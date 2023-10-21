Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL

NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:00 PM on October 21, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

A TwitterX user asked people to write a story, in six words or fewer, about a photo of a clown congregation.

We love when you all get an opportunity to let your creative juices flow, and your bozo blasts did not disappoint.

Without further ado, let's take a look at some of our favorites.

This was a bit of a common theme … and well-deserved at that.

Ha! We definitely have way more clown supply than demand.

Or maybe they're just not participating in the clown labor force (whatever helps Biden's numbers, right?).

Speaking of Biden. Ha!

Why does this photo of crestfallen clowns look so familiar?

Oh, now we remember.

LOLOLOL!

How could you not laugh at that one? Yeah, you … right there. We're talking to you.

Okay, Dad. (Yes, we laughed.)

Bwahaha!

Send in Krusty Fetterman!

Nice.

It's The Clown Front!

Canada comes out of nowhere and totally redeems itself! Well done.

HAHA!

It was a 21-squirting-flower salute.

Wait, so Biden's on strike?

YES!!! LOL.

So many of you likened the clown brigade to the GOP's hunt for a Speaker of the Circus … er … House.

Can't we elect better people, Ronald McDaniel?

They said six words or fewer! Fine, we'll let it slide.

BOOM!

Accurate. Clown Squad™.

Seriously, we don't want to be here for the clown apocalypse.

LOL! Clowns.

***

