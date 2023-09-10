VP Granny Pants gets her groove thing on with hip-hop elites

It's hard to underestimate that, despite the significance of the passage of time, the cringe that flows from Vice President Kamala Harris never seems to wane.

So, it is time for us to do what we here at Twitchy have have been doing (which is poking fun at the goofy number two). And that time is every day.

Kamala Harris with the granny 👵🏼 moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop partypic.twitter.com/8Lg5XCxQ3a — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) September 9, 2023

Get some, Granny K!

I've seen this dance... pic.twitter.com/yRGzE4fkWn — Alba gu bràth (@Sukaphatdik) September 10, 2023

LOL. Hey, at least it's not like she's a heartbeat away from becoming the most powerful person in the world.

Oh wait … Well, at least the president seems perfectly healthy …

Yeah, we're hosed.

The elite party while the rest of Americans are suffering 🤬👇🏼 https://t.co/dJUcaXqZOO — LizClamansWhistle🦧🍿💎🙌🏼🇺🇲 (@LizWhistle) September 10, 2023

She's dancing. Whatever. It's cringe. We'll have a laugh.

The worst part is definitely that she's hosting a hip-hop party full of rich elites while the country is getting krumped by Bidenomics.

Cackle Shuffle — Air アーロン 🇺🇲 (@Air2Yahshayah) September 9, 2023

Please let this never become a thing.

Shocked she didn't insist the Playlist feature all Tupac music. — BlackPhoenix (@TruBlackPhoenix) September 10, 2023

Hey, he's the best rapper alive.

Seriously, VP's moves are stiffer than Tupac's.

If she pulled those pants up any higher they'd need a bra size. — Todd Freedom (@Poxous1413) September 10, 2023

LOLOLOL!

That's harsh. Kamala's only registering a 0.5 on the Nadler scale.

I can't get enough of this lady. It's like having Michael Scott for VP. — Allycat1711🇺🇸 (@Allibleser) September 10, 2023

Honestly, she'd be hilarious if she were a character on SNL instead of second in line to the presidency.

This makes Kevin James in Hitch look fabulous. pic.twitter.com/GEFJ3ewwuj — AstralAtom (@astral_atom) September 10, 2023

Kevin James can actually dance though.

Her dance moves are on a par with her skill level in dealing with our border crisis. — OtherSideoftheMountain (@JayneKBerry1) September 9, 2023

What if we sent her to the border to dance? It might be the greatest deterrent ever.

'I was going to come to America, but when we got to the border we realized those people are just flat out loco, man!'

I don't like the lady but all old people look silly rocking. Have a great time. You suck as a VP, but rock on. — David Lyssy (@1DavidLyssy) September 10, 2023

Not everyone completely hated the VP's hipless-hop.

No issues with moves. She must be getting fashion tips from “Dr Jill” 😂 — paidaros45 (@paidaros45) September 10, 2023

Ouch. Kicking Dr. Jill while she's down with mild symptoms.

I don't often dance but when I do it's definitely way worse than this. https://t.co/v1Y9QrZX8L — Robbie Bernstein (@RobbieTheFire) September 10, 2023

Full disclosure, this editor has the moves of a brain-damaged panda trapped in concrete. That's why some of us know better than to be caught on camera busting a move.

When it’s open bar at the wedding and your Aunt hasn’t had to pay for 3 Chardonnays. https://t.co/dUtMeyuTsy — Adam’s Angry (@AdamsAngry_TV) September 10, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Cringe on, VP Harris. Cringe on.

***

