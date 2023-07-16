Biden celebrates his sole area of expertise on National Ice Cream Day

'It's indecent': Mike Pompeo shares a perspective on the future of Social Security
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:43 PM on July 16, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The vanilla octogenarian in the White House is celebrating National Ice Cream Day, as he seems to do every day.

While Americans are trying to navigate the Rocky Road that has resulted from 'Bidenomics', Commander Cream is tweeting about the delicious frozen dessert.

There was no lack of criticism for President Praline, or jokes at his expense, from the people of Twitter.

Here's how the media playbook would work if a Republican was president:

  1. Identify some current domestic or geopolitical crisis.
  2. Publish article after article about how 'unserious' the president is at a time of national crisis.

While we're not going to go into a full ice cream meltdown like the liberal media would, we are going to point that Biden's 'ice cream-loving grandpa good guy' image is a media creation, designed to distract people from his actual presidency, which is a mixture of divisive vindictiveness and cluelessness that has allowed him to be used as a channel to push left wing policy.

LOL. Yeah, it's like that.

Ouch. She who shall not be named would probably enjoy some ice cream too, Joe.

The press has used the 'Joe Biden loves ice cream' thing from the very beginning to try to humanize a career politician who had a track record of screwing things up.

Remember when TIME reported that Trump got two scoops of ice cream while everyone else only got one? They literally ran with an ice cream scoops scoop and expect to be taken seriously when they gush over Joe Biden.

Well, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is technically an old folks home these days.

Hey, we prefer National Ice Cream Day to National Ignore SCOTUS and Defy the Constitution Day.

LOL.

Could this be his first tweet ever?

We doubt it.

Bahahaha!

Twitter has solved the White House cocaine controversy! It was a missing bag of ice cream topping.

Brand ambassador for Baskin Robbins … or probably more likely, Ben & Jerry's. That's a role fit for Joe Biden. President of the United States certainly isn't it.

It's a parody presidency.

LOLOLOL! 'Look fat'.

But he likes ice cream, so everything will be fine!

Ha! Liberals ruin everything.

Trump got two scoops, but Biden has presided over making everyone else's scoops cost so much that some have to go without.

We get it. The man loves ice cream. He's still a D.C. political fixture who hasn't worked a real job his entire life. You're not going to turn him into an 'every man', no matter how much you try.

***

Tags: BIDEN ICE CREAM PRESIDENT PRESS

