Worst Dictator EVER! Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Says Trump's Now Merely Press Secretary for Elon Musk

While we have no idea who is making the actual decisions at the White House (it's certainly not Biden) the Democrats are busy claiming that Donald Trump, who won't even be taking office officially for about a month, isn't really in charge of things on the other side of the aisle. The projection never stops.

Advertisement

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell is one of those leading the narrative charge:

People are saying that Trump is the VP and Elon is the President. But that’s not accurate. Trump is more like Press Secretary.



Trump is the mouth.

Elon is the muscle. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 21, 2024

Trump's already lost power and he hasn't even taken office yet? Worst authoritarian and "Literally Hitler" ever!

Wait. You said Trump was a dictator. Now you are saying he is a puppet. Which is it?



Keep better track of your BS propaganda. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 21, 2024

Trying to keep up with the Left's talking point pivots is an exhausting task! All their "don't elect Literally Hitler as the next president" lunacy backfired so they've moved on to create a different villain, and that will fail embarrassingly yet again.

Hon, guess what? Trump hasn't taken office yet. Just wait until Jan 20th — Maga mama (@gieblerp) December 21, 2024

It's going to be a long four years for Swalwell -- hopefully a long 12 years or longer if things work out.

Eric tweets like a scorned jealous ex girlfriend. https://t.co/gcOoraZjN0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 21, 2024

Gotta love this 3rd grade level trolling, simpletons are representing Californians. https://t.co/aiJA5r6BUf — Jazz'dUp (@ZZZJazzy) December 21, 2024

The worse the better, apparently, because Adam Schiff was just promoted to the Senate.

Swalwell might want to tread lightly with his trolling:

Reminder: In 30 days President Trump can declassify the Swalwell / Fang Fang files. https://t.co/SBH082E4fI — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 21, 2024

Now wouldn't THAT be something!