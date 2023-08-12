Insurrection? Stephen King is now incapable of recognizing fiction

The notion that January 6 was an insurrection is even more far-fetched than the thought of a kid having a friendly chat with a creepy clown in a storm sewer.
That doesn't stop Stephen King from buying into the Democrat media-created narrative that a protest that devolved into some people rioting at the Capitol was a legitimate attempt to overthrow the government.
So here’s a question: if you consider yourself a loyal American, how can you possibly support a man who fomented insurrection in the United States Capitol?— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 12, 2023
Just like Joe Biden, King doesn't pass up the opportunity to divide the people of the country into good Americans and bad Americans.
We don't know, Stephen … how can you possibly support a party that enabled leftists rioting, destroying minority businesses, and assaulting police officers for the entire summer that lead up to January 6?
Define foment. pic.twitter.com/tp3nOSoZax— Emma (@AKfortySlevin) August 12, 2023
We're pretty sure the appropriate word is 'figment' … of Stephen's imagination.
I don’t, that’s why I support abolishing the FBI.— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 12, 2023
Ha! Many people soundly rejected King's framing of J6.
So here’s a question: if you consider yourself a loyal American, how can you possibly support a corrupt political party that is using the justice system as a weapon against the number one opposition candidate? https://t.co/kJWQMxJkHE— Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) August 12, 2023
It's Trump, so the libs are okay with it. There is nothing out of bounds for them when it comes to Trump.
If you are a loyal American, who profits off of and believes in the first amendment, how can you try to undermine the first amendment by pretending Trump was responsible for the riot? https://t.co/hKtlMgDwOr— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 12, 2023
Liberals gave up the First Amendment long ago. People freely exchanging ideas isn't very helpful to those who have flawed ideas.
What insurrection?— Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) August 12, 2023
It was worse than 9/11! Derp.
The fact that you think a group of UNARMED citizens was gonna successfully carry out an “insurrection” on the United States government is SO UNSERIOUS I can’t take it🤣🤣 so, walk with me here, how exactly were they gonna “take over” the entire government while waving flags &…— Oh Bette 😈 (@bette_oh) August 12, 2023
Well, you see, once the Buffalo King captures the Senate chambers, the entire government of the United States is automatically forfeit to his rule.
There’s a hundred reasons to not like Trump and they latch on to the one that’s just not true.— Tandy (@dantypo) August 12, 2023
Over
And over
And over
And over again. https://t.co/P8BMKm9ELX
Even people who don't support Trump know the insurrection narrative is pure fantasy.
Calling an unarmed riot an insurrection & using that charge to jail your opponents is definitely something Randall Flagg would approve of.— Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) August 12, 2023
Nice.
Thought you left Twitter X 🙄🙄🙄— Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) August 12, 2023
LOL. Stephen will never leave.
How can you support a man that hides the shady dealings of his son and family using his position of power?— 𝕏Ðivinegrackle 🦄 (@divinegrackle) August 12, 2023
Good question. Apparently being a 'loyal American' requires a person to ignore blatant corruption from Democrats.
Jan. 6 is bad leftist fiction, you should know that being an expert in it.— Bosch Fawstin (@TheBoschFawstin) August 12, 2023
LOL!
Surely you of all people should recognize fiction when you see it.— TheAnchorite2023 (@BeverlyLew43590) August 12, 2023
Apparently not.
Here’s another question: how does a guy who made his living from writing stories about all the evil 💩 that the US government was up to, suddenly decide that they’re now a bunch of sweethearts, just looking out for the poor rubes?— ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) August 12, 2023
All the rebels GenXers grew up with were phonies.
Juat keep writing about evil clowns, ok? https://t.co/mw0QIGwM7k— Ministry of Truth (@MinistryofTru16) August 12, 2023
Stephen King, White House Correspondent … now there's an idea.
***
