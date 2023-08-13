'If (Trump) dominates the first debate...': Scott Walker weighs in on the GOP...
Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania
HA! Former Sen. Scott Brown threatened to kick the s**t out of Biden...
PROSECUTE Fauci! Newly released COVID records show Fauci made serious BANK while Americans...
Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKF...
Biden/Harris and their 'Bidenomics' seriously suck SO MUCH even CNN can't spin it...
Ted Lieu brags about how the DIMMEST and dumbest Democrats are coming for...
Just for fun: $1,556 on Hooters? Dude's 6-month-old DoorDash tweet suddenly goes viral...
Rolling Stone trashing 'Rich Men North of Richmond' because it appeals to the...
Mollie Hemingway sums up DOJ pretending to hold Hunter Biden accountable in 1...
After DeSantis BLASTS Biden in Iowa, Steve Deace shares his own heart-wrenching betrayal...
Were COVID lockdowns worth it? 49,500 people in the US died by suicide...
LOL: Biden says he's gonna take your guns and gets blasted by high-capacity...
Vice President Kamala Harris reveals her proudest accomplishments

Force-feed the rainbow: Skittles pushes LGBTQ agenda on children

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:20 PM on August 13, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Selling sugar to children has always been a reasonably simple proposition. It's an easy sale. Kids love the stuff. Most of us do too, if we're honest with ourselves.

Mars, Inc. is taking advantage of that tried-and-true equation by lacing their sugar sales with a giant dose of LGBTQ and liberal progressive social concern.

This raises a question of whether Mars has crossed a line deserving of the Bud Light treatment for the rainbow-themed candy.

This is worse.

Beer is marketed to adults. The target demographic for Bud Light were grownups, who didn't appreciate Dylan Mulvaney, a man, being pushed on them as a woman when they just wanted to have a beer.

Skittles candy is marketed to children.

The target demographic for Skittles is kids, whose introduction to topics of sexual preference and gender identity should come from their parents - not their school, the government, or a candy company.

Yes, they could. They refuse to.

Mars is just the latest in a series of companies headed by liberal activists who are more concerned about abusing the customer relationship for self-satisfaction than they are about the products they produce.

Recommended

Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania
Aaron Walker

Many of you believe they deserve a good Bud Light-ing.

Cue up the cries of 'Ha! Conservatives are mad at candy again'.

That's how they dismiss serious criticism.

It's not remotely controversial to suggest that it's distasteful, even unethical, for a company to push topics of this nature on kids.

Don't believe us? Ask the Mars company.

You can't even view the Skittles website unless you're 13 years of age.

From the Mars Marketing Code:

The heart of our Code outlines a commitment not to market to children younger than 13 years old because, based on the scientific evidence, we believe they cannot identify and understand the persuasive intent of advertising. Instead, we equip gatekeepers, such as parents, with the information they need to decide what is right for their child's diet.

Mars isn't going to let your under-13 child read about their candy on their website because they believe your kids can't 'identify and understand the persuasive intent of advertising', but they have no problem using their colorful cartoon-coated advertising to push LGBTQ activism on your 9-year-old.

We can hope, but Mars is not Bud Light. We'd love to make them pay for such behavior, but it may be a tall order to make them taste the pain though.

Does it really matter? You don't have to be convinced you can do damage to a brand's bottom line to deny them your business, especially when they've shown they don't hold your best interests, or those of your family, in high regard. If they end up feeling it, great. If they don't, at least you're not enabling them.

It's candy, Mars. Just leave the kids out of it.

Reality.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!

Tags: ACTIVISM BUSINESS KIDS TRANS LGBTQ WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania
Aaron Walker
Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES
Sam J.
PROSECUTE Fauci! Newly released COVID records show Fauci made serious BANK while Americans suffered
Sam J.
Just for fun: $1,556 on Hooters? Dude's 6-month-old DoorDash tweet suddenly goes viral and LOL
FuzzyChimp
Mollie Hemingway sums up DOJ pretending to hold Hunter Biden accountable in 1 DAMNINGLY perfect tweet
Sam J.
'If (Trump) dominates the first debate...': Scott Walker weighs in on the GOP primary
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania Aaron Walker