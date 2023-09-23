Right on Cue: WaPo fluffs for frumpy Fetterman

John Fetterman's slovenly style has been the source of much discussion, and the butt of many jokes, over the past week after Chuck Schumer deep-sixed the Senate dress code in deference to Senator Hoodie.

Knowing that Democrats die in the light, the folks over at the Washington Post wasted no time whipping out some puff-piece propaganda to prop up Pennsylvania's poorly-dressed senator.

Sen. John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, had tried for years to figure out why John was so sad. She wanted a story that made sense.



Half a year after his hospitalization for severe depression, Gisele navigates her family between worry and acceptance, one day at a time.… pic.twitter.com/1pK5FmEhrl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 23, 2023

'Dealing with illness, tragedy, and mental health issues is really, really hard', the shield maidens at WaPo explain in much more flowery terms, as they erect the wall of protection around John Fetterman.

Guess what, WaPo, everyone deals with these sad realities in our personal lives. We get it. We know it's hard.

We don't recommend pushing a person in Fetterman's condition to serve in the Senate.

It's astounding that they introduced this piece with an admission that John Fetterman was not healthy long before he became Senator Fetterman.

Ugh. Here comes the sob stories to justify the slob of the senate. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 23, 2023

This is exactly what they're doing. After all, how can you possibly attack a man for refusing to even dress business casual when his wife stencils flowers on the road outside their home? You monsters!

Alternate Headline: "When the thirst for power is so overwhelming, you'll ignore anything." 🙄 — ✒️ Trish-the-Typo-Queen 🖋️ (@wtffiles) September 23, 2023

If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that there are plenty of people willing to prop up politicians in failing health to gain or maintain power.

Lady MacFetterman — Max-a-Lago X (@MaxNordau) September 23, 2023

Ouch.

Your script writers are worse than the Star Wars sequels — Trunk Munkey (@trunkmunkey) September 23, 2023

Seriously, the piece was WAY over the top. Who in the world would allow themselves to be duped by this journalistic smokescreen?

Beautifully written, with empathy. What a human, relatable experience. And what strength Giselle has. The rest of you should be ashamed for fixated on stupid stuff. https://t.co/f7kXMLN5Sj — Jennifer Now at Threads Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 23, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Target acquired. Mission success.

Jennifer Rubin's response is exactly what WaPo was hoping to achieve.

Please make time in your day to read this. Truly outstanding work. https://t.co/WRqRynw2C4 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 23, 2023

Outstanding? Yes, just not in the way Chris thinks it is.

None of these people would tolerate a similar puff piece aimed at sugarcoating a Republican's journey of hiding his health issues to win a Senate seat.

Last November voters were told there’s nothing wrong with him



Now WaPo glorifies his lying to voters https://t.co/YBAecjjBmt — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 23, 2023

His doctors and his media enablers assured us he was fit to serve. Now his wife tells us otherwise and we're supposed to praise her for it.

Wow, thanks for telling us that Fetterman has actually been clinically depressed for years. Great timing. Totally not information we could used prior to his election. https://t.co/ONdrXT8DZF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 23, 2023

It'd be great if there were people who made it their professional obligation to dig into these types of things and inform the public about issues that might be important when voting in elections.

Maybe WaPo could hire them.

I wonder if Pravda’s slavish devotion pieces were this cringe https://t.co/NUu2vdR3NW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 23, 2023

No way. They wouldn't want to be this obvious.

Did the Post not have a photo that didn't make us have to look so far up his shorts? https://t.co/Jyk9YSaoCB — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 23, 2023

We ask unanimous consent to make the Senator from Pennsylvania put on pants or revise and extend his shorts.

WaPo is now running PR for Democratic politicians who are unable to carry out basic activities of daily living, let alone represent Americans. Democracy Dies in Shameless Propaganda. https://t.co/GozlYq6rQ0 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 23, 2023

Hey, at least somebody finally tried to dress up John Fetterman.

I wish him well



He doesn’t belong in the senate https://t.co/FVDAJZzt93 — ThunderB🇺🇸 (@Pimpernell13) September 23, 2023

Bingo. That's it. Fetterman should have always been recovering from home. Celebrating the shameless power grab that pushed him into the Senate is just too much to take.

***

