Maybe she just wants to date him? AOC attempts to sic the DOJ on Clarence Thomas

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:00 PM on August 11, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

It's been over 30 years since Joe Biden led the original 'high-tech lynching' of Clarence Thomas, but Democrats are still trying to take out the the justice who dared to accept a seat on the nation's highest court while being black and conservative.

Make no mistake, those are Thomas's real crimes.

The latest attempt to take down Justice Thomas is being spearheaded by a virtual clown show of Democrat dinguses.

We've got the camera-loving drama queen Squad clod, AOC, leading the charge. Jamie Raskin, 2016 election denier, has also joined team 'Get Clarence', along with the ever-online, self-owning Ted Lieu and Gerald Nadler, who is slowly losing his battle to escape his own pants. The Clarence haters are rounded out by none other than the Hero of Guam, Hank Johnson.

It's straight out of a Star Wars bar scene.

LOL … Hank Johnson.

That's the game. This whole 'weaponizing the DOJ' thing is just too attractive for a good socialist like AOC to pass up.

Nothing has changed, despite how many  ProPublica articles Democrats want to hyperventilate over. Thomas, and most every other SCOTS justice who have not reported items that fall under the 'personal hospitality clause' are not held to the standards that AOC and her odd squad want you to believe they do.

This newfound concern with government ethics from Democrats is quite refreshing though.

Okay, they're not that concerned. Hunter and the Big Guy seem to draw little attention from Alexandria Occasionally-Concerned-About-Ethics and her crew.

Good point. AOC wasn't operating under the SCOTUS reporting rules with a 'personal hospitality clause' when she begged her way into the Met Gala, donning her hyper hypocritical 'Tax The Rich' gown. She likely racked up northwards of $100,000 in tickets, clothing, and personal grooming for herself and her boyfriend, just so she could show off in front of the cameras.

Yep, there was some shady stuff with her PAC paying her boyfriend as well. But hey, you should totally trust a former bartender, turned congresswoman, turned millionaire's motives when it comes to a Supreme Court Justice she despises because he made it a little harder to kill unborn babies.

Yeah, we're pretty sure it's just the black guy they have a problem with. It's always been the black guy.

Frankly, there are few things we enjoy more than liberals constantly losing in their attempts to get Clarence. Guess what? He'll leave the Court when he's good and ready, and he'll do it with a smile on his face.

True, but a lot of them are bigots too.

Those guys look totally ethical.

Clarence Thomas has always been exempted from this charge. Any criticism of the Court, elections, the President, and so on from Republicans amounts to an 'attack on democracy'.

Not so for Clarence Thomas. Not so for the Supreme Court since the liberals lost control. Democrats spend every waking hour trying to delegitimize the Court.

LOLOLOL!

Yep, Joe Biden's corruption is coming to light, so Democrats are going to step up the attacks on Clarence Thomas.

There's your solution, Sandy. Guess what, you don't have the votes.

***

