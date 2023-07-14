Is Zuckerberg losing the thread? Interest in Threads seems to be unravelling
Congresswoman offended by people of color being called 'colored people'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:25 PM on July 14, 2023
Courtesy of Eli Crane

Representative Joyce Beatty accused colleague Eli Crane of using 'racist and repugnant words' on the House floor when he referred to people of color as 'colored people'.

The term 'colored people' in reference to black folks has been out of common use for some time. You may have heard it from your grandparents if you're old enough.

Was Beatty truly offended by Crane's words? We doubt it.

Democrats spend every waking minute pretending Republicans are racist, while pushing policies that ultimately harm people of color.

Yeah, we just said 'people of color'. We realize that will probably be racist in a few years.

Crane's flub just gave Beatty an excuse to push the narrative further.

How do we know Crane misspoke? He said so, and immediately asked to amend his remark to 'people of color' when Beatty asked that his words be stricken from the record. She insisted on the words being stricken because accepting her fellow congress member's admission of a mistake wouldn't support the game she was playing for the cameras.

Eli Crane further clarified in a statement:

'In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke. Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.'

Well, it is today, and that's largely the nature of the controversy. Terms change over time. Young people today may not even recognize the difference between 'colored people' and 'people of color'.

Why do we no longer say 'colored people'? It doesn't really have anything to do with the term being derogative, but the objection is mostly because it was the term in common use to describe black people (by both blacks and whites) during a time period in the United States when black people were treated horribly (think Democrat policies of Jim Crow and segregation … yeah, we know … the parties 'switched'. Sure, Jan.)

Black Americans wanted to move on from those times and so the term fell out of use.

There you go. It was perfectly fine for black people to include 'Colored People' in the famous acronym of the NAACP because the term was perfectly acceptable at the time.

The term 'Negro' gained popularity later and then faced a similar fate. It's generally unacceptable today. Of course, when Joe Biden referred to Satchel Paige as 'the great Negro of the time', he was immediately given the benefit of the doubt as having misspoke.

Not so for a Republican. We're shocked.

Our elected officials definitely tend to focus on the little things instead of our real problems.

The tweet David retweeted has the quote, in context, from Crane. That was conveniently omitted from the clip Beatty shared.

LOL.

The difference is quite clear: A Democrat who has made a number of casually racist comments is not a racist. A Republican who misspoke is clearly a racist. See?

But don't take our word for it …

Dr. Swain gets it.

They all know it was an honest mistake. Person of color, colored people, Negro, African-American, black, Black … If you're a baby boomer, you've lived through a lot of shifting terminology to refer to black Americans.

Most people navigate it reasonably well, except for the occasional flub, such as Crane's.

The new gender identity and sexual orientation language? Yeah, we're not even gonna try.

A lot of Twitter users aren't buying the faux outrage …

… especially when Democrats made Joe Biden president.

Let us know when Eli Crane gives a eulogy at a former Klan member's funeral.

Listen to Jeff.

***

