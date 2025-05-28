PAGING BRIAN STELTER! Scott Jennings Posts Update Proving Our Favorite Tater Was Wrong About Trump AGAIN

James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 28, 2025
Twitchy

Back in February, Scott Jennings schooled CNN's resident potato, Brian Stelter, about President Trump's answering of press questions. Jennings asserted that President Trump answered more questions in his first three weeks back in office than Biden did for his entire term.

Stelter was offended by this, naturally.

But Jennings was -- as always -- correct.

Even Politico admitted it.

Paging Brian Stelter!

That surprises us, too.

Because it's (D)ifferent when Biden did it.

Or didn't, in this case.

It had to pain them to write this.

He also likes the media attention.

Bingo.

They do love it. He drives clicks and ratings.

Truly. His track record is astonishing.

Where's the lie?

Lots of people tagged Stelter (including this writer).

His taters got mashed, for sure.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

