Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was
The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to...
'DeSantis pounced': That's what NBC News is going with
Biden reportedly wanted to meet 7th grandchild 'when the time was right' (*checks...
Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your...
Guess the reason Biden would like us to believe Republicans want to impeach...
Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers
What's the reason the Bidens decided to acknowledge their 7th grandchild? Place your...
USA Today's framing of Hunter Biden's 'foibles' & pouncing GOP is a #Journalism...
Sick Puppy: Man spends $20,000 to fulfill his dream … of becoming a...
In the wake of 'Kamalagate', let this be a lesson to 'never take...
President Biden FINALLY acknowledges his 7th grandchild
Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service...

Kanye West was unbanned from Twitter … banned again … and unbanned … within hours

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:15 PM on July 29, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Nobody has a clue what's going on with Kanye West's Twitter account.

West's account was suspended by Elon Musk on December 2, 2022 after posting a swastika over top of a Jewish Star of David.

Elon Musk clarified the reason for the suspension:

LOL. Twitter is truly the best entertainment platform on Earth.

Fast forward to today. Out of nowhere, Kanye's Twitter account was suddenly unsuspended.

Well this could get interesting.

Not a chance.

The questions on everyone's minds were 'What is he going to tweet?' and 'How long will this last?'

It seems a given that the Kanye watchers were expecting something crazy.

Well, they didn't have to wait long.

Recommended

Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Brett T.

That's right, the account was suspended again, after just an hour, and West didn't even tweet. LOL.

We'd love to know the explanation for this one.

So it looks like there won't be any chance of offensive Kanye tweets for now … or … wait a minute … this just in.

His account has been unsuspended AGAIN.

What is going on over there at Twitter … er … X … headquarters, Elon Musk? LOL.

The Elon Musk parody account was having a blast with it.

LOLOLOL! When the parody matches reality …

In the midst of all this, Elon Musk tweeted a couple of cryptic tweets.

Special can mean a lot of things, Elon.

We have no idea what these tweets mean or if they're tied to the Kanye account craziness at all. Probably not, but who knows with Elon Musk?

When the account first appeared, there was no gold checkmark.

When it came back, the checkmark was there. The gold checkmark means:

This account is verified because it's an official organization on X

We have no idea what's going on, folks.

Maybe it's this:

Bwahaha! We appreciate the optimism.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK KANYE WEST SUSPENDED TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Roseanne destroys David Hogg
Brett T.
Techno Fog looks at just how preferential Hunter Biden's plea deal was
Brett T.
The son of the president has been arrested for allegedly laundering money to his father...
Aaron Walker
Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your lane!
FuzzyChimp
'DeSantis pounced': That's what NBC News is going with
FuzzyChimp
Guess the reason Biden would like us to believe Republicans want to impeach him
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Roseanne destroys David Hogg Brett T.