Account asks people to name something the USA invented, without using the American invention Google

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:27 PM on August 27, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

To be clear, we're not saying @NoContextHumans had any ill intent towards the good ole USA when they framed this question. They previously asked the same about Great Britain.

Every single time a question like this is floated on social media, it invites the comments of hordes of American-hating leftists and others who are jealous of just how friggin' awesome America is.

We'll give you a sampling of the annoying ones, but let's focus mainly on the funny ones from people who love America!

They're still mad we had to step in and save the world. LOL.

That's 'man-made' climate change, and we're pretty sure reality invented that one, buddy.

Laughs in Xi Jinping.

Pretty sure that one was humanity.

We'll have to wait and see who starts World War Eleven, but HIV came from the Congo (and this editor had nothing to do with it).

Anyway, enough of the haters.

Sam J.

BOOM! Yes, we did.

LOL. Guilty as charged.

HA! People literally decided to fight him in the replies.

This one too! You could get some good laughs just in these replies alone.

LOLOLOL!

America invented Three Year Letterman, by the way.

THANK YOU!

'Don't use this American invention while replying with an American invention on this platform that is an American invention, hosted on an American invention.'

Yes, we did. Don't even come at us with your Tim Berners-Lee junk. He invented the World Wide Web.

Bwahaha!

True, but then he outsourced himself to China.

LOL. This dude had to be very specific because trolls were fighting anyone who said Americans invented the airplane.

Yes, people worked on the concept before the Wright Brothers actually succeeded. We appreciated your efforts, Otto Lilienthal, but perhaps you should have considered moving to Kitty Hawk?

We didn't say they were all good inventions.

We're just kidding, Cali friends!

Thank you, James Naismith! We'll give the Canadians an assist for birthing him, but he had to move to the U.S. to actually invent basketball.

Oh, yeah, we're using Google because we're Americans and we'll do what we darn well please!

Only in America!

BOOYAH!

Game. Over.

It's true. You can blame the Canadians for Justin Bieber.

BOOM! (Too on the nose?)

Accurate. He just has Facebook on there two times too many.

America.

We also have a nice big door that works both ways. All you haters can feel free to use it … and don't bother visiting.

***

