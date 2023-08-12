The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a Utah man

Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:34 AM on August 12, 2023
Journalism meme

You don't say, AP?

Look, we know what they're trying to do here, and they completely missed the irony in their own headline in the rush to push the 'right wing violence' narrative.

Do you think, just maybe, the political rhetoric about 'ultra MAGA extremists' might have possibly contributed to the FBI deciding to conduct a violently extreme early morning raid against a frail 75-year-old man who walks on a cane?

Thanks, Joe Biden. That's some really great 'unity' you've been fostering around the country.

Threats of political violence are serious and should be dealt with. Surely the FBI could have found a better way to address this situation than raiding an old man's house with flash bangs (according to video obtained by CBS News).

Bingo.

Of course, the AP, placed this headline over an article about the 2024 election because they're part of the problem.

Understand: The life of a keyboard warrior Boomer is a small price to pay in the minds of Democrats who want to scare half the country into believing there's a political violence problem among conservatives.

Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
Doug P.

Yes, Joe Biden has only thrown fuel on the fire. The rhetoric from the president and Democrats about extremism, racism, white supremacy, ultra-MAGA, fascism, and attacks on democracy are all designed to pit Americans against one another because they've made a cold political calculation that it helps them gain votes.

Wake up. When you call people fascists, as the president has done, and when you compare them to Nazis, you're calling for violence.

Nobody really thought any of those clowns were going to try to actually hurt President Trump, which is exactly what friends and family are saying about the man the FBI killed in Utah.

But he owned guns, so he gets a couple extra notches on the 'evil meter' before the feds show up at his house.

We'll see which details emerge. Did he draw his weapon on agents? Did he fire? Those would be poor decisions. We don't think anybody has these details yet.

The point still stands. An FBI raid escalated a situation that likely didn't need to be escalated. That was a poor decision.

Sometimes it looks like the FBI just wants to play with their toys, and the media is happy to ignore it if they can paint an 'evil Republican' picture.

***

