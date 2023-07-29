Guess the reason Biden would like us to believe Republicans want to impeach...
Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers
What's the reason the Bidens decided to acknowledge their 7th grandchild? Place your...
USA Today's framing of Hunter Biden's 'foibles' & pouncing GOP is a #Journalism...
Sick Puppy: Man spends $20,000 to fulfill his dream … of becoming a...
In the wake of 'Kamalagate', let this be a lesson to 'never take...
President Biden FINALLY acknowledges his 7th grandchild
Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service...
Ilhan Omar bases racist claim that US 'should be more fearful of [...]...
Kurt Schlichter condemns Scott's response to Florida curriculum query ... 'not on my...
Bulwark's Tim Miller's weird obsession with making Christian bakers uncomfortable continue...
VP Kamala Harris does a great job explaining why 'Bidenomics' sucks
Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when...
'Off to Delaware!' KJP stammers when press corps asks her to bring Biden...

Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your lane!

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:50 PM on July 29, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Justice Alito enraged liberals this week when he pushed back on their recent rhetoric threatening to impose a code of ethics on the highest court in the land.

The veteran justice finally felt the need to speak up in light of Democrats pushing a doomed-for-failure bill to try to force a code of ethics on the Supreme Court.

Alito's response: Get lost.

The Constitution gives Congress the power of impeachment and conviction to remove a SCOTUS justice. That's the Constitutional remedy for wayward justices, and it is rare.

Only one justice, Samuel Chase, has ever been impeached by Congress, and he was not convicted by the Senate and remained on the bench.

For their part, Democrats were infuriated at Alito rubbing their lack of Constitutional powers in their faces.

AOC was among the parade of stompy-footed Democrats throwing a hissy fit that the Constitution doesn't give them authority to lord over the Court.

Sorry, Alex, you don't get to be queen either.

Recommended

Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers
FuzzyChimp

We're glad you got the message, Representative Schiff. So buzz off. Now. 😂

LOL. That's probably why he overruled a 1973 Supreme Court ruling that did just that. (Blows kiss at Tina.)

Sick burn, Ted. Thanks for admitting that the Constitution already provides a check on Supreme Court powers and Democrats in the Senate don't get to create new ones.

There's no better self-own than a Ted Lieu self-own.

Ha! Ok, then Democrats should begin impeachment proceedings. That will be fun.

Even the online grifter contingent was weighing in with angry faces. It's so much fun!

LOL. We're calling bull.

We all know what the newfound concern about Supreme Court ethics is about. The liberals lost control of the Court. That's all this is about. Period.

It's an attempted power grab by Senate Democrats who have made every effort to delegitimize SCOTUS because they can't get their way.

Ha! Nice insurrection you've got there, clown.

Maybe you should make a chart about it … and cry more.

Bwahaha! We told you the meltdown was glorious.

Hint: They're all so made because they know he's right.

LOLOLOL!

We're sorry this is happening to you, Larry.

In case you had any doubts that the ultimate goal of Democrats here is to delegitimize the only court established by the Constitution, they've already got the ill-informed crowd screeching 'fascist'.

Keep going, Dems. We love it!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONGRESS CONSTITUTION ETHICS JUSTICE SCOTUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers
FuzzyChimp
Guess the reason Biden would like us to believe Republicans want to impeach him
Doug P.
USA Today's framing of Hunter Biden's 'foibles' & pouncing GOP is a #Journalism masterpiece
Doug P.
Sick Puppy: Man spends $20,000 to fulfill his dream … of becoming a dog
FuzzyChimp
President Biden FINALLY acknowledges his 7th grandchild
FuzzyChimp
In the wake of 'Kamalagate', let this be a lesson to 'never take the bait', fellow Republicans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers FuzzyChimp