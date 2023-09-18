Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give you all the feels … and laughs

It's seems like just days ago that Lauren Boebert and her Beetlejuice beau burst onto the scene, looking like the best of bosom buddies before being bounced from the theater after becoming more than a handful.

Conservative responses ranged everywhere from dismissing Boebert's behavior out of hand to high-volume hooting condemning the curvy Coloradan.

Democrats, of course, grabbed hold of the pair's antics, groping for anything to distract from their own naughty nurse who was caught turning high-tech tricks.

As of today, however, the hot and heavy romance is now a total bust.

Lauren Boebert breaks up with man who groped her during ‘Beetlejuice’ date https://t.co/7rRigiNs9Z pic.twitter.com/AUVzcmCIXh — New York Post (@nypost) September 18, 2023

The couple moved quickly to get their hands on the situation, given the ample negative publicity, and the congresswoman chose to nip the relationship in the bud.

According to Boebert, there was no other reason for the cleavage between the two.

Nothing to do with anything that anyone reported. Honestly, he’s a private citizen and we peacefully parted. Great man, great friend and I wish him all the best.

Twitter/X users got a little touchy-feely in light of the demise of the fleeting fling and took the opportunity to do what they do best: Make jokes.

I thought those crazy kids were gonna make it — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 18, 2023

We all did, man. We all did.

It's like everything is upside down.

True love is dead https://t.co/C7Tvsi6BS9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2023

Biden has ruined everything.

If these two crazy kids can’t make it, what hope is there for the rest of us? https://t.co/Mty7xD3ly7 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 19, 2023

LOLOLOL!

I can fix her. — Ohnonotagain (@lazylogic777) September 18, 2023

i'm going for that rebound — jayr (@adhyperd) September 19, 2023

There was no shortage of volunteers to step up after Boebert's canning of the busted bar owner.

Y'all are just sick. You know that, right? LOL.

Please, no. Not the dating juggernaut.

This story really gives me the feels, you know?! — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) September 18, 2023

We see it … what you did there.

He bought her such good seats, too. https://t.co/uGsXfTJI48 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 19, 2023

Hey, he is a Democrat. We wouldn't put anything past him.

Hopefully Representative Boebert has learned a lesson from all this and doesn't find herself in the headlights of the media again anytime soon.

You gotta hand it to him https://t.co/EYe7Efric6 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 18, 2023

Hey, now, we'll do the punning around here!

Eh … never mind … rack 'em up, folks! Knocker yourselves out.

They’ll both look back on it fondly. Good mammaries should always be cherished. https://t.co/D4bqNyiQKO — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) September 18, 2023

Nice.

Apparently she was too much of a handful https://t.co/strBGER61i — Aaron (@_AaronRyan) September 19, 2023

Tatas for now … (Yeah, that one was bad.)

***

