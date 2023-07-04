Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains

Today, we celebrate the birth of our great nation and our independence from the British (and from the month of June). What better way to kick of that celebration with our favorite people - you, our readers - than with some Independence Day memes?

😎 pic.twitter.com/OfqqYem1U2 — Liberty Cappy - Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 4, 2023

YESSSS!!! Hello, fellow patriots! How you doin'?

That's how it be, King George.

All you had to do was quit trying to control our lives and raise our taxes. (You should probably take notes, Democrats.)

hahaha....this meme always makes me laugh....Happy 4th of July everyone! pic.twitter.com/LrlSCugVDJ — Joey Philpott (@PhilpottJoey) July 4, 2023

The OG insurrection! 🔥

We like that version too. LOL.

' … we must all hang together, or … we shall all hang separately.'

Truth.

It is pretty darn awesome.

LOLOLOL!

Some Independence Day Memes. pic.twitter.com/B6SfHPIMMa — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) July 4, 2023

It's a quadruple drive-by meming!

Let's go!

LOL! It's perfect.

I wonder why the White House isn't making one of these Meme's this year? pic.twitter.com/q4dERs0B2X — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) July 4, 2023

LOL. Ok, the Biden White House is a meme.

American Revolution meme time. Let's see em... pic.twitter.com/GD3X2YzzYu — Miss Anthrope🏴🏴‍☠️🧂 (@Missanthrope72) July 4, 2023

Ha! C'est manifique!

I prefer this version lmao. pic.twitter.com/BPnoPtZtq8 — Daniel The Bard (@DrHizz) July 4, 2023

We would run out of tar and feathers.

Hang in there, friends. Some of us are going to be very loud tonight.

Hope y’all have a great 4 of July! Have yer phone ready in case yer drunkle blows himself up #fourthofjuly #billyjoeshaver #countrymusic #fireworks #merica #4thofjuly pic.twitter.com/fJcCiu7Px7 — Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Meme (@StayHereAndMeme) July 4, 2023

Bwahaha!

Seriously, be careful out there, folks.

DANG, son!

Happy July 4th. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/7u0slHPBrU — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 4, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Here’s hoping Libs are triggered by the Stars and Stripes all day long. Happy July 4th. pic.twitter.com/fO2wra4kvT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 4, 2023

Oh yeah! Y'all better be OD'ing on America today.

Good morning and happy 4th of July, hellsite!#4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/z3Sm0xOhGi — Corbin Spencer, online safety expert (@corbinspencer1) July 4, 2023

Nice. George is about to throw that redcoat.

Yep. That's how we roll.

Since 1776, baby!

Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/BGulF93mQo — 🏴 Nevada Memes før Liberty🏴 (@1864Memes) July 4, 2023

LOL.

I would like to wish everyone, including all haters and losers (of which, sadly, there are many) a truly happy and enjoyable 4th of July! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 4, 2023

Ok, we're sort of cheating. It's a meme in text form, but still funny. We could go for some mean tweets right about now.

*1776 INTENSIFIES* pic.twitter.com/Upsto6Bg7P — Liberty Cappy - Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 4, 2023

One does not simply tax the tea of patriots.

pic.twitter.com/ADFAVUi28U — Liberty Cappy - Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 4, 2023

We like it.

Take the L.

HAHA!

pic.twitter.com/DRJqfi79vW — Liberty Cappy - Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 4, 2023

LOLOLOL!

That's it, fellow America-loving patriots. The task of keeping our Republic is unending and difficult. We can never stop, but we're sure as heck gonna have fun along the way.

Got out there and celebrate freedom today!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!