Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your lane!

Justice Alito enraged liberals this week when he pushed back on their recent rhetoric threatening to impose a code of ethics on the highest court in the land.

The veteran justice finally felt the need to speak up in light of Democrats pushing a doomed-for-failure bill to try to force a code of ethics on the Supreme Court.

Alito's response: Get lost.

Justice Samuel Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/KdpxEVhZKz — The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2023

The Constitution gives Congress the power of impeachment and conviction to remove a SCOTUS justice. That's the Constitutional remedy for wayward justices, and it is rare.

Only one justice, Samuel Chase, has ever been impeached by Congress, and he was not convicted by the Senate and remained on the bench.

🚨Justice Alito is absolutely correct:



“‘Congress did not create the Supreme Court’—the Constitution did. ‘I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,’ he says. ‘No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.’” https://t.co/EXdGblYdsL — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) July 28, 2023

For their part, Democrats were infuriated at Alito rubbing their lack of Constitutional powers in their faces.

Alito’s next opinion piece in the WSJ is about to be “I am a little king, actually. The Constitution doesn’t explicitly say I’m not” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 28, 2023

AOC was among the parade of stompy-footed Democrats throwing a hissy fit that the Constitution doesn't give them authority to lord over the Court.

Sorry, Alex, you don't get to be queen either.

Let’s translate these statements from Justice Alito, real quick:



What we do and how we do it, who pays for our trips and our vacations, or a family member’s tuition, is none of your damn business. So buzz off.



They need an enforceable code of ethics. Now. https://t.co/WS1CjaCX6O — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 29, 2023

We're glad you got the message, Representative Schiff. So buzz off. Now. 😂

Justice Alito has no business policing women’s private medical decisions. https://t.co/tHaXJBggNB — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) July 28, 2023

LOL. That's probably why he overruled a 1973 Supreme Court ruling that did just that. (Blows kiss at Tina.)

Dear Justice Alito: You’re on the Supreme Court in part because Congress expanded the Court to 9 Justices. Congress can impeach Justices and can in many cases strip the Court of jurisdiction. Congress has always regulated you and will continue to do so. You are not above the law. https://t.co/efUO6SF4aj — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 28, 2023

Sick burn, Ted. Thanks for admitting that the Constitution already provides a check on Supreme Court powers and Democrats in the Senate don't get to create new ones.

There's no better self-own than a Ted Lieu self-own.

I'm being serious when I say that Sam Alito says multiple things in this interview that would, if he were a liberal justice, immediately prompt calls from Republican lawmakers for his impeachment https://t.co/6GTkbizkaJ — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) July 28, 2023

Ha! Ok, then Democrats should begin impeachment proceedings. That will be fun.

Good morning and Happy Saturday to everyone who agrees that Supreme Court Justices should be subject to Congressional oversight, especially with unethical justices like Clarence Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Alito being bought by billionaires.



Congress has the authority and the duty. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 29, 2023

Even the online grifter contingent was weighing in with angry faces. It's so much fun!

This issue arises only because of the Supreme Court's flagrant unwillingness to govern itself when it comes to ethics.

Why should the most important court in the land operate with thr least restrictive ethics rules? https://t.co/2qv5dWdYMa — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 29, 2023

LOL. We're calling bull.

We all know what the newfound concern about Supreme Court ethics is about. The liberals lost control of the Court. That's all this is about. Period.

It's an attempted power grab by Senate Democrats who have made every effort to delegitimize SCOTUS because they can't get their way.

Dear Justice Alito:



If you think we don’t have the power to regulate you, then we think you don’t have the power to cash your paychecks. See generally U.S. Const., Art. III.



Let’s see how the Supreme Court operates without congressional funding.



Hugs n kisses,



We the People — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 29, 2023

Ha! Nice insurrection you've got there, clown.

This view is more than controversial; it’s incorrect. This is coming from a justice who tried to hide the fact that he accepted luxury vacations on private jets.



As a government official, I welcome the American people holding me accountable—why doesn’t Justice Alito? https://t.co/i9V2y620fk — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) July 28, 2023

Maybe you should make a chart about it … and cry more.

.@WSJopinion please keep publishing Justice Alito. Invite other conservative judges to do the same. Let them write whatever.



Thank you.



Sincerely, the majority that realizes they are completely corrupt. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 29, 2023

Bwahaha! We told you the meltdown was glorious.

Hint: They're all so made because they know he's right.

I hope Harry will take the time to teach Alito about the Constitution https://t.co/njUmjO7BUt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2023

LOLOLOL!

“I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,” Justice Alito said. “No provision in the Constitution gives [Congress] the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”



That’s absurd.



The man has gone off the deep end. Period. https://t.co/5cKaIILy1c — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) July 28, 2023

We're sorry this is happening to you, Larry.

This is what an authoritarian, fascist and illegitimate Supreme Court majority that considers itself above ethical standards and above the law sounds like. Alito is a crook who continues to disqualify himself and the SCOTUS.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/zPacHwtEgi — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) July 28, 2023

In case you had any doubts that the ultimate goal of Democrats here is to delegitimize the only court established by the Constitution, they've already got the ill-informed crowd screeching 'fascist'.

Justice Alito is not only correct, he is quite obviously correct and every lawyer on the Judiciary Committee who believes otherwise is either a fraud or forgot everything they ever learned in ConLaw. It’s absurd to believe otherwise. Congress can impeach and convict. Period. https://t.co/qRZkXYKYpF — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 28, 2023

Keep going, Dems. We love it!

***

