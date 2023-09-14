HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's life

In the latest example of modern culture celebrating poor choices, Dove has decided to partner with 'fat liberation' activist, Zyahna Bryant.

I can't even tell if this is real. How could it be real?



Is this Dove's Bud Light moment? Brand hires plus-size BLM activist https://t.co/mFnWNJYThZ via @MailOnline — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 14, 2023

Those of us who carry around extra pounds know it's not healthy. Your doctor doesn't shy away from letting you know. We know.

There’s a middle ground between fat shaming & celebrating being fat. — Alaskan Groucho (@AlaskanGroucho) September 14, 2023

Most of us who struggle, do so with varying levels of success, but at least try to minimize the tonnage.

Not so for Bryant. She has instead decided to celebrate her obesity and demand that others accept it as a moral good.

Dove, apparently, agrees.

Obesity isn’t beautiful. It’s not healthy. ‘Fat liberation’? So it’s now healthy to be fat? Up to the individual if they want to be fat, but don’t ever say it’s healthy. — Kimberley (@Kimberley_Dart) September 14, 2023

If the attempt to force cultural acceptance of yet another unhealthy lifestyle choice were not bad enough, Dove is also enabling a woman who was heavily involved in destroying a fellow UVA student's life during the BLM George Floyd protests.

Bryant claimed that Morgan Bettinger made threatening statements when her vehicle was surrounded by a mob of BLM protesters during the George Floyd 'peaceful protests'.

Bettinger said she told a truck driver, who was in front of her and blocking the way, that: 'It's a good thing that you are here, because otherwise these people would have been speed bumps.'

Bryant decided to throw her weight around and instead claimed that Bettinger made a direct threat that they would 'make good speed bumps', started a social media campaign to make the fellow student pay, and forced the issue with UVA, who was more than happy to check the woke box and punish Bettinger.

UVA's Judiciary Committee later found Bettinger guilty of making a legitimate threat, despite being unable to prove Bryant's claim about her intentions. Its 'jurors' told her that even saying the words in a harmless manner during the anti-racism protests of summer 2020 merited punishment.

That's right, even saying the words in a harmless manner merited punishment, according to UVA.

It seems there's a lot of fat that needs to be liberated from UVA.

Zyahna Bryant is hired by Dove to promote 'FAT liberation' despite ruining white student's life over 'misheard' remark at BLM protesthttps://t.co/iA6u9kc85X — Lotus Eaters News (@lotuseatersnews) September 14, 2023

For her part, Bryant has since said she may have 'misheard' Bettinger.

Wow.

Rewarding a liar?

Dove needs the Bud Light treatment!https://t.co/RRAmnjxIpm — NoThankYou🇺🇸🇪🇸🇭🇷 (@NoThank73063191) September 14, 2023

Will Dove get the Bud Light treatment? Who knows.

This is not Dove's first foray into wokeness. Their customer base will likely tolerate this nonsense more than Bud Light's.

I believe it's real but I don't think it will be nearly as problematic for them as Bud Light. Completely different customers. — TikTok is Malware (@FloridaUnemplo1) September 14, 2023

Yeah, what he said.

Would make sense if it was for Dove Ice Cream — Jayroo (@jayroo69) September 14, 2023

LOL.

Dove: "Love the skin you're in." There's a hell of a lot of skin right there. — Kent Lindstrom (@KLind62526) September 14, 2023

Maybe Dove should give at least a little attention to cardiac health?

***

