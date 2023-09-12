In example eleventy-million of the Left can't meme, Don Winslow's Trump own implodes...
Rob Schneider declares California unsafe for children, 'Governor Hair-Gel' unavailable for...
Draft Kings called to the carpet for a September 11 tribute you have...
In SHOCKING news, Oklahoma school defends drag queen principal with very SKETCHY history
Third world country or San Francisco? Images from new sinkhole leads Twitter users...
Insane preschool teacher says she teaches her Florida students to be gay
Keith Olbermann diagnoses cause of Aaron Rodgers' injury at start of Jets/Bills game
WaPo ranks the seven state flags that still have design links to white...
Conservative actor Matthew Marsden DEBUNKS 'Michelle Obama is a man' conspiracy
President Biden wants us to overcome 'the rising tide of hatred and extremism'
Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump...
Your ‘justice’ system: Shannon Brandt only gets 5 years in death of Cayler...
President Pinocchio: Biden 'embellishes' where he was after 9/11 in Patriot Day remarks...
NYT features book asking if school choice is destroying public education

Just for fun: Americans fire back with 'the European mind cannot comprehend this' meme

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:38 AM on September 12, 2023
Twitchy/Sam J.

Maybe you've seen some of the snotty tweets making their way around Twitter/X that capitalize on the 'stupid uncultured American' theme by claiming 'The American mind cannot comprehend this', followed by some image that is supposed to be unfathomable to the tiny American mind.

We can comprehend overcrowding. Most of us just don't prefer it.

As is our way, we Americans fired back with a healthy mix of 'bite me' and good old confident self-deprecating humor.

Yeah, baby!

LOL, they'd be trying to figure out where the checkered ball is.

You blokes don't have one of those, do you?

LOLOLOL!

Don't you dare knock the beaver!

Ha!

Recommended

In example eleventy-million of the Left can't meme, Don Winslow's Trump own implodes on X/Twitter
RickRobinson

Okay, we're having trouble processing this one ourselves.

Seriously, you can get snails in France, but you can't make a taco run after midnight?

Neanderthals!

Breezewood, Pennsylvania for the win!

Dang, son! Our American minds are thinking 'Where can I get one of those?'

Bwahaha!

Looks heavily furnished to most American bachelors.

How do you like them apples, Europe?

Harsh … but fair. LOL.

Pew! Pew!

This is why our old people don't die whenever we have a warm spell.

Only in America!

And there you go, haters! Comprehend that!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!

Tags: AMERICA EUROPE FUNNY MEME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In example eleventy-million of the Left can't meme, Don Winslow's Trump own implodes on X/Twitter
RickRobinson
In SHOCKING news, Oklahoma school defends drag queen principal with very SKETCHY history
justmindy
Conservative actor Matthew Marsden DEBUNKS 'Michelle Obama is a man' conspiracy
Chad Felix Greene
Draft Kings called to the carpet for a September 11 tribute you have to see to believe
Aaron Walker
Rob Schneider declares California unsafe for children, 'Governor Hair-Gel' unavailable for comment
RickRobinson
Insane preschool teacher says she teaches her Florida students to be gay
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
In example eleventy-million of the Left can't meme, Don Winslow's Trump own implodes on X/Twitter RickRobinson