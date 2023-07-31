GenZ influencer, Harry Sisson, thinks shirtless beach Biden is 'pretty cool' and LOL

Just for fun: It finally happened - Damin Toell and Angela Belcamino went...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:37 AM on July 31, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Stop the Earth. We'd like to get off now.

There's a phenomenon in politics these days where a young person can make some bank by putting on a suit and tie, snapping a selfie for their profile pic, and launching their career as a paid political 'influencer' for the younger generation.

The accounts tend to post some unbelievably cringeworthy content … like this gem from 20-year-old Democrat pitch man, Harry Sisson.

Look, we were all young and naïve once. We just don't remember being this young and naïve.

Claiming that Joe Biden is cool would be bad enough, but with THIS photo? YOWZA.

Twitter had some feedback for Harry.

Poor kid's going to be 45 years old and someone's going to be throwing this tweet back in his face. LOL.

The meme makers are going to be relentless.

Wait … what do you mean 'his body is frowning'? We're not quite …

… ohhhhh. We see it now. We can't unsee it.

We're waiting on a memer to slap some aviators on that.

That's only if he gets re-elected.

Some tweeters couldn't believe that Sisson would tweet such a thing of his own free will.

You may be remember that Harry Sisson was accused of being a paid operative of the DNC, at least indirectly through a shell company.

Imagine that order coming down from the big wigs.

'Harry, we're sending over a photo of the president. We need you to make him sound cool. You're gonna need to focus on the head.'

Yeah, something like that.

It's only a matter of time.

That. Is. Disturbing. Ha!

Looks like they need to include Nancy Pelosi in that one.

Not that way! NOT THAT WAY!!!

Now why does that look familiar?

HAHAHA!

We're sorry. We had to see it. You do too.

It's hard to tell anymore. Half of the political 'influencer' accounts on all sides seem hell bent on influencing people away from their candidate …

… or convincing us to hang it all up altogether and move off-grid.

***

