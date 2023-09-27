Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live
Kamala Harris-endorsed MN Freedom Fund board chair charged with fentanyl possession
GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call...
You have to watch this ad from Mission: Democracy about conservatives
GOP debate vs. Trump rally … who's watching?
Harry Sisson's birthday wish goes HILARIOUSLY awry
Writer who explains complex information explains how wire transfers work
Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ......
Why don't they take millionaire Target CEO's income and hire more security guards?
BREAKING: Read the letter from Burisma and Hunter Biden to the Ukrainian prosecutor
White House spokesman excusing Hunter Biden's 'period of turmoil' comes back for more...
WaPo makes startling discovery: Texas has a lot of guns
Senate passes Manchin-Romney SHORTS Resolution - John Fetterman will have to dress up...
NYT reporter Elon Musk calls an 'epic liar' explains how feds opened the...

LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from here

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on September 27, 2023
Photo by RDNE Stock project from Pexels

League Championship Series (LCS) Game Changers has been causing a bit of a stir this week after releasing a video promoting the program, which is now in its third year.

Advertisement

The gaming league was started in 2021 to create 'a more diverse and inclusive professional esports ecosystem'. The goal of the program was to 'support women … to transition them into our amateur and professional leagues' and 'to provide women with more paths into the esports scene'.

Fast forward to 2023 and it seems that LCS Game Changers really put the emphasis on transitioning the women gamers to men gamers.

Watch the new ad they recently released promoting the program.

It didn't take long for Game Changers to redefine themselves into a program to provide 'more opportunities for women and marginalized genders in League of Legends esports', and they're really pushing the 'marginalized genders' in 2023.

In the promotional video asking players 'What does LCS Game Changers mean to you?', four out of the five players are male, with a lone player representing women in the former women-only league.

It seems Riot Games, who runs the league, has once again managed to put women back in the figurative gamer kitchen.

Many gamers weren't pleased.

Recommended

Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

As the week progressed, the LCS account shut down replies to their tweet and hid many of the replies criticizing their focus on non-women gamers.

Many are afraid to speak up against the Rainbow Mafia, especially in certain communities, but others appear to be fed up with the constant drumbeat of social agenda over gaming.

Let's just say a large portion of the gaming community is not exactly conservative, but they couldn't help but notice women gamers getting edged out in the messaging.

The memes were very direct. LOL.

Yep, wall-to-wall men. Sorry, ladies, you'll have to wait your turn.

That was the original plan, but the radical trans activists do what they do best: complain louder than everyone else until the guys get to take women's places.

Advertisement

LOL. It's time to speak up. Politeness is not a good enough reason to ignore reality.

There's a novel idea.

Ha! That's good.

Nothing says diversity like suppressing all opinions but one.

Why did they create a women-only program in the first place if Riot Games didn't think it mattered? Clearly, they originally felt esports were dominated by men, and now they've come full circle to trying to ensure it.

Shush! The men are playing.

Advertisement

It's a weird thought experiment AND reality.

They. Don't. Care.

The modern Left's war on women continues.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: RIOT TRANS VIDEO GAMES WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live
Aaron Walker
Pillow talk screenshot with Matt Gaetz seems to prove Cassidy Hutchinson lied ... AGAIN
justmindy
Writer who explains complex information explains how wire transfers work
Brett T.
GOP Rep. Burchett levels guy that asks him if he supports 'Trump’s call to shut down the government'
Amy
Kamala Harris-endorsed MN Freedom Fund board chair charged with fentanyl possession
Amy Curtis
Senate passes Manchin-Romney SHORTS Resolution - John Fetterman will have to dress up for work again
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live Aaron Walker
Advertisement