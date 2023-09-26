Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL

Joe Biden spent a whole 12 minutes in a picket line with UAW workers in Michigan, even taking a moment to do some megaphone mumbling.

After getting a few cheers for praising the middle class and telling the crowd they deserved more money (we know, he's quite the risk taker), Biden ascended the short steps of Air Force One and jetted off to a fundraiser with billionaire donor couple, Liz Simons and Mark Heising.

What’s Biden shouting? Wrong answers only. Wait, right answers would be even funnier. pic.twitter.com/md4uM38MBB — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 26, 2023

Twitchy favorite, @capeandcowell, grabbed a screenshot of the bullhorn bloviator and challenged Twitter/X users to describe what President Pander was shouting.

The funny replies rolled in longer than Biden was in Michigan.

The Genital Motor plant in Scranton put great union jobs on the table! As my Puerto Rican rabbi used to say, "Like a Rock! Chevy tough, God love ya!" — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) September 26, 2023

LOLOLOL! Biden would totally say that.

"The thing is, you see, the thing is that I was at 9/11 , ... no, wait, .. . anyway, I would let the little kids stroke my legs at the pool and tell me about cockroaches...." — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) September 26, 2023

Part of that is a direct Biden quote.

No. Really.

I’M NOT GONNA PAY A LOT FOR THIS MUFFLER! — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) September 26, 2023

GenX is in the house!

"The Machines you are making are an existential threat to the planet!" — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 26, 2023

He probably saved that one for his next stop.

If you don't eat yer meat, you can't have any pudding

How can you have any pudding if you don't eat yer meat. — Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) September 26, 2023

The Biden administration's border policies have been so horrible that they wouldn't dream of putting another brick in the wall.

“Burbada meeble murfer stoople frospy pips.” — They Call Me Ma’am (@ThatsMaamtoyou) September 26, 2023

We're pretty sure this is accurate but we don't have a Bidenese translator.

"GOOD NEWS GUYS! I LEFT THE BORDER OPEN AND NOW THERE'S 2 MILLION NEW, YOUNGER WORKERS READY TO TAKE YOUR PLACE FOR 1/8 THE PAY!" — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) September 26, 2023

True story.

Someone stole my pudding. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) September 26, 2023

LOL. Biden would declare a national state of emergency.

“My butt’s been wiped!”

(Gotta stick with the classics) — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) September 26, 2023

Ha! Good times. Good times.

Compare the pic in the OP to this one. What's different? pic.twitter.com/1yMlPr89Yj — Faye Knooz IV (@FayeKnoozIV) September 26, 2023

We are all the dude on the left.

I'd like a double scoop of chocolate mint chip. — Lisa (@politeracy) September 26, 2023

Sir, this is not a Baskin Robbins.

Ouch!

folks

here’s the deal

that's no lie

not a joke

that’s not hyperbole

literally

I’m serious

c'mon man — Norman Blanton (@NormanBlanton2) September 26, 2023

Those phrases all have the same meaning: 'I'm lying to you.'

"I assembled cars a long time ago here in Denver. I made my own Corvette. You think I'm kidding, but I'm not. Bidenomics. Pudding. Why is my voice so loud?" — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) September 26, 2023

WaPo would fact-check that one with the headline 'Biden embellishes about his Corvette'.

While there is little evidence President Biden built his own Corvette, he does, in fact own one. Given that the president was not in Denver at the time he made the statement in question, our analysis has determined that he was exxagerating his location. We rate this claim Mostly True.

LOOK FAT! — We are screwed...from a distance (@PornPops69) September 26, 2023

That's an actual quote. LOL.

LOUD NOISES pic.twitter.com/mxeGwYE3cB — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) September 26, 2023

Every single time he opens his mouth … except when he does the creepy whisper thing.

*mumbles* "has anyone seen my microphone?" — DontTreadOnChris (@Chrimson48) September 26, 2023

Bwahaha!

Long live the queen man — Maor Purmishar (@MPurmishar) September 26, 2023

Seriously. It's really hard to parody this guy.

That is not hyperbole. LOL!

Classic. Check out Dank's original tweet for even more, including ones we definitely couldn't share with you here!

