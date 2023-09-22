LOL: Senate Democrats are taking the new dress code too far … or are they?

Bizarre: Listen to the 911 call after F-35 pilot ejected over South Carolina
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:02 PM on September 22, 2023
Jeff Charles, Jr.

Twitter/X users are having a blast with the Senate dress code catastrophe, inspired by John Fetterman's grubby getups.

Our friend over at RedState, Jeff Charles, decided to get into the fun with some AI generated images of senators taking advantage of the new rules.

Advertisement

Seriously, who thought it was a good idea to give Jeff access to AI?! LOL.

Aside from the laugh-out-loud hilariousness of booty shorts Booker, we loved that the image had a Community Note clarifying that the image was fake.

If you follow Jeff Charles, and you should, you know that he's no stranger to fooling people with his twisted sense of satire.

And we're dead.

Exactly!

Same.

Surely you didn't think Jeff was going to stop with Cory Booker?

Why does robed Rand look somewhat based?

Yep, he's not gonna stop, so you'll have to check his timeline for more.

And Jeff got Community Noted AGAIN!

This one fooled so many people. The replies and quote tweets are full of people who thought it was real.

Advertisement

It's definitely a form of satire. We can't blame them, honestly. This one looks totally legit.

Someone needs to put a Community Note on this one just because it would be hilarious!

'Am I not turtle-y enough for the turtle club?'

Perfection!

We can tell you that this image is 1/1024th real.

LOL.

Advertisement

BWAHAHAHA!

Bingo.

We're not sure why Jeff took a break from the AI. This one is definitely real.

Well done, Jeff. Well done.

***

