Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains

Today, we celebrate the birth of our great nation and our independence from the British (and from the month of June). What better way to kick of that celebration with our favorite people - you, our readers - than with some Independence Day memes?
July 4, 2023
YESSSS!!! Hello, fellow patriots! How you doin'?
🙌🇺🇸#4thofJuly #USIndependenceDay #thomasjefferson #memes #humor #memelord #mentalhealthsupport #mindhelp pic.twitter.com/Aqfh3gbDcE— Mind Help (@mindshelp) July 4, 2023
That's how it be, King George.
All you had to do was quit trying to control our lives and raise our taxes. (You should probably take notes, Democrats.)
hahaha....this meme always makes me laugh....Happy 4th of July everyone! pic.twitter.com/LrlSCugVDJ— Joey Philpott (@PhilpottJoey) July 4, 2023
The OG insurrection! 🔥
Happy 4th of July 😆🤣😂🤣#4thofJuly #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/3xtiG3ZCbV— Suha Barakat ❤️ سها بركات (@SuhaBarakat) July 4, 2023
We like that version too. LOL.
' … we must all hang together, or … we shall all hang separately.'
Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/PuaFmTKeq2— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 4, 2023
Truth.
Good morning, Twitter 😊#HappyIndependenceDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wvQLA7GPx9— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 4, 2023
It is pretty darn awesome.
LOLOLOL!
Some Independence Day Memes. pic.twitter.com/B6SfHPIMMa— Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) July 4, 2023
It's a quadruple drive-by meming!
Happy Birthday ‘Merica!! 🇺🇸🍾 pic.twitter.com/4pR47cv9B9— Lauren3ve (@Lauren3veMemes) July 4, 2023
Let's go!
LOL! It's perfect.
I wonder why the White House isn't making one of these Meme's this year? pic.twitter.com/q4dERs0B2X— Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) July 4, 2023
LOL. Ok, the Biden White House is a meme.
American Revolution meme time. Let's see em... pic.twitter.com/GD3X2YzzYu— Miss Anthrope🏴🏴☠️🧂 (@Missanthrope72) July 4, 2023
Ha! C'est manifique!
I prefer this version lmao. pic.twitter.com/BPnoPtZtq8— Daniel The Bard (@DrHizz) July 4, 2023
We would run out of tar and feathers.
Hang in there, friends. Some of us are going to be very loud tonight.
Hope y’all have a great 4 of July! Have yer phone ready in case yer drunkle blows himself up #fourthofjuly #billyjoeshaver #countrymusic #fireworks #merica #4thofjuly pic.twitter.com/fJcCiu7Px7— Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Meme (@StayHereAndMeme) July 4, 2023
Bwahaha!
Seriously, be careful out there, folks.
#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/6cW4ihEgLJ— Magills (@magills_) July 3, 2023
DANG, son!
Happy July 4th. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/7u0slHPBrU— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 4, 2023
LOLOLOL!
Here’s hoping Libs are triggered by the Stars and Stripes all day long. Happy July 4th. pic.twitter.com/fO2wra4kvT— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 4, 2023
Oh yeah! Y'all better be OD'ing on America today.
Good morning and happy 4th of July, hellsite!#4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/z3Sm0xOhGi— Corbin Spencer, online safety expert (@corbinspencer1) July 4, 2023
Nice. George is about to throw that redcoat.
'MERICA!🦅#meme #memes #IndependanceDay #4thofJuly #july4th #USA #Freedom #fireworks #landofthefree #guns #food #Music pic.twitter.com/TxBBoilTS4— Memasaurus Flex (@MemasaurusFlex) July 4, 2023
Yep. That's how we roll.
Since 1776, baby!
Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/BGulF93mQo— 🏴 Nevada Memes før Liberty🏴 (@1864Memes) July 4, 2023
LOL.
I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable 4th of July!— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 4, 2023
Ok, we're sort of cheating. It's a meme in text form, but still funny. We could go for some mean tweets right about now.
*1776 INTENSIFIES* pic.twitter.com/Upsto6Bg7P— Liberty Cappy - Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 4, 2023
One does not simply tax the tea of patriots.
We like it.
Take the L.
#4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/tFuP7xfWzn— Magills (@magills_) July 4, 2023
HAHA!
LOLOLOL!
That's it, fellow America-loving patriots. The task of keeping our Republic is unending and difficult. We can never stop, but we're sure as heck gonna have fun along the way.
Got out there and celebrate freedom today!
