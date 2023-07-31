GenZ influencer, Harry Sisson, thinks shirtless beach Biden is 'pretty cool' and LOL

Stop the Earth. We'd like to get off now.

There's a phenomenon in politics these days where a young person can make some bank by putting on a suit and tie, snapping a selfie for their profile pic, and launching their career as a paid political 'influencer' for the younger generation.

The accounts tend to post some unbelievably cringeworthy content … like this gem from 20-year-old Democrat pitch man, Harry Sisson.

Backwards hat, aviators, and relaxation. Joe Biden is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/JIS3ZmCkdq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2023

Look, we were all young and naïve once. We just don't remember being this young and naïve.

Claiming that Joe Biden is cool would be bad enough, but with THIS photo? YOWZA.

Twitter had some feedback for Harry.

I am begging you to stop tweeting this way, because when you're a grown up you're going to be so embarrassed by your obsequious naivete. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) July 31, 2023

Poor kid's going to be 45 years old and someone's going to be throwing this tweet back in his face. LOL.

The meme makers are going to be relentless.

His body is frowning. — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) July 31, 2023

Wait … what do you mean 'his body is frowning'? We're not quite …

Aliens are real… pic.twitter.com/nHfaVxqHBU — The Chosen One (@HurricaneD6) July 31, 2023

… ohhhhh. We see it now. We can't unsee it.

We're waiting on a memer to slap some aviators on that.

That's only if he gets re-elected.

GET OFF MY SAND! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 31, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Bro I know you cringed when the DNC told you to tweet this — JVT (@jvtentertains) July 31, 2023

Some tweeters couldn't believe that Sisson would tweet such a thing of his own free will.

Harry — did a little piece of you die inside having to post this? Blink twice if you need an extraction team to save you from the DNC. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 31, 2023

You may be remember that Harry Sisson was accused of being a paid operative of the DNC, at least indirectly through a shell company.

Imagine that order coming down from the big wigs.

'Harry, we're sending over a photo of the president. We need you to make him sound cool. You're gonna need to focus on the head.'

Yeah, something like that.

Looks like a dude that forgot to put pants on. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) July 31, 2023

It's only a matter of time.

Did he let you feel the hair on his legs while he sniffed your ears? pic.twitter.com/LZ7D1NAYbM — 🇺🇸Real Turkey🇺🇸 (@Paleoturkey) July 31, 2023

That. Is. Disturbing. Ha!

Looks like they need to include Nancy Pelosi in that one.

Not that way! NOT THAT WAY!!!

Now why does that look familiar?

Harry’s Lock Screen on his phone 😂 — Omarachu (@OmarachuConserv) July 31, 2023

HAHAHA!

We're sorry. We had to see it. You do too.

This has to be a GOP troll account. https://t.co/1MfKd4zRt2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 31, 2023

It's hard to tell anymore. Half of the political 'influencer' accounts on all sides seem hell bent on influencing people away from their candidate …

… or convincing us to hang it all up altogether and move off-grid.

***

