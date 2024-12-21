Worst Dictator EVER! Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Says Trump's Now Merely Press Secretary for Elon Musk

Justine Bateman Has a Message for Those Who Put Her in a Political...
VIP
Doug P.  |  1:43 PM on December 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

While we have no idea who is making the actual decisions at the White House (it's certainly not Biden) the Democrats are busy claiming that Donald Trump, who won't even be taking office officially for about a month, isn't really in charge of things on the other side of the aisle. The projection never stops.

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell is one of those leading the narrative charge: 

Trump's already lost power and he hasn't even taken office yet? Worst authoritarian and "Literally Hitler" ever!

Trying to keep up with the Left's talking point pivots is an exhausting task! All their "don't elect Literally Hitler as the next president" lunacy backfired so they've moved on to create a different villain, and that will fail embarrassingly yet again.

It's going to be a long four years for Swalwell -- hopefully a long 12 years or longer if things work out.

Justine Bateman Has a Message for Those Who Put Her in a Political Box: 'Listen or Not, It's the Truth'
Amy Curtis
The worse the better, apparently, because Adam Schiff was just promoted to the Senate.

Swalwell might want to tread lightly with his trolling:

Now wouldn't THAT be something!

