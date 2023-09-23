Right on Cue: WaPo fluffs for frumpy Fetterman

POLITICO: Menswear expert says Fetterman's hoodie isn't as bad as election denialism
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:30 PM on September 23, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

John Fetterman's slovenly style has been the source of much discussion, and the butt of many jokes, over the past week after Chuck Schumer deep-sixed the Senate dress code in deference to Senator Hoodie.

Knowing that Democrats die in the light, the folks over at the Washington Post wasted no time whipping out some puff-piece propaganda to prop up Pennsylvania's poorly-dressed senator.

'Dealing with illness, tragedy, and mental health issues is really, really hard', the shield maidens at WaPo explain in much more flowery terms, as they erect the wall of protection around John Fetterman.

Guess what, WaPo, everyone deals with these sad realities in our personal lives. We get it. We know it's hard.

We don't recommend pushing a person in Fetterman's condition to serve in the Senate.

It's astounding that they introduced this piece with an admission that John Fetterman was not healthy long before he became Senator Fetterman.

This is exactly what they're doing. After all, how can you possibly attack a man for refusing to even dress business casual when his wife stencils flowers on the road outside their home? You monsters!

Here's another 'fun little item' by the reporter who did the Dave Portnoy hit piece
Brett T.
If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that there are plenty of people willing to prop up politicians in failing health to gain or maintain power.

Ouch.

Seriously, the piece was WAY over the top. Who in the world would allow themselves to be duped by this journalistic smokescreen?

LOLOLOL!

Target acquired. Mission success.

Jennifer Rubin's response is exactly what WaPo was hoping to achieve.

Outstanding? Yes, just not in the way Chris thinks it is.

None of these people would tolerate a similar puff piece aimed at sugarcoating a Republican's journey of hiding his health issues to win a Senate seat.

His doctors and his media enablers assured us he was fit to serve. Now his wife tells us otherwise and we're supposed to praise her for it.

It'd be great if there were people who made it their professional obligation to dig into these types of things and inform the public about issues that might be important when voting in elections.

Maybe WaPo could hire them.

No way. They wouldn't want to be this obvious.

We ask unanimous consent to make the Senator from Pennsylvania put on pants or revise and extend his shorts.

Hey, at least somebody finally tried to dress up John Fetterman.

Bingo. That's it. Fetterman should have always been recovering from home. Celebrating the shameless power grab that pushed him into the Senate is just too much to take.

***

