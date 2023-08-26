OUCH! It sounds like 'Bidenomics' isn't very popular in Lake Tahoe either
'Trumpac Shakur'? People react to Dinesh D'Souza's 'unique' take on Trump's mugshot

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:37 AM on August 26, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Guys … it's time to lay off the sauce.

One reason the GOP doesn't appeal to Black voters is because many GOP politicians and 'influencers' often promote a one-size-fits-all view of Black Americans. You know, they're those people who live in the crime-ridden, fatherless inner city, looking for the next government handout. Democrats are just as bad, even worse, by the way.

Meanwhile, there's a Black conservative-minded software engineer named Mike, living in the suburbs with his wife and two children thinking 'WHAT?' every time he sees something like 'mugshots will win black votes Twitter'.

D'Souza, an often popular voice in conservative circles and no stranger himself to what appeared to many of us to be politically-motivated prosecution, ran with the notion that Trump's mugshot would uniquely appeal to Black voters.

Dinesh wasn't alone.

'Those Dems are really screwed now! Trump's got a mugshot and the Blacks will love him for it!'

'Hood billionaire'. Yowza.

Have you ever cringed so hard it hurt your face? Now, we have too.

Imagine if white Americans were constantly defined by our worst characters. You know those whites, wearing their wife beaters while literally beating their wives after guzzling a six-pack and OD'ing on fentanyl?

In fact, the Left often does exactly that when referring to those of us who are hard-right conservatives or MAGA or whatever group on the right you belong to. We're constantly being called backwoods white trash know-nothings.

'If you don't like mugshots, you ain't black!'

This sounds like something Joe Biden would say. C'mon, man!

It's like that.

LOL. Holly is always on point.

What he said.

Bwahaha! We're totally stealing this, Helena.

There's a lesson to be learned here.

That was extremely respectful. We had to make sure this was still Twitter … or X … we can't stop, dangit!

By all means, folks, support your candidates. That's what we do in America.

We also want to win the general election. That means gaining votes and not driving off potential 2024 voters in 2023.

See we have to end this craziness now. What's next? Ron DeSantis showing up at the next debate in dreads? Chris Christie wearing ginormous gold bling and referring to himself as Heavy C? Vivek Ramaswamy rapping … again.

Please, no. LOL.

***

