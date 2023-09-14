HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's life

Guess how Chicago's mayor might address lack of 'shopping options' in areas of...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:20 AM on September 14, 2023

In the latest example of modern culture celebrating poor choices, Dove has decided to partner with 'fat liberation' activist, Zyahna Bryant.

Those of us who carry around extra pounds know it's not healthy. Your doctor doesn't shy away from letting you know. We know.

Most of us who struggle, do so with varying levels of success, but at least try to minimize the tonnage.

Not so for Bryant. She has instead decided to celebrate her obesity and demand that others accept it as a moral good.

Dove, apparently, agrees.

If the attempt to force cultural acceptance of yet another unhealthy lifestyle choice were not bad enough, Dove is also enabling a woman who was heavily involved in destroying a fellow UVA student's life during the BLM George Floyd protests.

Bryant claimed that Morgan Bettinger made threatening statements when her vehicle was surrounded by a mob of BLM protesters during the George Floyd 'peaceful protests'.

Bettinger said she told a truck driver, who was in front of her and blocking the way, that: 'It's a good thing that you are here, because otherwise these people would have been speed bumps.'

Bryant decided to throw her weight around and instead claimed that Bettinger made a direct threat that they would 'make good speed bumps', started a social media campaign to make the fellow student pay, and forced the issue with UVA, who was more than happy to check the woke box and punish Bettinger.

UVA's Judiciary Committee later found Bettinger guilty of making a legitimate threat, despite being unable to prove Bryant's claim about her intentions.

Its 'jurors' told her that even saying the words in a harmless manner during the anti-racism protests of summer 2020 merited punishment.

That's right, even saying the words in a harmless manner merited punishment, according to UVA.

It seems there's a lot of fat that needs to be liberated from UVA.

For her part, Bryant has since said she may have 'misheard' Bettinger.

Wow.

Will Dove get the Bud Light treatment? Who knows.

This is not Dove's first foray into wokeness. Their customer base will likely tolerate this nonsense more than Bud Light's.

Yeah, what he said.

LOL.

Maybe Dove should give at least a little attention to cardiac health?

***

