Get the popcorn: Libs are attacking lib Ken Burns because of an old photo with Clarence Thomas

Is there any better entertainment than Democrat-on-Democrat outrage?

Ken Burns is a filmmaker who has produced various historical documentaries distributed by PBS.

He's also a Democrat and has not hidden his absolute disdain for Donald Trump.

People aren't noticing enough that that is Ken Burns in the center of this photo. pic.twitter.com/5WtN94eGRv — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 22, 2023

Some ten years ago, Burns appeared in a photo with Clarence Thomas and conservative mega-donor, David Koch. The picture recently resurfaced in the continuing effort by the Left to take down Clarence Thomas. The ProPublica piece accused Thomas of shady activities by being present at Koch-hosted events.

Ken Burns quickly learned that you don't want to find yourself anywhere near Democrats and their obsession with destroying the lone black conservative on the Supreme Court.

Koch helped fund the Vietnam War series — Llewellyn Jones (@llewhinkes) September 22, 2023

Koch's support for public television seems to be the obvious impetus for Burns' attendance. Still, the filmmaker was forced to satisfy the leftist cabal.

'Ken, you've got some splainin' to do!'

I imagine not many are seeing the caption for the photo either. News to me :( pic.twitter.com/N6O02yJa4F — Paul Morrison (@chessclubgringo) September 22, 2023

The pushback over Burns appearing with fellow human beings ten years ago was severe enough that Burns felt the need to 'clarify'. LOL.

A spokesperson for the progressive producer released the following statement:

Around ten years ago, Ken was stopped and asked to take a photograph with a Supreme Court Justice and David Koch, who was a supporter of public television and would later provide some funding for his film, ‘The Vietnam War.’ So he took the photo, as he has done with many, many others. Other than the taking of that photograph and innocuous pleasantries, that’s the extent of his contact with Justice Thomas.

Doesn’t seem like much of a secretive retreat. Are we just going to get endless pictures of Justice Thomas on vacation or is someone going to actually produce some evidence of illegality? Something? Gold bars maybe? — sg (@latteconsrtve) September 22, 2023

It's super duper secret, with all those people and photos and stuff.

Koch Foundation have financially funded a lot of PBS programs including many Ken Burns documentary series. I can’t say I like this photo but it’s of no surprise to me. — Terence (@TPPratt) September 22, 2023

Nobody else thinks it's weird that people with different political beliefs are expected to remain entirely segregated now, according to many on the Left?

I have been pondering this since 6am. A bit flummoxed by both his presence and the scant questioning of his presence. Someone explain this to me, because I suspect my heart will be broken — sandymaxey (@sandymaxey) September 22, 2023

Koch funds public television and documentaries produced by Ken Burns, and taking photos with other humans is a very common activity that is seldomly commented on.

Glad we could help!

I did and was SHOCKED! — Trish (@DontEvenBlink42) September 22, 2023

LOLOLOL!

We live in weird times, friends.

Progressives keep getting caught up with these stories trying to make a scandal out of Clarence Thomas' activities because the activities weren't considered scandalous until the left decided it needed an fake scandal. https://t.co/S5hDHCYW1j — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 22, 2023

BUT IT'S SHOCKING!!!

It's always funny when they try to make a huge deal out of normal things, especially when they go after one of their own.

IMPEACH KEN BURNS!!! https://t.co/odaYwVtHaH — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 23, 2023

Ha!

Just need to show it in a format his fans understand pic.twitter.com/6Sm5oRxqdt — Norman French Bates (@ChadBourgeoisie) September 22, 2023

Okay, that's good.

Lighten up, weirdos.

