LOL: Democrat birthing person governors get STEAMROLLED in the replies

When will politicians learn that these corny group photos never go well?

Apparently not yet.

A group of six Democrat women governors posed together and were lauded for getting 'the job done'. We're not sure which job they're referring to because we're not impressed with the way Democrats are running anything these days.

Democratic women governors get the job done. 👏 pic.twitter.com/4EElHTTsJu — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 26, 2023

From left to further left, we have Katie Hobbs (AZ), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM), Laura Kelly (KS), Janet Mills (ME), and Maura Healey (MA).

All but one lead states that are ranked in the bottom 25 by U.S. News and World Report as the best states to live in. Two of them are in the bottom 10.

Good job?

Not at all, but we got a kick out of it.

what is a woman? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 26, 2023

What is a woman. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 27, 2023

A lot of you had the same question.

The group seemed to be missing Kathy Hochul and Tina Kotek, but maybe they didn't have a biologist on hand to determine if they are Democrat women?

If you mean bankrupting their states "gets the job done" then yes. — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) August 27, 2023

Overachievers.

It really do be like that.

Bingo.

Very diverse crowd — 🏴“American Obscenity” Bang Switch Actuator 🏴 (@BangSwitch5000) August 27, 2023

LOL. That photo has the diversity of a brunch at Martha's Vineyard.

Nailed it. Liberal women are the worst.

Tyrants in tights. — Methyl Head 🤘🛠️ 🤘 (@tractordoctor79) August 27, 2023

Sounds like a bad children's movie.

From left to right: Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen, Karen. — Ken (@danic_98) August 27, 2023

Bwahaha!

We stand corrected.

Attending a “Karen” Convention Workshop. — Red Headed MAGA Crusader (@SmellyCat2Sunny) August 27, 2023

A Karen Convention. That sounds hideous.

Instead of, "Everybody say cheese!" the photographer said, "Everybody say I want to speak with your manager!" https://t.co/4J6IjjK4Ix — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 27, 2023

Seriously, you can't get much more Karen-y than this group.

When you finally get the manager to fire that hourly employee who messed up your order https://t.co/fYoelPHeKl pic.twitter.com/BbZxlZa23j — Meerkat Yix (@MeerkatYitz) August 27, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Oh look all hanging out at Nantucket behind a wall. Can’t walk the streets or anything… — Kev (@I98Kev) August 27, 2023

Okay, we don't know for sure where this is, but it's definitely the kind of place where they ship away the illegal aliens within 24 hours of their arrival … and then find the nearest camera to complain about how cruel Greg Abbott or Ron DeSantis is.

Great job @GovMLG worst state to live in. @TheDemocrats love celebrating failures pic.twitter.com/nzEqymFnBC — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) August 27, 2023

We think what they're trying to say is she's a record setter!

Where’s @GovKathyHochul? Oh, wait, New York is basically the Titanic if the Titanic was also on fire, had toilets backed up, was a drug user’s paradise, had uncollected debt for the tickets bought on bad credit, and was being invaded by more people getting on board and hastening… — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) August 27, 2023

But what do you really think, James?

Ooh! Ooh! We know this one!

Periodic reminder that Democratic woman governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, seen here, had to pay $62,000 to a male staffer after she poured water on his crotch and then grabbed said crotch, in full view of multiple other people. https://t.co/FLWvVVjKDE — Will, Burgumaniac (@spudhawg) August 27, 2023

Look, folks, we love a good story as much as the next person, but Michelle Lujan Grisham never paid $62,000 to settle a lawsuit for grabbing a staffer's crotch.

It was $150,000.

ABBA concert gonna be lit https://t.co/IOCaaB5UgH — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 27, 2023

We. Are. Dead. 💀

POV: you just walked into a Wine and Canvas https://t.co/BO8D2Y8Qyh — Magills (@magills_) August 27, 2023

We think they've had enough, folks!

Okay, maybe not …

One of the worst groups of females in America! These feminazis have got to go https://t.co/khgUao8IXe — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) August 27, 2023

We miss Rush.

Why did you leave out Stacey Abrams? I have been assured, repeatedly, that she is the actual Governor of Georgia. https://t.co/8YPMwnGEKv — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) August 27, 2023

BOOM!

Open Borders ✅

Sanctuary Cities ✅

COVID School Closures ✅

Vaccine Mandates ✅

Shuttered Businesses During COVID ✅

Skyrocketing Crime ✅

Rampant Homelessness ✅

High Taxes ✅

Over Regulation ✅



The job they’re doing isn’t good. #VoteThemOut https://t.co/yF8K6UkIWm — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 27, 2023

Now that's some good advice.

***

