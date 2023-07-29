Sick Puppy: Man spends $20,000 to fulfill his dream … of becoming a dog

In the wake of 'Kamalagate', let this be a lesson to 'never take...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:50 AM on July 29, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

It seems the whole world has gone barking mad, especially a Japanese man, known only as Toco, who has 'transformed' himself into a dog.

In reality, the man who underwent the mutt-amorphosis didn't actually 'transform' into a dog. It's not like he had canine-affirming surgery.

He bought an extra expensive, criminally creepy dog suit.

You know what they say … every dog has its day, or in this case, a Japanese man crammed into an overpriced collie costume.

According to Toco: 'I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!'

Seriously, Dawg?

Ok, technically this was in Japan, but he's on YouTube, so we have to accept some of the blame.

We had a good run.

We have been brought to heel. Let it end quickly. We're begging. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Beto is a furry.

*Ruff.

So many of you were worried about correcting the dog breed.

Priorities, people! Priorities.

FuzzyChimp

LOL. You can't say Toco doesn't know how to fetch a bargain.

Hey now! Don't hound him over his weight. It's a body positive pup!

Our mental health institutions have really let us down. This guy needed help long before he decided to become a Golden Deceiver.

It's really not. People will tell us this is crazy talk. They're the same people who told us 10 years ago men wouldn't be allowed in women's restrooms or in women's sports.

Ha! That's funny.

Perfect meme usage. 10 points awarded.

This lady must identify as a dad, because that was a serious dad joke.

Yeah, we laughed. Whatever, dude.

Oh my. Please make it stop! LOL.

That right there is some dark humor. We like it.

We're pretty sure the Amish would only accept real dogs. Wait … we might have misunderstood.

The world is getting weirder. Try to stay sane out there, folks.

***

