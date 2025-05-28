PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong About Trump AGAIN

Back in February, Scott Jennings schooled CNN's resident potato, Brian Stelter, about President Trump's answering of press questions. Jennings asserted that President Trump answered more questions in his first three weeks back in office than Biden did for his entire term.
Stelter was offended by this, naturally.
But Jennings was -- as always -- correct.
Even Politico admitted it.
Quick update from @politico https://t.co/zaou0SKIuK pic.twitter.com/q9eV1z8qLL— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 28, 2025
Paging Brian Stelter!
Politico? I'm not surprised that they recognized Trump's media appearances, but I am surprised they printed it in a positive fashion.— Jericho (@JerichoXVI) May 28, 2025
That surprises us, too.
This is the standard that the people deserve.— Kannon (@l_kannon) May 28, 2025
Transparency fosters trust, accountability, and provides for informed public participation in governance. Why settle for anything less?
Because it's (D)ifferent when Biden did it.
Or didn't, in this case.
If Politico is acknowledging it then it is true. They wouldn't give Trump any positive ink otherwise.— griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 28, 2025
It had to pain them to write this.
When facts hit, libs just huff and puff. Trump answered a lot because he respects the American people.— Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) May 28, 2025
He also likes the media attention.
Trump wants his message blasted out there. He enjoys the confrontation— Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) May 28, 2025
Bingo.
Trump takes questions; it is what he does.— John Whitman (@johnmwhitman14) May 28, 2025
The press loves it; they act like they love it.
They do love it. He drives clicks and ratings.
It’s actually impressive how consistently wrong @brianstelter is. https://t.co/ZCrP9OZeMl— RBe (@RBPundit) May 28, 2025
Truly. His track record is astonishing.
Stelter wouldn't know the truth if it smacked him in his obnoxious pie hole. He's a paid liar and knee-jerk lies at times like this. https://t.co/PyMUg9rhtA— EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) May 28, 2025
Where's the lie?
Making sure you saw this, tater @brianstelter https://t.co/VZfOZjXrKA— Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) May 28, 2025
Lots of people tagged Stelter (including this writer).
@brianstelter hardest hit https://t.co/MyrLVyjAIF— Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) May 28, 2025
His taters got mashed, for sure.
