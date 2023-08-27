Account asks people to name something the USA invented, without using the American invention Google

To be clear, we're not saying @NoContextHumans had any ill intent towards the good ole USA when they framed this question. They previously asked the same about Great Britain.

Every single time a question like this is floated on social media, it invites the comments of hordes of American-hating leftists and others who are jealous of just how friggin' awesome America is.

Without Googling, name something USA invented. pic.twitter.com/25V5eAPIEz — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 26, 2023

We'll give you a sampling of the annoying ones, but let's focus mainly on the funny ones from people who love America!

Making movies about winning wars that were either lost or contribution exaggerated — #OHROB. 🐝🎗🔰 (bottom 0.1%) (@robspitzy) August 26, 2023

They're still mad we had to step in and save the world. LOL.

The idea that climate change isn’t real — Warren (@swd2) August 26, 2023

That's 'man-made' climate change, and we're pretty sure reality invented that one, buddy.

Laughs in Xi Jinping.

Endless war, there's only have 17 yrs of no war out of 247 yrs — Get Lost Travelin🌹 (@GetLostTravelin) August 26, 2023

Pretty sure that one was humanity.

We'll have to wait and see who starts World War Eleven, but HIV came from the Congo (and this editor had nothing to do with it).

Anyway, enough of the haters.

BOOM! Yes, we did.

LOL. Guilty as charged.

President Franklin invented electricity pic.twitter.com/D4QKUgET8f — greg (@greg16676935420) August 26, 2023

HA! People literally decided to fight him in the replies.

Electricity, freedom, and democracy — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 26, 2023

This one too! You could get some good laughs just in these replies alone.

Democracy was invented by the ancient greece it was just modernized by them — ALEXIS💋 (@alexis_cyn) August 26, 2023

I’m talking about democracy, not yogurt — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 26, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Freedom and democracy existed before United States. — One Nation Conservative (@WiltonRedfield) August 26, 2023

Lol something can’t exist before it’s invented — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 26, 2023

America invented Three Year Letterman, by the way.

Google — Castem Ember (@CasteMember) August 27, 2023

THANK YOU!

'Don't use this American invention while replying with an American invention on this platform that is an American invention, hosted on an American invention.'

Internet — sidequest |🩸 (@_SideQuest) August 26, 2023

Yes, we did. Don't even come at us with your Tim Berners-Lee junk. He invented the World Wide Web.

Easy. Chinese food. — 𝔱𝔥𝔬𝔯 ⚡️ (@dinoTh0r) August 27, 2023

Bwahaha!

True, but then he outsourced himself to China.

Heavier-than-air self-propelled aircraft — morcobleu (@morcobleu) August 27, 2023

LOL. This dude had to be very specific because trolls were fighting anyone who said Americans invented the airplane.

Yes, people worked on the concept before the Wright Brothers actually succeeded. We appreciated your efforts, Otto Lilienthal, but perhaps you should have considered moving to Kitty Hawk?

California — Gavin Newsom (Parody) (@GavinsHairGel) August 26, 2023

We didn't say they were all good inventions.

We're just kidding, Cali friends!

Thank you, James Naismith! We'll give the Canadians an assist for birthing him, but he had to move to the U.S. to actually invent basketball.

Oh, yeah, we're using Google because we're Americans and we'll do what we darn well please!

Only in America!

Landing on the moon https://t.co/QeKpexNnRC — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 26, 2023

BOOYAH!

Waffle House



End of game. We win. https://t.co/sqsBS9iJru — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) August 27, 2023

Game. Over.

taylor swift https://t.co/SjIPKCAO67 — skye NEW ROMANTICS TV🩵 (@skyebarrus) August 27, 2023

It's true. You can blame the Canadians for Justin Bieber.

BOOM! (Too on the nose?)

Google

Netflix

Apple

Microsoft

Nvidia

Amazon

Facebook

Intel

Adobe

Facebook

Salesforce

Tesla

Dell

Broadcom

Zoom

Cisco

Oracle

AMD

Uber

Shopify

Airbnb

VMware

Hp

Hubspot — Larry Kim (@larrykim) August 27, 2023

Accurate. He just has Facebook on there two times too many.

The price is right https://t.co/u8MaW6ZMwK — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) August 26, 2023

America.

We also have a nice big door that works both ways. All you haters can feel free to use it … and don't bother visiting.

