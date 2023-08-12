The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a Utah man

You don't say, AP?

Look, we know what they're trying to do here, and they completely missed the irony in their own headline in the rush to push the 'right wing violence' narrative.

Do you think, just maybe, the political rhetoric about 'ultra MAGA extremists' might have possibly contributed to the FBI deciding to conduct a violently extreme early morning raid against a frail 75-year-old man who walks on a cane?

This week’s fatal confrontation between FBI agents and an armed Utah man is just the latest example in the US of violent extremism fueled by political rhetoric. https://t.co/bJLYaJl4Ex — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2023

Thanks, Joe Biden. That's some really great 'unity' you've been fostering around the country.

Threats of political violence are serious and should be dealt with. Surely the FBI could have found a better way to address this situation than raiding an old man's house with flash bangs (according to video obtained by CBS News).

The violent extremism you see pictured was perpetrated by the government. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) August 12, 2023

Bingo.

So you’re saying the FBI are violent extremists? — Kevin - Classical Liberal 🇺🇸 (@gov_fails) August 12, 2023

Of course, the AP, placed this headline over an article about the 2024 election because they're part of the problem.

Understand: The life of a keyboard warrior Boomer is a small price to pay in the minds of Democrats who want to scare half the country into believing there's a political violence problem among conservatives.

So the FBI took his “violent threats” and turned them into their real violence? Is that Joe Biden’s America? — Rise Up (@TheHendo5) August 12, 2023

Yes, Joe Biden has only thrown fuel on the fire. The rhetoric from the president and Democrats about extremism, racism, white supremacy, ultra-MAGA, fascism, and attacks on democracy are all designed to pit Americans against one another because they've made a cold political calculation that it helps them gain votes.

Why is it so hard for news agencies to state plainly which party regularly calls for violence?



There are no Democrats calling for "watering the tree of liberty" or "2nd amendment solutions," it's all Republicans.



So say it, out loud, repeatedly. — 🏴‍☠️ @[email protected] 🏴‍☠️ (@RamsHornStudios) August 12, 2023

Wake up. When you call people fascists, as the president has done, and when you compare them to Nazis, you're calling for violence.

Extremists the @fbi didn’t get around to sending a swat team to visit…. pic.twitter.com/KnDmpofcko — DJ Publius🇺🇸 (@djpublius) August 12, 2023

Nobody really thought any of those clowns were going to try to actually hurt President Trump, which is exactly what friends and family are saying about the man the FBI killed in Utah.

But he owned guns, so he gets a couple extra notches on the 'evil meter' before the feds show up at his house.

I doubt the FBI needed to kill a 75 yr old man who can barely walk — A Freeman 🔥 (@Heat_Seekr) August 12, 2023

We'll see which details emerge. Did he draw his weapon on agents? Did he fire? Those would be poor decisions. We don't think anybody has these details yet.

The point still stands. An FBI raid escalated a situation that likely didn't need to be escalated. That was a poor decision.

*MRAP full of federal agents equipped to go on a mission in Taliban territory descends on a 75 year old man, shoots him 37 times, splays his body on sidewalk*



The Narrative industry framing: https://t.co/mxZug1c4da — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 12, 2023

Sometimes it looks like the FBI just wants to play with their toys, and the media is happy to ignore it if they can paint an 'evil Republican' picture.

***

