Just for fun: Americans fire back with 'the European mind cannot comprehend this' meme

Maybe you've seen some of the snotty tweets making their way around Twitter/X that capitalize on the 'stupid uncultured American' theme by claiming 'The American mind cannot comprehend this', followed by some image that is supposed to be unfathomable to the tiny American mind.

The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/baMTChzRrq — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) September 8, 2023

We can comprehend overcrowding. Most of us just don't prefer it.

As is our way, we Americans fired back with a healthy mix of 'bite me' and good old confident self-deprecating humor.

the European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/LmSN4e8xjQ — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) September 11, 2023

Yeah, baby!

The european mind cannot comprehend this

pic.twitter.com/Sa44W0uE86 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 🇺🇸 (@creation247) September 12, 2023

LOL, they'd be trying to figure out where the checkered ball is.

The European mind can not comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ic0FsDS7gl — Sitreps2Steercos (@S2Steercos) September 9, 2023

You blokes don't have one of those, do you?

the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/MkRTUu0gFS — francis wolf (@francisxwolf) September 11, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Don't you dare knock the beaver!

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/0m0xYhcbie — g (@garlandrg) September 8, 2023

Ha!

The European mind cannot grasp this pic.twitter.com/o1HcTPsS77 — Craig Patik (@craigpatik) September 7, 2023

Okay, we're having trouble processing this one ourselves.

the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jcdwDIkfFz — cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) September 8, 2023

Seriously, you can get snails in France, but you can't make a taco run after midnight?

Neanderthals!

the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/KpyW6xCPIa — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 10, 2023

Breezewood, Pennsylvania for the win!

the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/PBZmHzeEk1 — Boobavelli 可雪 🦇🔊 (@0xBoobavelli) September 9, 2023

Dang, son! Our American minds are thinking 'Where can I get one of those?'

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/kButrSHTNK — Molly (@FSUmollz) September 10, 2023

Bwahaha!

Looks heavily furnished to most American bachelors.

the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/wj9hh4aRto — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 7, 2023

How do you like them apples, Europe?

The European mind simply can not comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/SkG6IjEVBB — MNsasquatch (@EatMoreBrisket) September 11, 2023

Harsh … but fair. LOL.

The European mind can’t possibly comprehend this https://t.co/of6475az61 pic.twitter.com/GiEufuEIOY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 9, 2023

Pew! Pew!

The European mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/f94i0MEqWO — SkyHook (@SkyHook21) September 11, 2023

This is why our old people don't die whenever we have a warm spell.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/XNLE5q5DOZ — GarbageApe (@GarbageApe) September 10, 2023

Only in America!

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/q4BqKT9s5Y — Jack Chambers (@JackChambersGB) September 8, 2023

And there you go, haters! Comprehend that!

***

