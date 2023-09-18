Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Chicago residents begging local politicians to close...
Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give you all the feels … and laughs

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:01 PM on September 18, 2023
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

It's seems like just days ago that Lauren Boebert and her Beetlejuice beau burst onto the scene, looking like the best of bosom buddies before being bounced from the theater after becoming more than a handful.

Conservative responses ranged everywhere from dismissing Boebert's behavior out of hand to high-volume hooting condemning the curvy Coloradan.

Democrats, of course, grabbed hold of the pair's antics, groping for anything to distract from their own naughty nurse who was caught turning high-tech tricks.

As of today, however, the hot and heavy romance is now a total bust.

The couple moved quickly to get their hands on the situation, given the ample negative publicity, and the congresswoman chose to nip the relationship in the bud.

According to Boebert, there was no other reason for the cleavage between the two.

Nothing to do with anything that anyone reported. Honestly, he’s a private citizen and we peacefully parted. Great man, great friend and I wish him all the best.

Twitter/X users got a little touchy-feely in light of the demise of the fleeting fling and took the opportunity to do what they do best: Make jokes.

We all did, man. We all did.

It's like everything is upside down.

Biden has ruined everything.

LOLOLOL!

There was no shortage of volunteers to step up after Boebert's canning of the  busted bar owner.

Y'all are just sick. You know that, right? LOL.

Please, no. Not the dating juggernaut.

We see it … what you did there.

Hey, he is a Democrat. We wouldn't put anything past him.

Hopefully Representative Boebert has learned a lesson from all this and doesn't find herself in the headlights of the media again anytime soon.

Hey, now, we'll do the punning around here!

Eh … never mind … rack 'em up, folks! Knocker yourselves out.

Nice.

Tatas for now … (Yeah, that one was bad.)

***

