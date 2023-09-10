Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly...
READ: Best policy argument for the Second Amendment
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDO...
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging'...
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the...
California set to recognize 'Transgender History Month' in August of 24 and let...
Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement
Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
'Good evening, Vietnam!' Here are three clips of President Biden's speech in Hanoi,...
Twitter users argue the best decades to be alive ... and it's TOTALLY...
Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking...
Climate Change is WORSE than all-out Nuclear War says President Biden in rambling,...
Infectious disease center pushes ‘study’ suggesting you’re DUMB if you didn’t rush to...
New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts

VP Granny Pants gets her groove thing on with hip-hop elites

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:36 PM on September 10, 2023

It's hard to underestimate that, despite the significance of the passage of time, the cringe that flows from Vice President Kamala Harris never seems to wane.

So, it is time for us to do what we here at Twitchy have have been doing (which is poking fun at the goofy number two). And that time is every day.

Get some, Granny K!

LOL. Hey, at least it's not like she's a heartbeat away from becoming the most powerful person in the world.

Oh wait … Well, at least the president seems perfectly healthy …

Yeah, we're hosed.

She's dancing. Whatever. It's cringe. We'll have a laugh.

The worst part is definitely that she's hosting a hip-hop party full of rich elites while the country is getting krumped by Bidenomics.

Please let this never become a thing.

Hey, he's the best rapper alive.

Seriously, VP's moves are stiffer than Tupac's.

Recommended

Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging' problems
Coucy

LOLOLOL!

That's harsh. Kamala's only registering a 0.5 on the Nadler scale.

Honestly, she'd be hilarious if she were a character on SNL instead of second in line to the presidency.

Kevin James can actually dance though.

What if we sent her to the border to dance? It might be the greatest deterrent ever.

'I was going to come to America, but when we got to the border we realized those people are just flat out loco, man!'

Not everyone completely hated the VP's hipless-hop.

Ouch. Kicking Dr. Jill while she's down with mild symptoms.

Full disclosure, this editor has the moves of a brain-damaged panda trapped in concrete. That's why some of us know better than to be caught on camera busting a move.

LOLOLOL!

Cringe on, VP Harris. Cringe on.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!

Tags: DANCE KAMALA HARRIS PARTY VP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging' problems
Coucy
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL
Sam J.
Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly smug as ever
justmindy
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the ABSOLUTE IRONY
Laura W.
Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
Aaron Walker
Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking her posts
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging' problems Coucy