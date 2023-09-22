LOL: Senate Democrats are taking the new dress code too far … or are they?

Twitter/X users are having a blast with the Senate dress code catastrophe, inspired by John Fetterman's grubby getups.

Our friend over at RedState, Jeff Charles, decided to get into the fun with some AI generated images of senators taking advantage of the new rules.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Sen. Cory Booker Faces Criticism for Wearing Pink Booty Shorts at Capitol After Dress Code Change



"[These shorts] represent the freedom to be oneself in an institution often characterized by conformity. Plus, they're incredibly comfortable." pic.twitter.com/xnoIDgHLvP — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 21, 2023

Seriously, who thought it was a good idea to give Jeff access to AI?! LOL.

Aside from the laugh-out-loud hilariousness of booty shorts Booker, we loved that the image had a Community Note clarifying that the image was fake.

If you follow Jeff Charles, and you should, you know that he's no stranger to fooling people with his twisted sense of satire.

12 hours later and I'm still not sure if this is satire or not. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) September 22, 2023

I literally cannot tell if this is satire and a photoshopped image or real. The convergence of those things is complete. — That guy (@AmphibDeckape) September 21, 2023

This appears to be AI. — Toby Rogers, Ph.D., M.P.P. (@uTobian) September 21, 2023

You got me!! — Christy Kelly 🎙️Humanity Assemble🌵 (@Kelly4Humanity) September 22, 2023

And we're dead.

Exactly!

This would not surprise me! 🤣 https://t.co/8t5Uqk9UKC — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 21, 2023

Same.

Surely you didn't think Jeff was going to stop with Cory Booker?

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul shows up to work at the Capitol barefoot in a red bathrobe after Senate dress code change.



He's not even a Democrat. It's like he just rolled out of bed and didn't bother putting on clothes.



This is INSANE. #SenateDressCode pic.twitter.com/EhDguXDQTl — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 22, 2023

Why does robed Rand look somewhat based?

If you’re not following Jeff, I don’t know what you’re doing with your life. https://t.co/gclDi0TAB3 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 23, 2023

Yep, he's not gonna stop, so you'll have to check his timeline for more.

BREAKING: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seen on the Senate floor wearing some weird red Mary Poppins getup after Senate dress code change.



I mean...what the hell is wrong with these people?#SenateDressCode pic.twitter.com/P568YfpaS2 — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 22, 2023

And Jeff got Community Noted AGAIN!

This one fooled so many people. The replies and quote tweets are full of people who thought it was real.

It wouldn't surprise me if this is a form of satire. Perhaps she's mocking the recent decision? — .•°*•.•°🌹Miss Mary🌹°•.•*°•. (@MissMaryCovfefe) September 22, 2023

Advertisement

It's definitely a form of satire. We can't blame them, honestly. This one looks totally legit.

BREAKING: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also shows up in a suit and tie instead of taking advantage of the Senate's dress code change.



Good on him.#SenateDressCode pic.twitter.com/DT831kbp2T — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 23, 2023

Someone needs to put a Community Note on this one just because it would be hilarious!

'Am I not turtle-y enough for the turtle club?'

BREAKING: Sen. Elizabeth Warren was spotted wearing some questionable garb after the Senate relaxed its dress code policy.



This has gone WAY too far.#SenateDressCode pic.twitter.com/5nKXfSa7hX — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 22, 2023

Perfection!

We can tell you that this image is 1/1024th real.

Princess High Cheeks. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 22, 2023

LOL.

BREAKING: Senator Mitt Romney seen on the Senate floor in formal business attire, refuses to take advantage of the relaxed dress code.



Well, I have my criticisms of Romney, but I'm glad he still cares about decorum and professionalism. pic.twitter.com/03VW3bsFfA — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 22, 2023

Advertisement

BWAHAHAHA!

pic.twitter.com/U7UudBNBRP — All Your $$$ Are Belong To 🇺🇦 (@BenignApathy) September 23, 2023

Bingo.

BREAKING: Sen. Bob Menendez, who is facing federal bribery charges, seen at the Capitol building wearing a prison jumpsuit after Senate dress code change.



It's like he's not even taking his indictment seriously. Perhaps he knows something we don't? pic.twitter.com/9vvTSZsN6O — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 22, 2023

We're not sure why Jeff took a break from the AI. This one is definitely real.

Well done, Jeff. Well done.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!