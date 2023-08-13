Force-feed the rainbow: Skittles pushes LGBTQ agenda on children

Selling sugar to children has always been a reasonably simple proposition. It's an easy sale. Kids love the stuff. Most of us do too, if we're honest with ourselves.

Mars, Inc. is taking advantage of that tried-and-true equation by lacing their sugar sales with a giant dose of LGBTQ and liberal progressive social concern.

Skittles blasted over new pro-LGBTQ packaging: ‘Time to Bud Light them’ https://t.co/eCw3QQNuIb pic.twitter.com/pdoAcijoga — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2023

This raises a question of whether Mars has crossed a line deserving of the Bud Light treatment for the rainbow-themed candy.

This is worse.

.@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen.



Skittles have gone completely woke. pic.twitter.com/jjlkc7uOaL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2023

Beer is marketed to adults. The target demographic for Bud Light were grownups, who didn't appreciate Dylan Mulvaney, a man, being pushed on them as a woman when they just wanted to have a beer.

Skittles candy is marketed to children.

The target demographic for Skittles is kids, whose introduction to topics of sexual preference and gender identity should come from their parents - not their school, the government, or a candy company.

Can skittles just like sell candy? Why do they have to inject this garbage? You’re a CANDY company ffs pic.twitter.com/oOCcIFEb7O — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 11, 2023

Yes, they could. They refuse to.

Mars is just the latest in a series of companies headed by liberal activists who are more concerned about abusing the customer relationship for self-satisfaction than they are about the products they produce.

Feel free to avoid all of these brands: pic.twitter.com/AWE3rWYNm3 — Slicin' Hammer ⚠️ (@SlicinHammer) August 13, 2023

Many of you believe they deserve a good Bud Light-ing.

Spread the word.



This is worse than a beer company or even a retailer.



This is candy, heavily marketed to children.



People can do as they please but when they get into the indoctrination business, it's time for them to be canceled. https://t.co/6IEt9EOodC — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 11, 2023

Cue up the cries of 'Ha! Conservatives are mad at candy again'.

That's how they dismiss serious criticism.

It's not remotely controversial to suggest that it's distasteful, even unethical, for a company to push topics of this nature on kids.

Don't believe us? Ask the Mars company.

You can't even view the Skittles website unless you're 13 years of age.

From the Mars Marketing Code:

The heart of our Code outlines a commitment not to market to children younger than 13 years old because, based on the scientific evidence, we believe they cannot identify and understand the persuasive intent of advertising. Instead, we equip gatekeepers, such as parents, with the information they need to decide what is right for their child's diet.

Mars isn't going to let your under-13 child read about their candy on their website because they believe your kids can't 'identify and understand the persuasive intent of advertising', but they have no problem using their colorful cartoon-coated advertising to push LGBTQ activism on your 9-year-old.

“Why did our stock drop so much?!?”

Mars company 3 months from now… pic.twitter.com/G2IbrAavDD — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) August 11, 2023

We can hope, but Mars is not Bud Light. We'd love to make them pay for such behavior, but it may be a tall order to make them taste the pain though.

Does it really matter? You don't have to be convinced you can do damage to a brand's bottom line to deny them your business, especially when they've shown they don't hold your best interests, or those of your family, in high regard. If they end up feeling it, great. If they don't, at least you're not enabling them.

They have “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Joy is Resistance” on a friggin candy wrapper?!? WTF🤦🏾‍♀️ The madness continues! I feel sorry for kids today. They have sick messaging aimed at them from every angle. It’s sad and demonic. @Skittles 👎🏾 — ChiTown Conservative (@gingertealkp) August 12, 2023

It's candy, Mars. Just leave the kids out of it.

What are they resisting 🤔🤭 pic.twitter.com/yvR1cYMY6f — Suzooooo (@Suzoo305) August 12, 2023

Reality.

