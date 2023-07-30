YOWZA: Roseanne Bar just absolutely savages former Trump groupie turned Never Trumper Bill...
LOL: Milli Vanilli trends after Cardi B chucks her mic at a fan … and the music doesn't stop

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 AM on July 30, 2023
Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Need a humor break from all the politics? Yeah, us too. Well, here you go!

We bet all you Gen Xers out there didn't expect to see Milli Vanilli trending on Twitter today, did you?

It turns out the blast from the past was sparked by a video of a Cardi B performance. Some clown in the audience lobs their drink at her during a not-so-live show, and she responded by chucking her microphone at the beverage bomber.

But … something seemed a bit off …

LOL. Cardi … B … Miss B? … Mrs. Offset? (We don't know. We'll just go with 'Cardi'.)

Cardi continues to 'sing', despite standing, tight-lipped, as she glares at the target of her mic sniper shot.

Benny Johnson picked up on the clip, prompting some hilarious responses.

LOL! Welcome back, Milli Vanilli.

Girl You Know It's True.

In all fairness to Cardi B, when the Milli Vanilli thing blew up, it was revealed that they weren't even the people singing their songs at all.

It was quite the scandal back in the day.

Yes! Bohemian Rhapsody for the win!

LOLOLOL!

Ouch!

… and another angle.

That's quite a mic drop. LOL.

Same. We loved that movie.

Ha! Cardioke?

Y'all are harsh! 💀

RIP, mic.

That's … just … perfect. Well played, good sir. Well played.

Been there. Done that.

Cardi could have gotten away with this during COVID. Just saying.

Cardilli Banilli?

Hey, at least something good came out of all this.

***

