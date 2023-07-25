Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer

There's a strange phenomenon sweeping across the planet's northern hemisphere. Temperatures have risen and you can actually go outside and enjoy the outdoors with friends and family. Some are referring to this unprecedented event as 'summer'.

Wild conspiracy theories abound on the internet claiming these entirely precedented temperatures are due to the tilt of the Earth's axis and how it impacts the effects of the sun's rays on the planet. Crazy talk!

Thankfully, Hillary Clinton has identified the source of hot weather: MAGA Republicans.

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

LOL. Could they be any more transparent?

'Vote for Democrats if you're warm in July.'

Sure, Jan.

Its summer, Hillary… hope this helps. — Tribe (@tribe_zero) July 25, 2023

Thankfully, Twitter was on hand to set Hillary straight.

Not to be political, but it is hot — DJ Rawjah JR (@Rawjah2) July 25, 2023

Weather didn't used to be political, but Democrats realized there was a certain segment of the population they could convince to vote for them if the pretended they could control the weather.

Sure @HillaryClinton. It's the Republicans' fault that it's SUMMER — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) July 25, 2023

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Kristoff: 'Really? I’m guessing you don’t have much experience with heat.' Olaf: 'Nope! But sometimes I like to close my eyes and imagine what it’ll be like when summer does come.'

Yep, Hillary's the new Olaf … or maybe she's from St. Olaf. (That last one was a special gift for all you old folks. Just move, on youngsters.)

Weather isn't climate, unless Democrats declare it to be. https://t.co/Nm98TmPiA8 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 25, 2023

Those are the rules.

Experiencing frigid winter temperatures? 'Hey, that's just weather, you uneducated rubes!'

Experiencing hot summer temperatures? 'Hey, that's climate change, you uneducated rubes!'

Did the republicans raise temperatures on other planets too? 😂😂 — 🇺🇸 Stonk McDuck 🇺🇸 (@stonkmcduck) July 25, 2023

Honestly, if Republicans have harnessed the power to change the Earth's temperature, they're probably more likely than Democrats to accomplish something in Washington. Okay, maybe not, but Democrats don't even have the power to make polar bears sweat.

Yep, that pretty much sums it up. Climate change is a grab bag of whatever leftists want it to be to suit their electoral prospects.

Hey, if you want to lower the Earth's temperature, maybe implement Bidenomics, but for temperatures. It worked on reducing our family budgets.

For the love of God please go away and just retire, two decades of Hillary Clinton is way too many decades. https://t.co/sQTfGKhNdD — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 25, 2023

Maybe she's contemplating another run for president. LOL. She's only 75. She could be the fresh, young blood in the race.

It will be much hotter where you're going. — Wojtek (@Wojtek11993399) July 25, 2023

Dang, dude! Pulling no punches, we see.

Your supporters might be stupid enough to fall for this.

Nice work. Savvy. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) July 25, 2023

It's a sad reality, but there are people who believe a planet's global temperature can be affected by a handful of politicians voting against progressive money sinks.

Pay even higher taxes or else the weather will be hot.



Makes sense, DOESN’T IT. pic.twitter.com/J6uZRBBgQO — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 25, 2023

If you tax us at 90%, can we have Christmas in July … like with actual snow?

Blame a Republican? But didn’t you guys pass the Inflation Reduction Act to combat the climate? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 25, 2023

LOLOLOL! Read that tweet again. We laughed. The 'Inflation Reduction Act' … to combat climate change.

Yep, that's what they told us.

It's a fundamental truth that Democrats always misname legislation.

It’s Republicans’ fault it’s hot?



Didn’t you go to Yale? — HomoConNYC (@HomoConNYC) July 25, 2023

There's one degree the Earth could have shed.

You can vote your way out of summer?!?

Who knew?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 25, 2023

This is groundbreaking stuff, frankly.

If Republicans can change the weather, they should run on a platform of giving us Spring and three Falls. That would be pretty sweet.

I'm pretty sure it's the hot air you spew every time you speak. — AlwaysOrangeandBlue (@LiberateSD) July 25, 2023

'BREAKING: NOAA analysis of Earth-monitoring satellites has determined that Hillary Clinton is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions.'

Hold on a minute. We don't see what this image has to do with the topic being discussed at all.

What we're trying to say is: THANK YOU!

You lost to King MAGA, so take all the seats, Meemaw. https://t.co/SuTleXZ8Mu — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 25, 2023

It was one of the most hilarious events in recorded history, to be honest. We'll never forget the talking heads holding back tears and Hillary refusing to come out and address her supporters - the faux glass ceiling, unshattered. LOL!

It’ll be snowing in 4 months. Keep your pants suit on killary. — Kool King 😎👑 (aka Overheerser) (@Overheerser1) July 25, 2023

Ha! It will be nice to get back to temperatures being due to just normal weather patterns.

How 'bout we blame Mother Nature instead? — RodMan (@OpinionAlert713) July 25, 2023

Sounds reasonable, but we'd rather blame Canada. Maybe if they'd quit setting their country on fire, it wouldn't be so hot.

Hey, it makes more sense than 'MAGA Republicans made it hot'.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!