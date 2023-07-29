Sick Puppy: Man spends $20,000 to fulfill his dream … of becoming a dog

It seems the whole world has gone barking mad, especially a Japanese man, known only as Toco, who has 'transformed' himself into a dog.

In reality, the man who underwent the mutt-amorphosis didn't actually 'transform' into a dog. It's not like he had canine-affirming surgery.

He bought an extra expensive, criminally creepy dog suit.

Man who spent $20K to transform himself into border collie steps out for first-ever walk in public https://t.co/0gOa7SIzs2 pic.twitter.com/mhY66PfkbH — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2023

You know what they say … every dog has its day, or in this case, a Japanese man crammed into an overpriced collie costume.

According to Toco: 'I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!'

Seriously, Dawg?

America: 1776-2023 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 29, 2023

Ok, technically this was in Japan, but he's on YouTube, so we have to accept some of the blame.

We had a good run.

Send the laser beam. Or asteroid. Or whatever. It’s time. — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 29, 2023

We have been brought to heel. Let it end quickly. We're begging. LOL.

I’m glad Beto finally found his collieng — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) July 29, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Beto is a furry.

thats a rough collie, not a border collie. — Durag 12th man 🏴‍☠️ (@durag12th) July 29, 2023

*Ruff.

This is a border collie. Get your headlines straight.



Also flood it again pic.twitter.com/lPYoBwkbEH — Andrew™️ (@F1_Andrew38) July 29, 2023

So many of you were worried about correcting the dog breed.

Priorities, people! Priorities.

$20k seems like a good deal though. — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) July 29, 2023

LOL. You can't say Toco doesn't know how to fetch a bargain.

Hey now! Don't hound him over his weight. It's a body positive pup!

Make asylums great again — Razgriz (@DamianNB) July 29, 2023

Our mental health institutions have really let us down. This guy needed help long before he decided to become a Golden Deceiver.

No weirder than thinking he’s a woman. https://t.co/t4hyfWRzc2 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 29, 2023

It's really not. People will tell us this is crazy talk. They're the same people who told us 10 years ago men wouldn't be allowed in women's restrooms or in women's sports.

Ha! That's funny.

Perfect meme usage. 10 points awarded.

That's not a border collie, that's a melan collie — 【 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 】 (@Vox_Oculi) July 29, 2023

This lady must identify as a dad, because that was a serious dad joke.

Yeah, we laughed. Whatever, dude.

Heading to a Lassie-faire society. https://t.co/F57Y5hfePS — Robert X George (@RobGeorge) July 29, 2023

Oh my. Please make it stop! LOL.

*is immediately shot by the ATF* https://t.co/XxSiUAfTW5 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 29, 2023

That right there is some dark humor. We like it.

Hello Amish are you accepting applications — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) July 29, 2023

We're pretty sure the Amish would only accept real dogs. Wait … we might have misunderstood.

“It wasn’t clear whether they realised Toco wasn’t a natural-born dog.”



You can’t be serious 🙄🙄🙄 — Cheri_Kentucky (@Cheri_Kentucky2) July 29, 2023

The world is getting weirder. Try to stay sane out there, folks.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!