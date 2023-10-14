All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly

The situation in Gaza is horrendous.

The collateral deaths of innocent Palestinian men, women, and children are heartbreaking, which is exactly why Hamas continues to use them as human shields and prevents people from fleeing the warzone.

I cannot believe I have to beg my country and colleagues to value every human life, no matter their faith or ethnicity. https://t.co/71r3BpG6BB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 14, 2023

Rashida Tlaib is utterly unwilling to lay the blame for the crisis in Israel squarely where it belongs: Hamas terrorists and their Palestinian enablers.

Those who actually care about peace for those Palestinians trapped by Hamas and those who aren't consumed with the destruction of the Jews should be loudly denouncing Hamas and calling for their end among the Palestinian population.

What does Tlaib have to say?

Maybe Tlaib chose to unload on the terrorist group from her official account as a member of the United States House of Representatives …

Well, that's odd.

I am unable to find your statement condemning Hamas, demanding they hand over all hostages, and insisting they immediately surrender. This is what you would say if you had any interest in helping the Palestinian people at all. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) October 14, 2023

Surely she called out Hamas in her recent statements on the horrific attack against innocent civilians in Israel?

Nope, we checked. It's not there either.

You should beg Hamas to surrender unconditionally and release the hostages.



It would all end.



But you won't do that. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 14, 2023

Why won't she do that?

To be clear, we don't think those of us who support Israel's right to defend itself should equate all Palestinians with Hamas terrorists. There are millions who, by sheer circumstance of birth, are stuck under Hamas's rule and endangered by their hateful acts.

Rashida Tlaib, on the other hand, refuses to distinguish between Hamas and the Palestinian people.

You literally blamed this on Israel while the bodies of murdered Jews were still warm, Rashida. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 14, 2023

She did.

Her first press release following the massacre of Israeli civilians grieved 'the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost' and then went on to blame the 'apartheid government' that caused the conditions that led to 'resistance'.

Why won't she condemn Hamas?

Because she believes their actions are justified.

You often chant, “from the river to the sea,” which means you do not believe that Israel nor the Jewish people should exist. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 14, 2023

How about 'from the river to the sea, make Gaza Hamas-free'?

What's wrong with that approach, congresswoman Tlaib?

I can't believe we have a rep that refuses to condemn terrorists beheading babies — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) October 14, 2023

There is clearly no line for Rashida Tlaib.

So you expect the victim to retreat? Hamas struck first and now when they face the very justified repercussions, they hide behind the skirts of the anti semites such as yourself. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 14, 2023

Hamas depends on people like Tlaib and other Western sympathies to make their murderous tactics successful.

Imagine seeing your citizens slaughtered in their homes, at bus stops, in their cars, and at a concert and then the world telling you you're not allowed to respond because the terrorists are putting yet more innocents in harm's way.

So *now* you'll finally admit that All Lives Matter.



I'm guessing it won't last. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 14, 2023

She's seen the light!

Nope, it's just that shielding Hamas from reaping the rewards of sowing terrorism is just more important.

Millions of aborted babies could not be reached for comment about your desire to protect every human life. — Professor Fate 🐊 (@ZURV4N4VRUZ) October 14, 2023

Yeah, we're pretty sure she doesn't actually mean she now values 'all human life'.

Stop siding with terrorists — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) October 14, 2023

It's not a very difficult request.

All Hamas has to do is return the hostages and surrender. You should tell them to do that. — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) October 14, 2023

We're not going to hold our breath.

I cannot believe there isn’t a single tweet on your timeline about the murdered Jews.

Just kidding, I believe it. You’re a literal Nazi in the U.S. Congress. https://t.co/OJV98x18h7 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 14, 2023

We doubt Tlaib got the message, but this clearly wasn't going so well for her.

Just one of the biggest gaslighters around. https://t.co/64YlTWPwhs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 14, 2023

Nobody's buying it anymore.

That’s rich from someone who was unable to answer a simple question about whether or not it was wrong for Hamas to kill innocent children.pic.twitter.com/r2w2RkSyjw https://t.co/bD5kqSkG3J — Ryan S. Powers (@RyanSPowers) October 14, 2023

Suddenly, she's concerned about all lives.

Brought to you by one of the few members of Congress who could not look at the cameras and unequivocally condemn the beheading and burning of Jewish infants by Hamas. https://t.co/nOmKvI01q9 — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) October 14, 2023

And by the sole member of Congress whose condemnation of Hamas and call to release the hostages would be most meaningful.

Pathetic.

***

