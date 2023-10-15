Just for fun: You got caught red-handed, Alan - just pay the bill

Sometimes we have to step back from crazy and enjoy the random funny things that happen on TwitterX.

Such is the case of Alan Henney, who tweets 'breaking crime news and more in the DC area' … and recently tweeted a video of himself committing a crime in the DC area.

That's me driving the white Crown Vic on Blagden Ave at Allison St NW. DC has fined me $200. Should I pay or contest it? pic.twitter.com/o9218w8YYp — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) October 14, 2023

We'll give you one guess of how people responded to Alan.

Lmao you got caught redhanded.



Just pay the damn bill, Alan. — Max 🥰 (@MaxMaaxMaaax) October 15, 2023

Yep, that pretty much sums up the majority of the responses. LOL.

It’s a “California roll through”, everyone does them sometimes but it’s illegal. Pay up — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 15, 2023

Pay up, Alan.

Lmaooo you literally never stopped and then proceeded to post the evidence on social media for the entire world to see how you didn’t stop 😆😂 — Eastman (@kickxX3astmanXx) October 15, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Hey, he literally told us he tweets about breaking crime in DC.

You didn't stop behind the white limit line and never came to a complete stop. I wouldn't contest that citation. — Gil Jacome (@giljacome74) October 15, 2023

Imagine Alan presenting his defense: 'I just REALLY don't want to pay $200, your honor!'

I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume that you know you're in the wrong but are hoping for enough engagements to make up for that $200 ticket (ouch). So here I am, doing my part to help you out. — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) October 15, 2023

We're happy to help out, too. At least Alan gave us all a good laugh.

Contest it.



Maybe the judge telling you the difference between stopping and slowing down will have an effect — Darkcobra (@darkcobrabws) October 15, 2023

Bwahaha!

That was an expensive 1.5 seconds you saved there — Senior PowerPoint Engineer (@ryxcommar) October 15, 2023

That's a worse ROI than a 401k under Joe Biden.

you realize that it’s called a “stop” sign because you need to, uh, stop — sam (@sam_d_1995) October 15, 2023

Ha! It literally says STOP in giant white letters on a red sign.

If the sign said ROLL, Alan would be just fine.

What do you call this? For me it's the California Roll. Also, what is the purpose of a ticket here? Just to raise money for the local government. https://t.co/FrZi3rWaZD — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 15, 2023

We call that 'Alan just cost himself $200'.

I like how the car behind him ruined any chance of him being right because they showed an example of how you’re supposed to stop https://t.co/MWiC3y6L1D — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 15, 2023

LOL! Yes! The car behind him executed a textbook full stop.

everyone already dunked on this guy but no one is talking about the rare, perfect stop performed by the car after him https://t.co/ud6vrrnyDk — Paul Vallas (on blue ray) (@Shredded_teat) October 15, 2023

Seriously. That dude must be an actor in driver education videos.

HAHA! We get it, Alan. $200 seems a bit extreme.

There's a pretty simple way to avoid the fine though … just STOP.

