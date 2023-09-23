The Democrats wish everyone a 'happy first day of fall' and the jokes came rolling in

The Twittter/X account for The Democrats wished everyone a 'happy first day of fall' with a picture of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

How did they not know what was going to happen next? LOL.

🍂 Happy first day of fall! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/qcefXJ2J2M — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 23, 2023

The replies began to drop faster than Joe Biden on a bicycle.

Say it with me: autumn! Let's phase out 'Fall'. — Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) September 23, 2023

Nope, nope, NOPE! We're not going to let them get out of it that easily.

Did he just autumn down the stairs? — Back Seat Driver (@Ridingshotty) September 23, 2023

Bwahaha!

Phrasing, Democrats, phrasing!

Happy first day of fall!!! pic.twitter.com/tDjtuXlXrc — Brian Frye (@bfrye21) September 23, 2023

Obvious joke is obvious … and we're still laughing at the pile on.

What we want more than anything is to see Biden plummet in the polls and go down in the coming election. Then he can make a final trip to Delaware and stop dragging the country down with him.

Harsh, but fair.

The jokes just write themselves. — Floyd Lawson Enterprises (@conservative804) September 23, 2023

They really do in this case.

Biden isn't the first president to take a nosedive. The veteran political observers will tell you that Gerald Ford was hounded relentlessly for toppling down the steps of Air Force One.

The difference now is the faceplants have been more prevalent with Joe Biden. Heck, he fell UP the stairs of Air Force One three times in the same attempt. The media does their best to quickly ignore these events with Biden because he's older than dirt.

This was the 1st day of fall pic.twitter.com/XtQogUOj4G — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) September 23, 2023

Twitter/X, however, is not 'the media', so the jokes continued to tumble in.

Who posted this? You knew what the replies would be. You're on our side huh? — Rooster Tooth (@Rooster__Tooth) September 23, 2023

Maybe the intern is really feeling the pinch of gas prices. LOL.

Ffs, we can't afford to put in some sidewalks?



A garden path? https://t.co/No1CaLmtE8 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 23, 2023

It's a good point.

It would also be nice if we didn't have a president whose handlers are terrified every time he was to walk on an uneven surface.

LOL! This dude has the entire Joe Biden collapse collage.

This might be our favorite.

'Hey, look at me! I'm not too old! THWUMP!'

Happy first day of fall to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/1Tm6aM6TJQ — Will, Burgumaniac (@spudhawg) September 23, 2023

We here at Twitchy definitely wish you all the best of falls!

