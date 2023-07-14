Slate is now pushing petty pot shots at Casey DeSantis as 'journalism'

Look, we're not gonna tell you we haven't had a few laughs at Jill Biden's expense for seemingly stripping furniture fabric to create her wardrobe, but the Left perpetually claims they are the champions of women.

'Misogyny!', they scream. 'How dare you body shame!', they howl. 'You're reducing women to their appearance!', they scold.

Apparently for staff writer Heather Schwedel of Slate, none of these things apply to the wife of Governor Ron DeSantis.

As the plot thickens, so do her brows. https://t.co/WdIqoGowIg — Slate (@Slate) July 14, 2023

Schwedel decided to jump on the bandwagon of people criticizing the looks of Casey DeSantis. Many on the Left and a handful of the perpetually online Trump supporters have taken up this line of attack.

It's the same thing we witnessed with Melania Trump ever since she came down the escalator with a future President Trump.

Imagine being this petty — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 14, 2023

It's what they do. There's nothing too petty for the folks at Slate when they're targeting Republicans.

The Women Respecters have logged on https://t.co/ChmH98VVYF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 14, 2023

Ha! Women Respecters … It's funny because it's not true.

LOLOLOL!

The Frog of Shame destroyed the tweet of Schwedel's article.

Slate tried to pitch this one for the past couple days. It finally got the attention they ordered, but maybe not the attention they wanted.

“Slate: Covering the news you need to know” https://t.co/aEyU3oXF4J — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) July 14, 2023

Be honest: We all had Slate beclowning themselves on our bingo cards. Maybe just not in this way.

Oh @heathertwit . You're playing "Mean Girl", but your jealousy really is the issue here. You don't even SHOW your eyebrows in your profile picture. pic.twitter.com/Afh0HH1v9o — Pam D (@soirchick) July 14, 2023

You want to see women get angry? Make fun of other women's looks. It's a tried-and-true approach. LOL.

This is a very attractive woman.



I can see why this would bother you. pic.twitter.com/tOSzPZWCy6 — SuzSnarknado 🏴‍☠️⚓️🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 14, 2023

The claws came out, as they should have.

This is truly one of the saddest attempts at “journalism” I’ve ever encountered.



I’m embarrassed for you. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) July 14, 2023

Slate is not capable of shame.

Catty is as catty does. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 14, 2023

Yep.

So now you’re attacking women based on their appearance? Classy, Slate. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) July 14, 2023

'Classy' and 'Slate' don't belong in the same sentence.

We won't even bother to quote the article. Heather Schwedel made sure to hit all of the personal insults that have been bandied about Twitter at Florida's First Lady.

.@heathertwit this probably sounded better in your head. Yay you?



Don’t click the link, yall. https://t.co/hiT0GM9Ype — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) July 14, 2023

Yeah, it's not worth your click. Like we said, it's just more of the same. She even included a slam about 'blond women in conservative politics', just to make sure her sexist attack extended further than Casey DeSantis.

No Democrat ever gets to say they respect women again.



There is a long list of Democrat lies now settled. — Malcom Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) July 14, 2023

It's been settled for some time.

Going after women for their looks is Cool again? — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) July 14, 2023

Weird clothes and pretending to be a doctor should be the bar below which we do not go. 😏

Liberal rules are only for conservatives.

Casey DeSantis is a beautiful, accomplished woman. She has a great husband and a beautiful family. Leftists hate that. https://t.co/6thDDp4jEJ — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 14, 2023

It really does smack of jealousy more than anything else.

Really, Slate? This is pathetic even for you lot. https://t.co/cOInqFd42g — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) July 14, 2023

Yes. Yes, it is.

Anyone else feel like politics brings us back to junior-high level? FFS I'm tired of hearing about how you think Casey DeSantis is ugly, or how Ron DeSantis doesn't wear the right kind of shoes. Focus on the real issues like an adult, and GTFOOHWTBS. https://t.co/k6e2zvhQmQ — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) July 14, 2023

We have some of the most unserious people in the country covering one of the most serious decisions voters face.

That would be one way to avoid writing articles like this.

***

