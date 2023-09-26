Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL

AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:39 PM on September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden spent a whole 12 minutes in a picket line with UAW workers in Michigan, even taking a moment to do some megaphone mumbling.

After getting a few cheers for praising the middle class and telling the crowd they deserved more money (we know, he's quite the risk taker), Biden ascended the short steps of Air Force One and jetted off to a fundraiser with billionaire donor couple, Liz Simons and Mark Heising.

Advertisement

Twitchy favorite, @capeandcowell, grabbed a screenshot of the bullhorn bloviator and challenged Twitter/X users to describe what President Pander was shouting.

The funny replies rolled in longer than Biden was in Michigan.

LOLOLOL! Biden would totally say that.

Part of that is a direct Biden quote.

No. Really.

GenX is in the house!

He probably saved that one for his next stop.

Advertisement

The Biden administration's border policies have been so horrible that they wouldn't dream of putting another brick in the wall.

We're pretty sure this is accurate but we don't have a Bidenese translator.

True story.

LOL. Biden would declare a national state of emergency.

Ha! Good times. Good times.

We are all the dude on the left.

Sir, this is not a Baskin Robbins.

Ouch!

Advertisement

Those phrases all have the same meaning: 'I'm lying to you.'

WaPo would fact-check that one with the headline 'Biden embellishes about his Corvette'.

While there is little evidence President Biden built his own Corvette, he does, in fact own one. Given that the president was not in Denver at the time he made the statement in question, our analysis has determined that he was exxagerating his location. We rate this claim Mostly True.

That's an actual quote. LOL.

Every single time he opens his mouth … except when he does the creepy whisper thing.

Bwahaha!

Seriously. It's really hard to parody this guy.

Advertisement

That is not hyperbole. LOL!

Classic. Check out Dank's original tweet for even more, including ones we definitely couldn't share with you here!

***

