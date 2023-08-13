Just for fun: $1,556 on Hooters? Dude's 6-month-old DoorDash tweet suddenly goes viral and LOL

Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKF...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:32 AM on August 13, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Back in February, Twitter user @jasondotnews tweeted out his DoorDash spending for the past year - a whopping $25,000.

The tweet is so old that Jason actually tweeted it, instead of X'ing it, or whatever we're calling tweets these days. Fast forward 6 months, and the tweet finally went viral, amassing over 18 million views as of right about now. 

We can't avoid the obvious here: One way people living on $40K/yr manage to make it is by NOT dropping 25 grand on DoorDash.

There is so much to unpack here. Let's look at some of the hilarious responses.

LOL! It really do be like that these days.

Valid response. Ha!

There were plenty of practical suggestions for the DoorDash devotee, but most people were just asking themselves 'Why?'.

It doesn't really make sense, does it?

Exactly!

LOLOLOL!

Ok, that one hit us right in the dark humor zone. His bio says #HeartTransplant.

Shame on us. Shame on you all! Stop laughing! STOP!

We're not sure even the best Dasher could get the Classic Nachos delivered in time to be worth it. What's this man doing? LOL.

LOL. He's joking, Elon. Please don't suspend his account.

*shouldn't be spending. It happens. 😑

Sounds like a job for Bidenomics.

LOLOLOL!

Who DoorDashes Hooters?

'See, Hon, it really is about the wings!'

Bwahaha!

He. DoorDashed. Dollar. General …

… and PetSmart.

'How do people make ends meet?'

They don't do this, bro. LOL.

Same, girl. Same.

Right?! What is going on here? Jason did shed some light on the situation after earning DoorDash notoriety.

So he does actually appear to be feeding more than just himself … and his cat. That's a relief, we suppose.

He'll know as soon as the Dasher arrives with his Comprehensive Metabolic Panel and DIY colonoscopy kit.

Speaking of colonoscopies … We're pretty sure that Taco Bell order will clear you out right quick, Jason.

It's a crazy world out there, folks.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!

