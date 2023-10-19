Meme-Maker Sentenced to Seven Months in Prison for Attempting to Trick Voters
Heroic NYPD Officer Talks Suicidal Man Off Bridge

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on October 19, 2023
SoFuego/Pixabay

We're sure you all noticed, but things seem dark lately. We could all use a nice dose of good old human decency.

A great example is the recent actions of an NYPD officer who helped a man going through his own darkest hour.

The video was quite stirring, as the police officer pleaded with the man to remain on the bridge's ledge until fellow officers could secure him.

The event concluded with the heroic man in blue breaking down in tears after the troubled man's safety was assured.

It was clear the people of TwitterX were hungry for a story with a happy ending.

See, not everything sucks.

And they still choose to serve.

It's as simple as that.

We all need this reminder once in a while, especially in the last couple of weeks.

Yes, and if you ever find yourself feeling hopeless and contemplating harming yourself, PLEASE reach out to someone or call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You are loved and valued, even if you're in a dark place where you can't currently see it.

Thank you to all our first responders out there!

***

