Biden's 'age joke' is closer to the truth than any other story he...
Hillary says Trump 'engages in what psychologists call projection' & sets new projection...
'Narcissistic sociopath': Tony 'The Science' Fauci takes to MSNBC to congratulate himself
Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice
Lavish banquet at Versailles from the 'let them eat bugs' crowd
Hot take on how Bidenomics is 'a godsend for rural America' is the...
Glenn Greenwald absolutely DECIMATES Leftist reporters targeting Dave Portnoy
'RAILROADED!' Companies pull ads from Rumble over unproven allegations against Russell Bra...
A reporter tried to get into fancy NY eateries dressed like Fetterman ......
Here's a scene from the Texas border that will make the Biden WH...
Community Note on WaPo's Dave Portnoy hit piece is 'another nail in the...
‘He’s running’: Newsom surprisingly vetoes controversial trans-rights bill
Judge strikes down California magazine ban - Newsom throws fit - X laughs
Bizarre: Listen to the 911 call after F-35 pilot ejected over South Carolina

The Democrats wish everyone a 'happy first day of fall' and the jokes came rolling in

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:30 PM on September 23, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Twittter/X account for The Democrats wished everyone a 'happy first day of fall' with a picture of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

How did they not know what was going to happen next? LOL.

Advertisement

The replies began to drop faster than Joe Biden on a bicycle.

Nope, nope, NOPE! We're not going to let them get out of it that easily.

Bwahaha!

Phrasing, Democrats, phrasing!

Obvious joke is obvious … and we're still laughing at the pile on.

What we want more than anything is to see Biden plummet in the polls and go down in the coming election. Then he can make a final trip to Delaware and stop dragging the country down with him.

Harsh, but fair.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice
justmindy
Advertisement

They really do in this case.

Biden isn't the first president to take a nosedive. The veteran political observers will tell you that Gerald Ford was hounded relentlessly for toppling down the steps of Air Force One.

The difference now is the faceplants have been more prevalent with Joe Biden. Heck, he fell UP the stairs of Air Force One three times in the same attempt. The media does their best to quickly ignore these events with Biden because he's older than dirt.

Twitter/X, however, is not 'the media', so the jokes continued to tumble in.

Maybe the intern is really feeling the pinch of gas prices. LOL.

It's a good point.

It would also be nice if we didn't have a president whose handlers are terrified every time he was to walk on an uneven surface.

Advertisement

LOL! This dude has the entire Joe Biden collapse collage.

This might be our favorite.

'Hey, look at me! I'm not too old! THWUMP!'

We here at Twitchy definitely wish you all the best of falls!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS FUNNY JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice
justmindy
Glenn Greenwald absolutely DECIMATES Leftist reporters targeting Dave Portnoy
justmindy
Biden's 'age joke' is closer to the truth than any other story he has told lately
justmindy
'Narcissistic sociopath': Tony 'The Science' Fauci takes to MSNBC to congratulate himself
Grateful Calvin
A reporter tried to get into fancy NY eateries dressed like Fetterman ... and hilarity ensued
justmindy
Lavish banquet at Versailles from the 'let them eat bugs' crowd
Gordon Kushner

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice justmindy
Advertisement