'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot

One reason the GOP doesn't appeal to Black voters is because many GOP politicians and 'influencers' often promote a one-size-fits-all view of Black Americans. You know, they're those people who live in the crime-ridden, fatherless inner city, looking for the next government handout. Democrats are just as bad, even worse, by the way.

Meanwhile, there's a Black conservative-minded software engineer named Mike, living in the suburbs with his wife and two children thinking 'WHAT?' every time he sees something like 'mugshots will win black votes Twitter'.

In the urban black community, a mug shot can be an iconic symbol, both of victimization and of greatness. It’s a defiant UP YOURS to “the man.” Think Tupac Shakur. Trump is now the ultimate gangsta in our culture pic.twitter.com/IwEzoEvggI — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 25, 2023

D'Souza, an often popular voice in conservative circles and no stranger himself to what appeared to many of us to be politically-motivated prosecution, ran with the notion that Trump's mugshot would uniquely appeal to Black voters.

Dinesh wasn't alone.

President Trump now has something in common with 50% of black males, according to recent statistics.



This is so gonna backfire. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) August 25, 2023

'Those Dems are really screwed now! Trump's got a mugshot and the Blacks will love him for it!'

Trump became a hood billionaire over night.



He’s now got the street cred of Big Meech and Larry Hoover.



That mugshot is going to make him have the respect of every gangster and hustler in the hood.



Y’all have no idea.



I heard two brothers walking down the street today calling… — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) August 25, 2023

'Hood billionaire'. Yowza.

Have you ever cringed so hard it hurt your face? Now, we have too.

Not everyone in the Black Community are “thugs”, “criminals”, and “gangsters”.



In fact, they make up a small portion of the community in a whole.



The stereotypes have to end. https://t.co/uGzs1UluC9 — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) August 25, 2023

Imagine if white Americans were constantly defined by our worst characters. You know those whites, wearing their wife beaters while literally beating their wives after guzzling a six-pack and OD'ing on fentanyl?

In fact, the Left often does exactly that when referring to those of us who are hard-right conservatives or MAGA or whatever group on the right you belong to. We're constantly being called backwoods white trash know-nothings.

If you want to know why black people have a hard time voting for Republicans, here is a prime example.



Going to jail apparently makes you relatable to black people. You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/Sw0jv9pDvZ — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) August 25, 2023

'If you don't like mugshots, you ain't black!'

This sounds like something Joe Biden would say. C'mon, man!

It's like that.

Fo shizzle, yo. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 25, 2023

LOL. Holly is always on point.

You need to stop! Being arrested and mugshots are not black culture! It's cringe when rappers do it, too! This is no different than the Leftist white liberals calling AP math and proper English racist.



All we'd have to do is recognize this and pivot accordingly.



We didn't lose… — The Blue Collar Intellectual Podcast (Julian) (@acciard2022) August 25, 2023

What he said.

Legend has it the Urban Black Community now refers to him as Trumpac Shakur. — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) August 25, 2023

Bwahaha! We're totally stealing this, Helena.

Here y'all go... can't help yourselves. This is the reason black ppl don't mess with y'all in the first place... STOP IT https://t.co/WZ2JT2mVGw — Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) August 25, 2023

There's a lesson to be learned here.

Dinesh, with respect, please delete this, brother. 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/HBmanmehPu — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) August 25, 2023

That was extremely respectful. We had to make sure this was still Twitter … or X … we can't stop, dangit!

So, let me get this straight...since Trump has been arrested and has a mug shot , this means Black folks can relate to him now?



That's the message y'all want to send? pic.twitter.com/7XtVn4hxg8 — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 25, 2023

By all means, folks, support your candidates. That's what we do in America.

We also want to win the general election. That means gaining votes and not driving off potential 2024 voters in 2023.

If I get a mugshot, would that raise my street cred and make me down with all the OGs in the Hood? pic.twitter.com/D91S25vg4f — Redneck Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) August 25, 2023

See we have to end this craziness now. What's next? Ron DeSantis showing up at the next debate in dreads? Chris Christie wearing ginormous gold bling and referring to himself as Heavy C? Vivek Ramaswamy rapping … again.

Please, no. LOL.

