Washington Post is very concerned about misinformation, but it's as one-sided as you...
Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the...
American Library Association president thinks libraries need to be a site of socialist...
NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government
Cenk Uygur pulls out the long knives and a whetstone for Joe Biden
Michael Knowles suggests a different kind of prenuptial agreement to save America's marria...
Menendez takes from Rubin, Vindman and others are just coincidentally exactly the same
This part of WaPo's Portnoy hit piece is a 1-sentence eulogy for 'journalism'
Biden's 'age joke' is closer to the truth than any other story he...
The Democrats wish everyone a 'happy first day of fall' and the jokes...
Hillary says Trump 'engages in what psychologists call projection' & sets new projection...
'Narcissistic sociopath': Tony 'The Science' Fauci takes to MSNBC to congratulate himself
Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice
Lavish banquet at Versailles from the 'let them eat bugs' crowd

Get the popcorn: Libs are attacking lib Ken Burns because of an old photo with Clarence Thomas

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:40 PM on September 23, 2023

Is there any better entertainment than Democrat-on-Democrat outrage?

Ken Burns is a filmmaker who has produced various historical documentaries distributed by PBS.

Advertisement

He's also a Democrat and has not hidden his absolute disdain for Donald Trump.

Some ten years ago, Burns appeared in a photo with Clarence Thomas and conservative mega-donor, David Koch. The picture recently resurfaced in the continuing effort by the Left to take down Clarence Thomas. The ProPublica piece accused Thomas of shady activities by being present at Koch-hosted events.

Ken Burns quickly learned that you don't want to find yourself anywhere near Democrats and their obsession with destroying the lone black conservative on the Supreme Court.

Koch's support for public television seems to be the obvious impetus for Burns' attendance. Still, the filmmaker was forced to satisfy the leftist cabal.

'Ken, you've got some splainin' to do!'

The pushback over Burns appearing with fellow human beings ten years ago was severe enough that Burns felt the need to 'clarify'. LOL.

A spokesperson for the progressive producer released the following statement:

Around ten years ago, Ken was stopped and asked to take a photograph with a Supreme Court Justice and David Koch, who was a supporter of public television and would later provide some funding for his film, ‘The Vietnam War.’ So he took the photo, as he has done with many, many others. Other than the taking of that photograph and innocuous pleasantries, that’s the extent of his contact with Justice Thomas.

Recommended

Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

It's super duper secret, with all those people and photos and stuff.

Nobody else thinks it's weird that people with different political beliefs are expected to remain entirely segregated now, according to many on the Left?

Koch funds public television and documentaries produced by Ken Burns, and taking photos with other humans is a very common activity that is seldomly commented on.

Glad we could help!

LOLOLOL!

We live in weird times, friends.

Advertisement

BUT IT'S SHOCKING!!!

It's always funny when they try to make a huge deal out of normal things, especially when they go after one of their own.

Ha!

Okay, that's good.

Lighten up, weirdos.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS DOCUMENTARY KOCH BROTHERS PBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE
ArtistAngie
Washington Post is very concerned about misinformation, but it's as one-sided as you would expect
Laura W.
Cenk Uygur pulls out the long knives and a whetstone for Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
This part of WaPo's Portnoy hit piece is a 1-sentence eulogy for 'journalism'
Doug P.
American Library Association president thinks libraries need to be a site of socialist organizing
Brett T.
NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE ArtistAngie
Advertisement