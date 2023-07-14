'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights
Congresswoman offended by people of color being called 'colored people'
Is Zuckerberg losing the thread? Interest in Threads seems to be unravelling
'The View' detectives might have solved the WH coke caper!
Becky Pringle's DERANGED 'Hitlerian performance' reminder of how vile teacher's unions REA...
John Kirby makes it clear that even if US loses next war our...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or...
Townhall: News You Can Trust
Chris Hayes delves into 'mismatch' between how we're feeling about the economy and...
Deets on Disney's woke-ified live-action Snow White remake have us reaching for a...
TaraBull shares this week's Top 10 headlines mainstream media DIDN'T tell you about...
Jordan Schachtel poses RIVETING question about draft dodging ... and the answers are...
He/Him comedian trashing women BUSTED encouraging HIMSELF after he forgets to switch accou...
FBI's denial about policing speech got ratioed so hard J. Edgar Hoover cringed

Slate is now pushing petty pot shots at Casey DeSantis as 'journalism'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:15 PM on July 14, 2023
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Look, we're not gonna tell you we haven't had a few laughs at Jill Biden's expense for seemingly stripping furniture fabric to create her wardrobe, but the Left perpetually claims they are the champions of women.

'Misogyny!', they scream. 'How dare you body shame!', they howl. 'You're reducing women to their appearance!', they scold.

Apparently for staff writer Heather Schwedel of Slate, none of these things apply to the wife of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Schwedel decided to jump on the bandwagon of people criticizing the looks of Casey DeSantis. Many on the Left and a handful of the perpetually online Trump supporters have taken up this line of attack.

It's the same thing we witnessed with Melania Trump ever since she came down the escalator with a future President Trump.

It's what they do. There's nothing too petty for the folks at Slate when they're targeting Republicans.

Ha! Women Respecters … It's funny because it's not true.

LOLOLOL!

The Frog of Shame destroyed the tweet of Schwedel's article.

Slate tried to pitch this one for the past couple days. It finally got the attention they ordered, but maybe not the attention they wanted.

Recommended

'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights
justmindy

Be honest: We all had Slate beclowning themselves on our bingo cards. Maybe just not in this way.

You want to see women get angry? Make fun of other women's looks. It's a tried-and-true approach. LOL.

The claws came out, as they should have.

Slate is not capable of shame.

Yep.

'Classy' and 'Slate' don't belong in the same sentence.

We won't even bother to quote the article. Heather Schwedel made sure to hit all of the personal insults that have been bandied about Twitter at Florida's First Lady.

Yeah, it's not worth your click. Like we said, it's just more of the same. She even included a slam about 'blond women in conservative politics', just to make sure her sexist attack extended further than Casey DeSantis.

It's been settled for some time.

Weird clothes and pretending to be a doctor should be the bar below which we do not go. 😏

Liberal rules are only for conservatives.

It really does smack of jealousy more than anything else.

Yes. Yes, it is.

We have some of the most unserious people in the country covering one of the most serious decisions voters face.

That would be one way to avoid writing articles like this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: JOURNALISM JOURNALIST MISOGYNY SLATE DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights
justmindy
Congresswoman offended by people of color being called 'colored people'
FuzzyChimp
WATCH: Tucker Carlson just ended Mike Pence's campaign (whether he knows it or not)
Sam J.
Is Zuckerberg losing the thread? Interest in Threads seems to be unravelling
Gordon Kushner
'The View' detectives might have solved the WH coke caper!
Doug P.
He/Him comedian trashing women BUSTED encouraging HIMSELF after he forgets to switch accounts
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights justmindy