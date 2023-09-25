SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making ab...
Having solved all other problems, Biden will take on the high cost of...concert...
Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke...
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised...
MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interv...
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like...
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
'Essential for what? Votes?': Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for student loan cancellation AGA...
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by...
PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON

LOL: AOC uses the universal excuse to justify not buying a union-made car: COVID (watch)

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:15 AM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Margaret Brennan was interviewing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Face the Nation about the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike when the conversation turned to AOC's vehicle.

Advertisement

The controversial congresswoman owns one of evil Elon's Tesla electric vehicles - a non-union-made vehicle - which should be a mortal sin for a Democratic Socialist and self-proclaimed defender of unions.

AOC's scramble to excuse her heresy was nothing short of mock-worthy.

Surely the lawmaker had a clear explanation for stiffing the union workers …

'We got the Tesla because of the pandemic!'

… Nope. LOL.

Users of the apostate car maker's social media platform tried to unwrap AOC's perplexing justification.

We'll let you work on it yourselves. Her answer to the question is nearly unintelligible, as she seemed genuinely caught off guard to be asked to defend the hypocrisy of her personal choices.

Other Twitter/X users just stared in disbelief.

Recommended

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making absurd demands
Laura W.
Advertisement

Hold on now, she mentioned COVID. The rules are that we all have to shut our brains off anytime someone calls 'COVID'.

That's exactly how it came off to many viewers.

'You know, AOC, you talk a big game about supporting unions, but your car wasn't made by union workers … '

'Well, you see … COVID!'

LOLOLOL!

Mechanic: 'This one's going to be expensive, I'm afraid.'

Tesla Owner: 'What is it? Engine? Transmission?'

Mechanic: 'No, nothing like that. Your vehicle needs 3 Pfizer boosters.'

How could we have possibly seen it coming?

Aside from decades of witnessing Democrat hypocrisy, there were no signs.

We remember. The Left lost their minds when the hypocrisy of an illegally parked Tesla-owning AOC was exposed in 2021.

She had been critical of Tesla and Musk but still managed to buy a vehicle from her billionaire nemesis that likely cost somewhere between $46,000 and $59,000.

Over a year ago, AOC claimed to be considering trading in her Tesla. She also used the COVID excuse at the time but explained her odd motivation a bit more clearly.

Advertisement

AOC's story is essentially that she decided to buy a car to travel between New York and DC because of COVID (to avoid methods of travel that required being around other people). She went with the Tesla because it was the only EV option that could make the journey with an acceptable number of charges.

And that brings us to the final stage of this awkward exchange and self-own genius …

When asked why she didn't buy a union-made vehicle, AOC essentially answered that the union-made vehicles weren't good enough to meet her needs, as compared to Elon Musk's Tesla offering.

Ouch. Way to 'help' the union workers, AOC.

Clearly, she just wants to date him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK TESLA VACCINE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making absurd demands
Laura W.
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Chad Felix Greene
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interview
justmindy
New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish attire and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making absurd demands Laura W.
Advertisement