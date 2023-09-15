Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black...
A victory for parental rights over transgender 'rights' … in California?!
Washington Monthly editor urges Susannah Gibson to 'stand strong'
It looks like Democrats are getting nervous about a Biden/Harris ticket
Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an...
Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun...
Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'
Tucker on X, Episode 24: Javier Milei
President Joe Biden gets pretty testy about drug prices
Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden
Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern...
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Rep. Jamie Raskin won't endorse Kamala Harris either
OUCH! Pelosi was asked if VP Kamala Harris is Biden's best running mate:...

Elie Mystal angry tweeting at Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden indictment is TOO FUNNY

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:17 AM on September 15, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Elie Mystal, the 'Justice Correspondent' for The Nation gifted Twitter/X with the takes to end all takes on the Hunter Biden indictment.

Get a load of this magnificent masterpiece. It's the Sistine Chapel of tweets.

Advertisement

It's got everything a fan of political Twitter/X insanity could hope for.

It's got misdirected anger at Merrick Garland because Trump's hasn't been shanked in general population.

It's got Hunter Biden cast as the poor drug-addicted child … of 53 years of age.

It's got Hunter as a simple 'private citizen'.

It's got Joe Biden as the 'loving father', being unfairly targeted by Republicans.

It's got a shot at Fox News.

And it's got the raging of the human Q-Tip.

It's beautiful.

Shhh. The despondent justice correspondent is having a moment.

Recommended

Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black Catholic synagogues
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Must. Protect. Joe. Biden. Beep. Boop.

It's funny that will still pretend White House Press Secretary is a role filled by a single person when a Democrat is in the White House.

It sounds bad, but you have to take the 'loving father' exemption into account.

You have to admire Elie's commitment to letting everyone know his opinion is worthless.

Advertisement

It's about justice and stuff.

I can't believe some of us still don't pay for this site.

It's so real … and it's glorious!

It's not even worth making stuff up anymore. Someone like Elie Mystal's just going to come along and do it for real.

Literally Fascism. LOL.

Yeah … about that. It's more of a 13-step program.

Whoa! WHOA! WHOA!!! He's joking, y'all.

Advertisement

Don't get any crazy ideas out there and start snorting lines of cocaine off of hookers.

Seems a bit low.

It's a brave new world out there folks. We'll try to keep you informed of the crazy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT JOE BIDEN ELIE MYSTAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black Catholic synagogues
FuzzyChimp
A victory for parental rights over transgender 'rights' … in California?!
Aaron Walker
Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun crime
Brett T.
Washington Monthly editor urges Susannah Gibson to 'stand strong'
Brett T.
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Grateful Calvin
Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an illegal immigrant
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black Catholic synagogues FuzzyChimp
Advertisement