms reporting Hamas claims without any verification https://t.co/3XNGPWXdsQ — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 20, 2023

They said six words or fewer! Fine, we'll let it slide.

The MSNBC Green Room got real. https://t.co/cqNYCq4vLJ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 20, 2023

BOOM!

Accurate. Clown Squad™.

Seriously, we don't want to be here for the clown apocalypse.

Harvard Law School First Year Orientation https://t.co/dRpDlRQrGb — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 20, 2023

LOL! Clowns.

***

