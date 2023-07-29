Kanye West was unbanned from Twitter … banned again … and unbanned … within hours

Nobody has a clue what's going on with Kanye West's Twitter account.

West's account was suspended by Elon Musk on December 2, 2022 after posting a swastika over top of a Jewish Star of David.

Elon Musk clarified the reason for the suspension:

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.



Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

LOL. Twitter is truly the best entertainment platform on Earth.

Fast forward to today. Out of nowhere, Kanye's Twitter account was suddenly unsuspended.

BREAKING: Kanye West's Twitter has been un-Suspended. pic.twitter.com/r3gofqdbIW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 29, 2023

Well this could get interesting.

Kanye West has been unbanned from X. Will he behave himself this time? pic.twitter.com/HvTb2nKfyt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 29, 2023

Not a chance.

The questions on everyone's minds were 'What is he going to tweet?' and 'How long will this last?'

Wonder what his first tweet gonna be. pic.twitter.com/3IB6o0Te0B — BTCrypto Coach 📊💰🐻⛓️ (@ThePaulOla) July 29, 2023

It seems a given that the Kanye watchers were expecting something crazy.

I give it three days. Over/under? — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge 🧀 (@wiz_political) July 29, 2023

how long until he is suspended again? — Ovation NFT Social Platform (@Ovation_Network) July 29, 2023

Well, they didn't have to wait long.

Kanye West’s account has been suspended again after being reinstated for an hour. pic.twitter.com/ma4qHYPA3k — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2023

That's right, the account was suspended again, after just an hour, and West didn't even tweet. LOL.

We'd love to know the explanation for this one.

So it looks like there won't be any chance of offensive Kanye tweets for now … or … wait a minute … this just in.

His account has been unsuspended AGAIN.

🚨BREAKING: KANYE WEST / YE UNBANNED, THEN BANNED AGAIN, THEN UNBANNED WITHIN HOURS



After a 7-month ban for antisemitic remarks, Ye (Kanye West) made a triumphant return to 𝕏/Twitter.



However he was swiftly BANNED 2 HOURS LATER, then UNBANNED AGAIN after 1 HOUR.



In the… pic.twitter.com/Av2dMog9eF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 29, 2023

What is going on over there at Twitter … er … X … headquarters, Elon Musk? LOL.

The Elon Musk parody account was having a blast with it.

We’ve officially unbanned Mr. Kanye West.



You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/urWpBoJsue — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 29, 2023

Update, we banned Kanye again. pic.twitter.com/pyky9aF6JG — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 29, 2023

UPDATE:



KANYE IS BACK.



From banned to unbanned to banned and now UNBANNED all within 3 hours.



GOD IS GREAT pic.twitter.com/IxgcBfBp0I — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 29, 2023

LOLOLOL! When the parody matches reality …

In the midst of all this, Elon Musk tweeted a couple of cryptic tweets.

Something special coming soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Special can mean a lot of things, Elon.

We have no idea what these tweets mean or if they're tied to the Kanye account craziness at all. Probably not, but who knows with Elon Musk?

Kanye is back with a gold checkmark. pic.twitter.com/eQNKu1EV9i — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 29, 2023

When the account first appeared, there was no gold checkmark.

When it came back, the checkmark was there. The gold checkmark means:

This account is verified because it's an official organization on X

We have no idea what's going on, folks.

Maybe it's this:

I am eagerly anticipating Kanye West's big return to social media where he announces that he has embraced Orthodox Judaism under the name "Je", wearing a JiK yarmulke with payot, saying he's had a Bar Mitzvah and a circumcision and everything pic.twitter.com/CMzknmOjhg — 【 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 】 (@Vox_Oculi) July 29, 2023

Bwahaha! We appreciate the optimism.

