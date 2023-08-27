Gov. Greg Abbott: 'Texas secures the border in Pres. Biden's absence'
LOL: Democrat birthing person governors get STEAMROLLED in the replies

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:47 PM on August 27, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

When will politicians learn that these corny group photos never go well?

Apparently not yet.

A group of six Democrat women governors posed together and were lauded for getting 'the job done'. We're not sure which job they're referring to because we're not impressed with the way Democrats are running anything these days.

From left to further left, we have Katie Hobbs (AZ), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM), Laura Kelly (KS), Janet Mills (ME), and Maura Healey (MA).

All but one lead states that are ranked in the bottom 25 by U.S. News and World Report as the best states to live in. Two of them are in the bottom 10.

Good job?

Not at all, but we got a kick out of it.

A lot of you had the same question.

The group seemed to be missing Kathy Hochul and Tina Kotek, but maybe they didn't have a biologist on hand to determine if they are Democrat women?

Overachievers.

It really do be like that.

Bingo.

LOL. That photo has the diversity of a brunch at Martha's Vineyard.

Nailed it. Liberal women are the worst.

Sounds like a bad children's movie.

Bwahaha!

We stand corrected.

A Karen Convention. That sounds hideous.

Seriously, you can't get much more Karen-y than this group.

LOLOLOL!

Okay, we don't know for sure where this is, but it's definitely the kind of place where they ship away the illegal aliens within 24 hours of their arrival … and then find the nearest camera to complain about how cruel Greg Abbott or Ron DeSantis is.

We think what they're trying to say is she's a record setter!

But what do you really think, James?

Ooh! Ooh! We know this one!

Look, folks, we love a good story as much as the next person, but Michelle Lujan Grisham never paid $62,000 to settle a lawsuit for grabbing a staffer's crotch.

It was $150,000.

We. Are. Dead. 💀

We think they've had enough, folks!

Okay, maybe not …

We miss Rush.

BOOM!

Now that's some good advice.

***

