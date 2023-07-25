Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer

'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 AM on July 25, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

There's a strange phenomenon sweeping across the planet's northern hemisphere. Temperatures have risen and you can actually go outside and enjoy the outdoors with friends and family. Some are referring to this unprecedented event as 'summer'.

Wild conspiracy theories abound on the internet claiming these entirely precedented temperatures are due to the tilt of the Earth's axis and how it impacts the effects of the sun's rays on the planet. Crazy talk!

Thankfully, Hillary Clinton has identified the source of hot weather: MAGA Republicans. 

LOL. Could they be any more transparent?

'Vote for Democrats if you're warm in July.'

Sure, Jan.

Thankfully, Twitter was on hand to set Hillary straight.

Weather didn't used to be political, but Democrats realized there was a certain segment of the population they could convince to vote for them if the pretended they could control the weather.

Kristoff: 'Really? I’m guessing you don’t have much experience with heat.'

Olaf: 'Nope! But sometimes I like to close my eyes and imagine what it’ll be like when summer does come.'

Yep, Hillary's the new Olaf … or maybe she's from St. Olaf. (That last one was a special gift for all you old folks. Just move, on youngsters.)

Sarah D

Those are the rules.

Experiencing frigid winter temperatures? 'Hey, that's just weather, you uneducated rubes!'

Experiencing hot summer temperatures? 'Hey, that's climate change, you uneducated rubes!'

Honestly, if Republicans have harnessed the power to change the Earth's temperature, they're probably more likely than Democrats to accomplish something in Washington. Okay, maybe not, but Democrats don't even have the power to make polar bears sweat.

Yep, that pretty much sums it up. Climate change is a grab bag of whatever leftists want it to be to suit their electoral prospects.

Hey, if you want to lower the Earth's temperature, maybe implement Bidenomics, but for temperatures. It worked on reducing our family budgets.

Maybe she's contemplating another run for president. LOL. She's only 75. She could be the fresh, young blood in the race.

Dang, dude! Pulling no punches, we see.

It's a sad reality, but there are people who believe a planet's global temperature can be affected by a handful of politicians voting against progressive money sinks.

If you tax us at 90%, can we have Christmas in July … like with actual snow?

LOLOLOL! Read that tweet again. We laughed. The 'Inflation Reduction Act' … to combat climate change.

Yep, that's what they told us.

It's a fundamental truth that Democrats always misname legislation.

There's one degree the Earth could have shed.

This is groundbreaking stuff, frankly.

If Republicans can change the weather, they should run on a platform of giving us Spring and three Falls. That would be pretty sweet.

'BREAKING: NOAA analysis of Earth-monitoring satellites has determined that Hillary Clinton is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions.'

Hold on a minute. We don't see what this image has to do with the topic being discussed at all.

What we're trying to say is: THANK YOU!

It was one of the most hilarious events in recorded history, to be honest. We'll never forget the talking heads holding back tears and Hillary refusing to come out and address her supporters - the faux glass ceiling, unshattered. LOL!

Ha! It will be nice to get back to temperatures being due to just normal weather patterns.

Sounds reasonable, but we'd rather blame Canada. Maybe if they'd quit setting their country on fire, it wouldn't be so hot.

Hey, it makes more sense than 'MAGA Republicans made it hot'.

***

