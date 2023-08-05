Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil

Gretchen Whitmer explains how Dems could boost Biden's approval (try not to laugh)
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:25 PM on August 05, 2023

The character designer who worked on April O'Neil for the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) flick described the assignment as 'making her relatable and grounded in the real world'.

O'Neil's appearance began in comic form as a grown woman, likely black or multiracial, and attractive. Most people have probably never seen that April O'Neil. GenXers are more familiar with the red-haired yellow jumpsuit-clad news reporter.

April has mutated throughout the years from probably-person-of-color, to white woman, to teenager, to black teenager, and now … potato with legs.

L-O-L! They did the meme. 💀

Thankfully, this April is more grounded in the real world … of girls who fight crime with teenage turtles who have the ability to speak English and use their humanoid arms and legs to execute flawless Ninja skills.

Ya know, there's nothing wrong with our icons being attractive. We know, we know 'conservatives freaking out about cartoons again' and all that stuff.

We're just suggesting that maybe, in a country plagued by childhood (and adult) obesity, 'relatability' is overrated and modeling our heroes after who we should strive to be was a better plan.

There's the April GenX remembers. You know, the one who existed when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actually grew into a worldwide money-making phenomenon.

The 2014 April was a total Fox … a Megan Fox.

LOLOLOL!

Notice the diversity dealers decided to go with Chubby O'Neil now that she's black (a change which occurred in 2018). Like, why couldn't black April be a smokin' hot terrapin teammate?

Libs always find a way to hose black folks.

Well, she's got turtle buddies, wears a yellow coat, came right out of the body-positive dogma playbook … yeah, we've got nothing.

You're supposed to like it because they're trying to check a bunch of diversity boxes, and you're just supposed to applaud because you're one of them.

Seems relatable enough to us.

Iconic detail kept: She works with mutant turtles.

Ha! Honestly, we can't wait for Big BMI Barbie.

Bwahaha!

We would not be surprised at all if there was a conversation at some point where someone said 'Do all of the turtles have to be … turtles?' LOL.

He called it.

They've finally done it!

For the record, plenty of tweeters were perfectly happy with this take on the character.

If you had shown us this without any context, we would have guessed it was the latest attempt at Velma for Scooby Doo.

We don't see the problem here.

Is that too much to ask?

Pre-diabetic Wonder Woman is gonna be off the hook!

***

