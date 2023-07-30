LOL: Milli Vanilli trends after Cardi B chucks her mic at a fan … and the music doesn't stop

Need a humor break from all the politics? Yeah, us too. Well, here you go!

We bet all you Gen Xers out there didn't expect to see Milli Vanilli trending on Twitter today, did you?

Cardi B throws her microphone at a dan who throws their drink at her



Straight gangsta pic.twitter.com/H0oFWXdphv — Redneck Azn (@LMFireSystems1) July 30, 2023

It turns out the blast from the past was sparked by a video of a Cardi B performance. Some clown in the audience lobs their drink at her during a not-so-live show, and she responded by chucking her microphone at the beverage bomber.

But … something seemed a bit off …

And yet the music doesn’t stop. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 30, 2023

LOL. Cardi … B … Miss B? … Mrs. Offset? (We don't know. We'll just go with 'Cardi'.)

Cardi continues to 'sing', despite standing, tight-lipped, as she glares at the target of her mic sniper shot.

Cardi B has a drink thrown at her onstage. She throws her🎤



2 things:



1. Cardi B encourages degeneracy, criminality & trash behavior. Don’t be shocked when your “fans” behave the way you tell them to



2. The song didn’t stop. Y’all listening to an iPad



pic.twitter.com/NWjhf76ZK5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2023

Benny Johnson picked up on the clip, prompting some hilarious responses.

Milli Vanilli has entered the chat... pic.twitter.com/yTPCtYJUDS — Bill Juftes (@BillJuftes) July 30, 2023

LOL! Welcome back, Milli Vanilli.

I’d throw a drink too if I spent all that money to watch lip syncing 😂🤣 — NautiGirl 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🍊 ollllllo (@ladiebldr) July 30, 2023

Girl You Know It's True.

Milly Vanilli was excoriated for lip-syncing music — Pep (@josephm_j) July 30, 2023

In all fairness to Cardi B, when the Milli Vanilli thing blew up, it was revealed that they weren't even the people singing their songs at all.

It was quite the scandal back in the day.

Paying that much for tickets to listen to a recording? I’ll just listen in my car. pic.twitter.com/HnfsPtGZle — Chris Hall (@pwshrek1969) July 30, 2023

Yes! Bohemian Rhapsody for the win!

That moment she realizes she stopped singing the words but the words kept going …. 😬 — KimberlyDMarlin (@KimberlyDMarlin) July 30, 2023

LOLOLOL!

@iamcardib is Millie Vanillie 2.0 — Based Basterd (@BasedBasterd) July 30, 2023

Ouch!

… and another angle.

That's quite a mic drop. LOL.

Same. We loved that movie.

Karaoke lol — 🇦🇺 The Aussie Hun♀🇭🇺 (@TheAussieHun) July 30, 2023

Ha! Cardioke?

She sings better without the mic — Pizz (@ThePizzMan) July 30, 2023

Y'all are harsh! 💀

The question everyone has on thier mind - is the mic ok? Poor thing — AG (@AGsmoothop) July 30, 2023

RIP, mic.

I didn't know she's left handed. — Booker (@BookerSparticus) July 30, 2023

That's … just … perfect. Well played, good sir. Well played.

Been there. Done that.

Lol Milli Vanilli lost their career when this happened. Such low standards for musicians now https://t.co/WzvewM0l1v — Matt Menerey (@MenereyM) July 30, 2023

Cardi could have gotten away with this during COVID. Just saying.

Cardi B = Milli Vanilli https://t.co/rGzKE7yH00 — Trading Táctico (@TradingTactico) July 30, 2023

Cardilli Banilli?

Milli Vanilli is trending and now I have "Blame It On the Rain" in my head. Thanks a lot, Twitter. — Amy (@SpencerTracyFan) July 30, 2023

Hey, at least something good came out of all this.

***

