LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from here

League Championship Series (LCS) Game Changers has been causing a bit of a stir this week after releasing a video promoting the program, which is now in its third year.

Advertisement

The gaming league was started in 2021 to create 'a more diverse and inclusive professional esports ecosystem'. The goal of the program was to 'support women … to transition them into our amateur and professional leagues' and 'to provide women with more paths into the esports scene'.

Fast forward to 2023 and it seems that LCS Game Changers really put the emphasis on transitioning the women gamers to men gamers.

Watch the new ad they recently released promoting the program.

We had to ask the players:



What does LCS Game Changers mean to you? pic.twitter.com/yfBI3v2TUV — LCS (@LCSOfficial) September 23, 2023

It didn't take long for Game Changers to redefine themselves into a program to provide 'more opportunities for women and marginalized genders in League of Legends esports', and they're really pushing the 'marginalized genders' in 2023.

In the promotional video asking players 'What does LCS Game Changers mean to you?', four out of the five players are male, with a lone player representing women in the former women-only league.

It seems Riot Games, who runs the league, has once again managed to put women back in the figurative gamer kitchen.

Many gamers weren't pleased.

Impressive, very nice. Let's see the hidden replies. — Edward Malus (@MalusEdward) September 24, 2023

As the week progressed, the LCS account shut down replies to their tweet and hid many of the replies criticizing their focus on non-women gamers.

Many are afraid to speak up against the Rainbow Mafia, especially in certain communities, but others appear to be fed up with the constant drumbeat of social agenda over gaming.

Well it certainly doesn't mean much for women! — Berath #FBPE 🇬🇧🇬🇭🎲🌈🦊🇪🇺 (@Berathe) September 24, 2023

Let's just say a large portion of the gaming community is not exactly conservative, but they couldn't help but notice women gamers getting edged out in the messaging.

The memes were very direct. LOL.

Yep, wall-to-wall men. Sorry, ladies, you'll have to wait your turn.

Wait I thought this was a all girls league? This is literally just a bunch of transgenders, kinda bummed about that 😞 — Jolteon (@MCHwolfXIV) September 23, 2023

That was the original plan, but the radical trans activists do what they do best: complain louder than everyone else until the guys get to take women's places.

Advertisement

LOL. It's time to speak up. Politeness is not a good enough reason to ignore reality.

Maybe try promoting actual women being involved in LCS instead of cosplaying dudes. — grumbus bumbus (@grumbusbumbus) September 23, 2023

There's a novel idea.

Ha! That's good.

You can hide comments all you like, doesn’t change the fact that you’re promoting a bunch of dudes as women. — grumbus bumbus (@grumbusbumbus) September 23, 2023

Nothing says diversity like suppressing all opinions but one.

the age old argument of, do trans woman belong in womans leagues. in this case it prob doesnt matter as much as normal. — DoomSekai ₉⁹₉ (@DoomSekai0) September 23, 2023

Why did they create a women-only program in the first place if Riot Games didn't think it mattered? Clearly, they originally felt esports were dominated by men, and now they've come full circle to trying to ensure it.

Imagine being a cis-woman competing in an all women's league and somehow you're still the minority. https://t.co/rpufVhdzR9 — ☁️ MindWaves ☁️ (@MindWavesTV) September 24, 2023

Shush! The men are playing.

I know a while ago I said I wanted a women's league but I didn't factor in the fact that this would be the outcome of one.

Like, I can't even bring myself to be mad it's just hilarious that we're at this point somehow. That this isn't some weird thought experiment but is reality https://t.co/olH9q0KG0z — emma (@embeeeye) September 24, 2023

Advertisement

It's a weird thought experiment AND reality.

There are fewer and fewer opportunities for biological women in the gaming scene. To all the people who act like transgender women in women's competition is a non-issue, pay attention. https://t.co/87XUbOliMu — MagickMoonshot (@MagickMoonshot) September 26, 2023

They. Don't. Care.

The modern Left's war on women continues.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!