Insurrection? Stephen King is now incapable of recognizing fiction

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:30 AM on August 12, 2023

The notion that January 6 was an insurrection is even more far-fetched than the thought of a kid having a friendly chat with a creepy clown in a storm sewer.

That doesn't stop Stephen King from buying into the Democrat media-created narrative that a protest that devolved into some people rioting at the Capitol was a legitimate attempt to overthrow the government.

Just like Joe Biden, King doesn't pass up the opportunity to divide the people of the country into good Americans and bad Americans.

We don't know, Stephen … how can you possibly support a party that enabled leftists rioting, destroying minority businesses, and assaulting police officers for the entire summer that lead up to January 6?

We're pretty sure the appropriate word is 'figment' … of Stephen's imagination.

Ha! Many people soundly rejected King's framing of J6.

It's Trump, so the libs are okay with it. There is nothing out of bounds for them when it comes to Trump.

It was worse than 9/11! Derp.

Well, you see, once the Buffalo King captures the Senate chambers, the entire government of the United States is automatically forfeit to his rule.

Even people who don't support Trump know the insurrection narrative is pure fantasy.

Nice.

LOL. Stephen will never leave.

Good question. Apparently being a 'loyal American' requires a person to ignore blatant corruption from Democrats.

LOL!

Apparently not.

All the rebels GenXers grew up with were phonies.

Stephen King, White House Correspondent … now there's an idea.

***

