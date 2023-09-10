Damin Toell takes a very SNIDE Wajahat Ali APART in heated back and...
What is this strange ritual? SportsCenter confused after Coco Gauff prays after Grand Slam win

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:20 AM on September 10, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

After capturing victory in the US Open, completing her first ever Grand Slam, tennis star Coco Gauff knelt in prayer to give thanks to God.

SportsCenter seemed perplexed.

They described her actions as taking 'a moment to soak it all in', despite her kneeling, crossing her hands in front of her face, closing her eyes, and speaking aloud.

Or, perhaps, they knew exactly what Gauff was doing. Have you ever noticed there's a weird awkwardness surrounding prayer in our modern culture?

Sure, you can shout boldly from the rooftops that kids should be able to choose their own gender, but an athlete thanking God or praying? Yikes! 'Just keep real quiet guys. No sudden movement, and it will probably be over soon.'

When asked about her prayer in a later interview, Coco responded: 'I don't pray for results, I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all and whatever happens, happens.'

A truly impressive young lady.

TwitterX commenters were sure to correct SportsCenter.

You know, guys, you don't have to put plastic wrap on everything. Sure, there are a handful of people out there who might be offended at the notion of an athlete praying. They'll get over it.

Even Community Notes had an incorrect note on this one (at least at the time we wrote this). The Note claimed that the video caption was wrong and the prayer occurred before the match and not after.

Prayer makes some people act very weird.

Regardless, the Community Note was wrong. This occurred after she won, according to people who witnessed the prayer in person and longer video clips of the match.

LOL! Classic.

Who knew we could get so hyper over a simple act of faith? (We did.)

Dare we?

Okay, we did. We're not going to share those tweets … Those people were definitely not praying. LOL.

We do exist!

LOLOLOL! Well done, sir. Well done.

Guilty.

'Thoughts and moments'! Ha!

We'll 'soak it all in for you' at church today, SportsCenter.

***

