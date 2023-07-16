Biden celebrates his sole area of expertise on National Ice Cream Day

The vanilla octogenarian in the White House is celebrating National Ice Cream Day, as he seems to do every day.

In my book, every day is National Ice Cream Day. pic.twitter.com/mwSHgv370p — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 16, 2023

While Americans are trying to navigate the Rocky Road that has resulted from 'Bidenomics', Commander Cream is tweeting about the delicious frozen dessert.

There was no lack of criticism for President Praline, or jokes at his expense, from the people of Twitter.

Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States of America has spoken 🤡🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤡#pathetic https://t.co/1YbxmlsDvb — Marie (@marielvallejos4) July 16, 2023

Here's how the media playbook would work if a Republican was president:

Identify some current domestic or geopolitical crisis. Publish article after article about how 'unserious' the president is at a time of national crisis.

While we're not going to go into a full ice cream meltdown like the liberal media would, we are going to point that Biden's 'ice cream-loving grandpa good guy' image is a media creation, designed to distract people from his actual presidency, which is a mixture of divisive vindictiveness and cluelessness that has allowed him to be used as a channel to push left wing policy.

pic.twitter.com/pybQzefBoO — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) July 16, 2023

LOL. Yeah, it's like that.

Ever take your seventh grandchild out for a sundae? — Jesse Franklin-Murdock (@MurdockJDF) July 16, 2023

Ouch. She who shall not be named would probably enjoy some ice cream too, Joe.

wow a president who likes ice cream. so relatable — greg (@gandalf_thegreg) July 16, 2023

The press has used the 'Joe Biden loves ice cream' thing from the very beginning to try to humanize a career politician who had a track record of screwing things up.

Remember when TIME reported that Trump got two scoops of ice cream while everyone else only got one? They literally ran with an ice cream scoops scoop and expect to be taken seriously when they gush over Joe Biden.

They serve ice cream everyday in my grandparents old folks home.... hmmm — George (@georgekh) July 16, 2023

Well, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is technically an old folks home these days.

We know it's certainly not national "do something that actually helps others" day. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) July 16, 2023

Hey, we prefer National Ice Cream Day to National Ignore SCOTUS and Defy the Constitution Day.

^quote from everyone running to be their elementary schools president — New York Jets Fan (@Jet_Geno) July 16, 2023

LOL.

I think joe biden actually wrote this tweet. — Aaron Mikita (@AaronMikita) July 16, 2023

Could this be his first tweet ever?

We doubt it.

With a little sprinkle of cocaine?? — Teresa (@pepedownunder) July 16, 2023

Bahahaha!

Twitter has solved the White House cocaine controversy! It was a missing bag of ice cream topping.

Ice cream is the only thing you do well besides lie. Cheers! — RAY-RAY 🇺🇸 (@RAYRAY70290239) July 16, 2023

Brand ambassador for Baskin Robbins … or probably more likely, Ben & Jerry's. That's a role fit for Joe Biden. President of the United States certainly isn't it.

Is this a parody account? — Dale Plemons (@DalePlemons) July 16, 2023

It's a parody presidency.

LOLOLOL! 'Look fat'.

But he likes ice cream, so everything will be fine!

You killed Ice Cream smh https://t.co/53ocgRlbzV — Jake The Logical Jawn (@Versuhtyle) July 16, 2023

Ha! Liberals ruin everything.

Trump got two scoops, but Biden has presided over making everyone else's scoops cost so much that some have to go without.

Happy National Ice Cream Day 😎🍦 pic.twitter.com/a5XwpOpZ38 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 16, 2023

We get it. The man loves ice cream. He's still a D.C. political fixture who hasn't worked a real job his entire life. You're not going to turn him into an 'every man', no matter how much you try.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!