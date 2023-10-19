Heroic NYPD Officer Talks Suicidal Man Off Bridge

We're sure you all noticed, but things seem dark lately. We could all use a nice dose of good old human decency.

A great example is the recent actions of an NYPD officer who helped a man going through his own darkest hour.

WATCH: NYPD Officer breaks down after talking suicidal man off bridge pic.twitter.com/4nPFodKPz5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 19, 2023

The video was quite stirring, as the police officer pleaded with the man to remain on the bridge's ledge until fellow officers could secure him.

The event concluded with the heroic man in blue breaking down in tears after the troubled man's safety was assured.

It was clear the people of TwitterX were hungry for a story with a happy ending.

Wow….God bless that officer! Those tears were well earned. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/E35jXHrfEl — Gege, An Adult Human Female. i.e.: A Woman (@Pomquat) October 19, 2023

Wow, not going to lie. 😢😢 — Lee Rogers 🐜 (@SethWestmore) October 20, 2023

This is gorgeous https://t.co/ObsUTvYiru — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 19, 2023

See, not everything sucks.

People don't understand the stress. They just don't. https://t.co/1lR4Hd9DzE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 19, 2023

I’m sure talking down suicidal people is extremely stressful. — Maiden USA (@MaidenUSA_) October 19, 2023

There is way, way too much pressure on these men. https://t.co/5IfLFBqm3K — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 19, 2023

Man, not gonna lie, I have tears in my eyes from that. The public has no idea what people in emergency services see and do on a daily basis. It would break most. — General Disarray (@DarkhorsePrey) October 20, 2023

And they still choose to serve.

beautiful soul that officer has pic.twitter.com/Ww6GyJ0lb0 — Matey🔺 (@wowMatey) October 20, 2023

It's as simple as that.

Good reminder that the vast majority of people in this world are genuinely good people and far too often we let the nut jobs dominate the airwaves in a way that projects their numbers to be far far greater than they really are. https://t.co/yBbBNZTA0W — Bills2022 (@msiwoz) October 19, 2023

We all need this reminder once in a while, especially in the last couple of weeks.

We are all going threw something… https://t.co/x6CLBIF0eh — 🇺🇸Patriots United (@Mlong2872) October 20, 2023

Yes, and if you ever find yourself feeling hopeless and contemplating harming yourself, PLEASE reach out to someone or call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You are loved and valued, even if you're in a dark place where you can't currently see it.

Such an emotional rollercoaster for this Officer.. The down as he tries to save his life, and the outpouring of emotion because he indeed saved his live..



Impactful, heroic, amazing.



Thank you Officer. Thank. You. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) October 19, 2023

Thank you to all our first responders out there!

