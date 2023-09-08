Wajahat Ali asks someone to define the 'woke mind virus' and gets answered … BRUTALLY

A huge victory for Freedom of Expression in Missouri v. Biden
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:32 PM on September 08, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

The term 'woke mind virus' was coined by Elon Musk to describe the antics of the modern political Left.

Nearly everyone knows what Musk means by the term, generally, but liberals like to pretend it's a concept without meaning.

That's likely what Wajahat Ali is doing here … or maybe not.

We're happy to help Wajahat out since he seems unable to grasp the concept. Here's a simple definition, and then we'll expand a little:

The woke mind virus describes the mindset of people who find bigotry, hatred, and bullying acceptable when used in service of a modern liberal progressive agenda.

It's not just that liberals have over-the-top political views. They always have. So what happened that finally red-pilled Elon Musk?

Progressive views have become excessively extreme, to the point of advocating for children to be allowed to mutilate their sexual organs, for example. In concert with these ultra-extreme views is the notion that anyone who opposes them should be belittled, shouted down, silenced, unemployed, and removed from society.

That's the woke mind virus - permission to be a horrible person by elevating yourself to the level of unimpeachably good person.

Why can't Wajahat see this? Well, here's one theory …

When you've decided you are necessarily one of the good guys, it's hard to see yourself in the definition.

When Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali joined Don Lemon on that infamous CNN segment where they cackled over bigoted stereotypes, complete with accusations of being poorly educated and fake southern accents, they couldn't possibly comprehend they'd done anything wrong.

They are, after all, the good guys. The prejudice and bigotry don't matter because their targets are the bad guys.

It's a pretty sweet deal when you make yourself the arbiter of good and bad. A lot of truly evil regimes in history, and some religions at times, figured out how powerful this notion can be.

Spot on. Give people the power to maltreat and 'destroy with good conscience'. That's the promise behind the woke mind virus.

Don't believe us. Read how some leftists responded to Wajahat's question.

Notice some common themes among those answers?

'I'm good, and the people who disagree with me are ignorant, evil, and should be forced into compliance.'

Sure, we're all capable of that, especially rhetorically. The change occurred when progressives decided it was a moral good to coerce compliance through abuse of the noncompliant.

Remove the first sentence, and this person inadvertently gave a pretty good definition.

BOOM. That's a perfect example.

Siraj Hashmi is the curator of 'The List' on TwitterX - a running joke where people who say something outrageous get put on the 'The List' of people who need their phones taken away. Yes, they're usually leftists.

Wajahat 'won' the top spot on The List for one particular ridiculous tweet. Yes, we all get angry when the political blood-letting is directed at us, but there's usually a sense that those disagreements don't spill over into attacks on one's family. Not so, in this case. Wajahat dragged Siraj's wife into the fray for being tied to Trump's 2020 election legal battles. No previous act of decency on Siraj's part (the liver reference) would shield him. You see, Siraj's wife, deserved to be dragged in for completely unrelated reasons because all tactics are acceptable to those afflicted with the woke mind virus. Orange man bad. Siraj wife bad. Siraj bad. That's the progressive progression.

That too. LOL.

But that's the reason things have changed, right?

What if liberals had simply come along and said, 'Little Timmy plays with dolls so we think chemical castration, followed by physical castration, seems like a good idea.'

They would have been ran out of polite society. They couldn't afford to air such extreme views without a moral proclamation and a threat of force behind them.

'It's a moral imperative that little Timmy be allowed to be his best self, and anyone who stands in his way wants to harm little Timmy, make him commit suicide, is evil, and must be destroyed.'

Now THAT, they can work with.

'Don't you dare question that skinny guy who pretends to be a girl and makes a mockery of women! You wouldn't want us to call your employer, would you?'

True story. Wajahat did that too. LOL.

All it's missing is: 'And if you say that's not a turkey, we will end you.'

We hope he was happy with all the people helping him out. LOL.

Bingo.

***

