The official Department of Defense Twitter account gets a massive RATIO for woke tweeting

With the conclusion of 'Pride Month', perhaps those charged with our nation's defense will stop looking for opportunities to virtue signal. Nope. The Department of Defense earned a heavy ratio from Twitter users for using the official government account for pushing a bit of trans activism.

Joe Biden's DoD doesn't mind pushing politically-charged propaganda from agencies that should stay out of politics.

.@USArmy Maj. Rachel Jones found solace after coming out as a transgender female. Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all. #WhyWeServe https://t.co/9llx7skuC3 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 2, 2023

The U.S. Army isn't your therapist. What are we doing?

parody accounts need to be labeled because I totally fell for this. https://t.co/Pv5F1pi9Il — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 2, 2023

There's probably a two or three year old Babylon Bee article for this very scenario.

LOL. Yeah, this kind of thing used to be a joke.

THIS will fix your recruiting problem. 🤦‍♂️ — Jared Monroe (@TheJaredMonroe) July 2, 2023

Biden's DoD is completely clueless. Our armed services are struggling to meet recruiting numbers, and they're doubling down on social justice culture war battles that appeal to a miniscule portion of the pool of would-be soldiers.

Brilliant.

Or … they know exactly what they're doing. Adjusts tinfoil hat …

Just here for the ratio pic.twitter.com/Lf0Ej7p5xl — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 3, 2023

And what a ratio it is!

As of now, over 7 million have viewed this tweet. A little over 4,000 have liked it. Over 26,000 have commented.

That's a weapons-grade ratio.

China is laughing at us. https://t.co/Ktfs6Ym133 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 2, 2023

How can anyone not see that things like this do not project strength to our enemies?

Regardless what you think of this man and his mental health struggles, our own government is telling the world about soldiers battling serious mental health issues while on duty.

That pretty much sums it up.

Believing you're something you're not used to be the very definition of insanity. The top government agency charged with supervising our nation's defense openly celebrating and promoting these things is mind boggling.

Remember when "Be All You Can Be" had nothing to do with genitals? https://t.co/eWyzXxbQVU pic.twitter.com/osw6Rc6slV — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) July 2, 2023

Maybe they'll have to change it to 'Be Whatever You Think You Are'.

i am not going to mock this person because that’s cruel, but i am going to question why the department of defense is focusing on this as our enemies are watching https://t.co/Rox3uoVDYD — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 2, 2023

It's clear this guy needs help. This recent notion that the right way to help these individuals is to encourage them to believe they are the thing they're not, instead of embracing what they actually are, is one of the flashpoints of contention in our modern culture war.

It's certainly not an arena our Department of Defense should be fighting in.

This, frankly, isn't even about this one person. It's about a government willing to push this culture war nonsense on its citizens.

The major should be removed from service and encouraged to seek help. You are charged with preparing, fighting and winning our nations wars, not a social convalescence organization. You are failing in your sacred duty. — Brian Boru 🇺🇸🍀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) July 2, 2023

At what point does our military sideline people who openly admit they are dealing with major mental health issues? Are some people given leeway that others would not because transgender politics have made them a special class?

The public has a right to know the answers to these questions.

You are the Department of Defense.

This individual is a man.

We are going to lose a major war. https://t.co/h588lrotVH — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 2, 2023

A lot of the replies to this DoD tweet expressed a similar sentiment: Is our military truly prepared to meet its primary objective - the defense of our nation in war - when the higher-ups seem to be focused on waging a culture war instead?

You all need should publish information relevant to national defense, not promote a social agenda. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 2, 2023

That's the bottom line. The DoD needs to right the ship, and we need to elect people who will roll heads until they do.

***

