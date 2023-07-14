Congresswoman offended by people of color being called 'colored people'

Representative Joyce Beatty accused colleague Eli Crane of using 'racist and repugnant words' on the House floor when he referred to people of color as 'colored people'.

(1/2) I am still in utter shock and disbelief that a Republican uttered the words ‘colored people’ in reference to African-American service members who sacrifice their lives for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/lOxpkt5HSR — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 14, 2023

The term 'colored people' in reference to black folks has been out of common use for some time. You may have heard it from your grandparents if you're old enough.

(2/2) I will not tolerate such racist and repugnant words in the House Chamber or anywhere in the Congress. That’s why I asked that those words be stricken from the record, which was done so by unanimous consent. — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 14, 2023

Was Beatty truly offended by Crane's words? We doubt it.

Democrats spend every waking minute pretending Republicans are racist, while pushing policies that ultimately harm people of color.

Yeah, we just said 'people of color'. We realize that will probably be racist in a few years.

Crane's flub just gave Beatty an excuse to push the narrative further.

What wouldn't offend you coming from a Republican's mouth? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 14, 2023

How do we know Crane misspoke? He said so, and immediately asked to amend his remark to 'people of color' when Beatty asked that his words be stricken from the record. She insisted on the words being stricken because accepting her fellow congress member's admission of a mistake wouldn't support the game she was playing for the cameras.

Eli Crane further clarified in a statement:

'In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke. Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.'

Is it OK to say “people of color?” — sam 🇺🇸 (@AntiNewDems) July 14, 2023

Well, it is today, and that's largely the nature of the controversy. Terms change over time. Young people today may not even recognize the difference between 'colored people' and 'people of color'.

Serious question: what’s the difference between colored people and people of color? — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) July 14, 2023

Why do we no longer say 'colored people'? It doesn't really have anything to do with the term being derogative, but the objection is mostly because it was the term in common use to describe black people (by both blacks and whites) during a time period in the United States when black people were treated horribly (think Democrat policies of Jim Crow and segregation … yeah, we know … the parties 'switched'. Sure, Jan.)

Black Americans wanted to move on from those times and so the term fell out of use.

So you can't say "Colored People" but you can say "People of Color" 1000 times a day? Do you know what the NAACP stands for ? National Association for the advancement of COLORED PEOPLE. — John Castel (@JBB4768) July 14, 2023

There you go. It was perfectly fine for black people to include 'Colored People' in the famous acronym of the NAACP because the term was perfectly acceptable at the time.

The term 'Negro' gained popularity later and then faced a similar fate. It's generally unacceptable today. Of course, when Joe Biden referred to Satchel Paige as 'the great Negro of the time', he was immediately given the benefit of the doubt as having misspoke.

Not so for a Republican. We're shocked.

OMG… THIS is exactly why the country is spiraling into chaos, when some -elected- moron gets so offended that someone uses the term “colored people”.. WHAT!?? We NEED #TermLimits https://t.co/CroAtP2LSk — David Higgins (@dhiggins63) July 14, 2023

Our elected officials definitely tend to focus on the little things instead of our real problems.

The tweet David retweeted has the quote, in context, from Crane. That was conveniently omitted from the clip Beatty shared.

The National Association of Colored People would like a word. Also.... pic.twitter.com/kyfpXrR77X — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) July 14, 2023

LOL.

Y’all mad about someone for saying colored people but were real quiet when someone said we ain’t black if we don’t vote for them…



Make it make sense — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) July 14, 2023

The difference is quite clear: A Democrat who has made a number of casually racist comments is not a racist. A Republican who misspoke is clearly a racist. See?

But don't take our word for it …

I'm glad we are having this debate of national importance. As a fellow American, I can attest to the g fact that #PeopleofColor and colored people means exactly the same thing. It is only racist if uttered by a non-Democrat. https://t.co/q8ssVGnCf2 — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) July 14, 2023

Dr. Swain gets it.

It was an honest mistake. Crane thought minorities wanted to be called "people of color." My grandparents preferred being called colored people rather than black or Negro. https://t.co/DrOjLqXXCK via @nbcnews — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) July 14, 2023

They all know it was an honest mistake. Person of color, colored people, Negro, African-American, black, Black … If you're a baby boomer, you've lived through a lot of shifting terminology to refer to black Americans.

Most people navigate it reasonably well, except for the occasional flub, such as Crane's.

The new gender identity and sexual orientation language? Yeah, we're not even gonna try.

The same group who insists on referring to me as "a person of color" has a fit when someone says colored people"



Your rage rings hollow to me, miss. https://t.co/RriKgBhuic — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 14, 2023

A lot of Twitter users aren't buying the faux outrage …

maybe this will ease the pain pic.twitter.com/qkCvD6isnH — Al Owen (@AlOwen15) July 14, 2023

… especially when Democrats made Joe Biden president.

Let us know when Eli Crane gives a eulogy at a former Klan member's funeral.

Some of y'all out here outraged by a Latina Snow White and a lawmaker saying "colored people."



I'm outraged by federal, state, and local governments abusing citizens with impunity because they know we aren't paying attention. — Jeff Charles, Colored Liberty Nerd🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 14, 2023

Listen to Jeff.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!