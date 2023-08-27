Account asks people to name something the USA invented, without using the American invention Google

To be clear, we're not saying @NoContextHumans had any ill intent towards the good ole USA when they framed this question. They previously asked the same about Great Britain.
Every single time a question like this is floated on social media, it invites the comments of hordes of American-hating leftists and others who are jealous of just how friggin' awesome America is.
Without Googling, name something USA invented. pic.twitter.com/25V5eAPIEz— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 26, 2023
We'll give you a sampling of the annoying ones, but let's focus mainly on the funny ones from people who love America!
Making movies about winning wars that were either lost or contribution exaggerated— #OHROB. 🐝🎗🔰 (bottom 0.1%) (@robspitzy) August 26, 2023
They're still mad we had to step in and save the world. LOL.
The idea that climate change isn’t real— Warren (@swd2) August 26, 2023
That's 'man-made' climate change, and we're pretty sure reality invented that one, buddy.
Covid-19— El Patron🤴 (@KingKens4) August 26, 2023
Laughs in Xi Jinping.
Endless war, there's only have 17 yrs of no war out of 247 yrs— Get Lost Travelin🌹 (@GetLostTravelin) August 26, 2023
Pretty sure that one was humanity.
HIV and WW11 pic.twitter.com/o4TX5blGZQ— €mm¥ (🐳’👑) (@finelady_p) August 26, 2023
We'll have to wait and see who starts World War Eleven, but HIV came from the Congo (and this editor had nothing to do with it).
Anyway, enough of the haters.
Itself. https://t.co/Ly8B3GSHEx— Bryan O'Nolan (@BryanONolan) August 27, 2023
Recommended
America.— Holden (@Holden114) August 27, 2023
BOOM! Yes, we did.
they definitely invented this💀💀 pic.twitter.com/HDcqdGY9QV— fietsenrek (@fietsenrekk) August 26, 2023
LOL. Guilty as charged.
President Franklin invented electricity pic.twitter.com/D4QKUgET8f— greg (@greg16676935420) August 26, 2023
HA! People literally decided to fight him in the replies.
Electricity, freedom, and democracy— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 26, 2023
This one too! You could get some good laughs just in these replies alone.
Democracy was invented by the ancient greece it was just modernized by them— ALEXIS💋 (@alexis_cyn) August 26, 2023
I’m talking about democracy, not yogurt— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 26, 2023
LOLOLOL!
Freedom and democracy existed before United States.— One Nation Conservative (@WiltonRedfield) August 26, 2023
Lol something can’t exist before it’s invented— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 26, 2023
America invented Three Year Letterman, by the way.
THANK YOU!
'Don't use this American invention while replying with an American invention on this platform that is an American invention, hosted on an American invention.'
Internet— sidequest |🩸 (@_SideQuest) August 26, 2023
Yes, we did. Don't even come at us with your Tim Berners-Lee junk. He invented the World Wide Web.
Easy. Chinese food.— 𝔱𝔥𝔬𝔯 ⚡️ (@dinoTh0r) August 27, 2023
Bwahaha!
LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/01KajjaHbF— 𝘼𝙓𝙊 🍬 (@S4UC3G4RDN3R) August 26, 2023
True, but then he outsourced himself to China.
Heavier-than-air self-propelled aircraft— morcobleu (@morcobleu) August 27, 2023
LOL. This dude had to be very specific because trolls were fighting anyone who said Americans invented the airplane.
Yes, people worked on the concept before the Wright Brothers actually succeeded. We appreciated your efforts, Otto Lilienthal, but perhaps you should have considered moving to Kitty Hawk?
California— Gavin Newsom (Parody) (@GavinsHairGel) August 26, 2023
We didn't say they were all good inventions.
We're just kidding, Cali friends!
Basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/oNf4ahUG5d— の刀乇 ﾚのᐯ乇 (@R0bG413) August 27, 2023
Thank you, James Naismith! We'll give the Canadians an assist for birthing him, but he had to move to the U.S. to actually invent basketball.
Oh, yeah, we're using Google because we're Americans and we'll do what we darn well please!
https://t.co/z8daqqYBM0 pic.twitter.com/bRCoIZJ06U— Magills (@magills_) August 27, 2023
Only in America!
Landing on the moon https://t.co/QeKpexNnRC— Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 26, 2023
BOOYAH!
Waffle House— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) August 27, 2023
End of game. We win. https://t.co/sqsBS9iJru
Game. Over.
taylor swift https://t.co/SjIPKCAO67— skye NEW ROMANTICS TV (@skyebarrus) August 27, 2023
It's true. You can blame the Canadians for Justin Bieber.
August 27, 2023
BOOM! (Too on the nose?)
Netflix
Apple
Microsoft
Nvidia
Amazon
Intel
Adobe
Salesforce
Tesla
Dell
Broadcom
Zoom
Cisco
Oracle
AMD
Uber
Shopify
Airbnb
VMware
Hp
Hubspot
Accurate. He just has Facebook on there two times too many.
The price is right https://t.co/u8MaW6ZMwK— Dom (@Underrated_Dom) August 26, 2023
America.
We also have a nice big door that works both ways. All you haters can feel free to use it … and don't bother visiting.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member