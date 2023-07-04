Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains

Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:19 AM on July 04, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Today, we celebrate the birth of our great nation and our independence from the British (and from the month of June). What better way to kick of that celebration with our favorite people - you, our readers - than with some Independence Day memes?

YESSSS!!! Hello, fellow patriots! How you doin'?

That's how it be, King George.

All you had to do was quit trying to control our lives and raise our taxes. (You should probably take notes, Democrats.)

The OG insurrection! 🔥

We like that version too. LOL.

' … we must all hang together, or … we shall all hang separately.'

Truth.

It is pretty darn awesome.

LOLOLOL!

It's a quadruple drive-by meming!

Let's go!

LOL! It's perfect.

LOL. Ok, the Biden White House is a meme.

Ha! C'est manifique!

We would run out of tar and feathers.

Hang in there, friends. Some of us are going to be very loud tonight.

Bwahaha!

Seriously, be careful out there, folks.

DANG, son!

LOLOLOL!

Oh yeah! Y'all better be OD'ing on America today.

Nice. George is about to throw that redcoat.

Yep. That's how we roll.

Since 1776, baby!

LOL.

Ok, we're sort of cheating. It's a meme in text form, but still funny. We could go for some mean tweets right about now.

One does not simply tax the tea of patriots.

We like it.

Take the L.

HAHA!

LOLOLOL!

That's it, fellow America-loving patriots. The task of keeping our Republic is unending and difficult. We can never stop, but we're sure as heck gonna have fun along the way.

Got out there and celebrate freedom today!

 ***

