Just for fun: $1,556 on Hooters? Dude's 6-month-old DoorDash tweet suddenly goes viral and LOL

Back in February, Twitter user @jasondotnews tweeted out his DoorDash spending for the past year - a whopping $25,000.

The tweet is so old that Jason actually tweeted it, instead of X'ing it, or whatever we're calling tweets these days. Fast forward 6 months, and the tweet finally went viral, amassing over 18 million views as of right about now.

I really find this stat hard to believe... just exported my #DoorDash data to confirm, and i spent $25K last year just on that... how is anyone living on $40K/yr ? https://t.co/tFpS2UA2xG pic.twitter.com/I9D2n7ewPK — Jason Steen (@jasondotnews) February 22, 2023

We can't avoid the obvious here: One way people living on $40K/yr manage to make it is by NOT dropping 25 grand on DoorDash.

There is so much to unpack here. Let's look at some of the hilarious responses.

Someone, please forgive this man's student loans — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) August 12, 2023

LOL! It really do be like that these days.

Valid response. Ha!

Try cooking. It’s all the rage. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) August 13, 2023

I’ve heard of some people saving money by buying food at the grocery store instead of doordash but not sure if that’s true. — Barnabas (@BarnabasDull) August 12, 2023

There were plenty of practical suggestions for the DoorDash devotee, but most people were just asking themselves 'Why?'.

I have a famiy of 6 and don’t even spend 20k on food. That includes groceries and restaurants — Spaceman Cometh (@Sjanderson86) August 12, 2023

It doesn't really make sense, does it?

Exactly!

If I spent $25k/yr on DoorDash you wouldn’t be able to waterboard that out of me https://t.co/8A1Evz0CCI — Austen Allred (@Austen) August 12, 2023

LOLOLOL!

I’m surprised you don’t have heart disease — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) August 12, 2023

Ok, that one hit us right in the dark humor zone. His bio says #HeartTransplant.

Shame on us. Shame on you all! Stop laughing! STOP!

Mans spent 3k door dashing chilis 🤣🤣🤣 — mattkunke.eth 🦇🔊 (@MattKunke) August 12, 2023

We're not sure even the best Dasher could get the Classic Nachos delivered in time to be worth it. What's this man doing? LOL.

I would genuinely consider the death penalty for any person who spent $3,000 on Chili’s in a year. https://t.co/IF2es7HlP2 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) August 12, 2023

LOL. He's joking, Elon. Please don't suspend his account.

People who make $40K are not spending nearly 2x the price by using the luxury service of Door Dash. — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) August 12, 2023

*shouldn't be spending. It happens. 😑

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying https://t.co/uCktOJpBj5 — Wojtek Kopczuk 🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@wwwojtekk) August 12, 2023

Sounds like a job for Bidenomics.

$40,000/yr with DoorDash is far less shocking than spending $1,556 at Hooter’s … with DoorDash.

🦉 🧡 🖤 — Chad Troutwine (@ChadTroutwine) August 12, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Who DoorDashes Hooters?

Really taking “I like hooters for the food” to a whole other level! — Alex Litzenberger (@alexlitzenberge) August 12, 2023

'See, Hon, it really is about the wings!'

Bro… you door dashed the dollar general 🤦‍♂️ — Design 2 Live (@design2live) August 12, 2023

Bwahaha!

He. DoorDashed. Dollar. General …

… and PetSmart.

you bought red lobster for your cat https://t.co/VdEGRDQe2u pic.twitter.com/xblcxF8sTs — pagliacci the hater 🌞 (@Slatzism) August 12, 2023

'How do people make ends meet?'

They don't do this, bro. LOL.

Same, girl. Same.

I can't even imagine the absolute BLISS of being able to spend 25K on food.



I would be eating ribeyes and pork belly and in general, eating like a queen.



$25k /12 = aprx $2k

$2k /4= $500



$500 a week for food. I could feed my family on that https://t.co/datWz8UGT9 — Shelly Studios☘️ (@StudiosShelly) August 12, 2023

Right?! What is going on here? Jason did shed some light on the situation after earning DoorDash notoriety.

Folks going wild over a six-month-old tweet of mine, lol... chill. For anyone actually curious, we use my Doordash account for the office orders and sending donuts to the county clerks we work with — but I *DO* love some @Chilis :) https://t.co/6Ri878Wobx — Jason Steen (@jasondotnews) August 12, 2023

So he does actually appear to be feeding more than just himself … and his cat. That's a relief, we suppose.

What are your medical costs? — Jason Kinder (@jasonkinder) August 13, 2023

He'll know as soon as the Dasher arrives with his Comprehensive Metabolic Panel and DIY colonoscopy kit.

Speaking of colonoscopies … We're pretty sure that Taco Bell order will clear you out right quick, Jason.

It's a crazy world out there, folks.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!