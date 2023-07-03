Gavin Newsom sticks it to the Right by freely purchasing 'banned books' at...
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League...
Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose...
Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked
'Moms for Liberty' convention wraps up with a touching send off
Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video...
On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble
House GOP lists three things America has experienced since President Biden took office
AOC warns that SCOTUS conservatives could be hauled before Congress involuntarily if need...
Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was...
D'OH! ABC News' Jon Karl made things awkward twice for this Biden-defending Dem...
HULK CRY! Mark Ruffalo says SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' for following that pesky Constitution
Biden WH might give the NYT a Loyal Water Carrier Award for THIS...
'EYE ROLL' Jemele Hill claims an Asian mother is carrying water for white...

The official Department of Defense Twitter account gets a massive RATIO for woke tweeting

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:34 AM on July 03, 2023
Twitter/@DeptofDefense

With the conclusion of 'Pride Month', perhaps those charged with our nation's defense will stop looking for opportunities to virtue signal. Nope. The Department of Defense earned a heavy ratio from Twitter users for using the official government account for pushing a bit of trans activism.

Joe Biden's DoD doesn't mind pushing politically-charged propaganda from agencies that should stay out of politics.

The U.S. Army isn't your therapist. What are we doing?

There's probably a two or three year old Babylon Bee article for this very scenario.

LOL. Yeah, this kind of thing used to be a joke.

Biden's DoD is completely clueless. Our armed services are struggling to meet recruiting numbers, and they're doubling down on social justice culture war battles that appeal to a miniscule portion of the pool of would-be soldiers.

Brilliant.

Or … they know exactly what they're doing. Adjusts tinfoil hat …

Recommended

Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme
Sarah D

And what a ratio it is!

As of now, over 7 million have viewed this tweet. A little over 4,000 have liked it. Over 26,000 have commented.

That's a weapons-grade ratio.

How can anyone not see that things like this do not project strength to our enemies?

Regardless what you think of this man and his mental health struggles, our own government is telling the world about soldiers battling serious mental health issues while on duty.

That pretty much sums it up.

Believing you're something you're not used to be the very definition of insanity. The top government agency charged with supervising our nation's defense openly celebrating and promoting these things is mind boggling.

Maybe they'll have to change it to 'Be Whatever You Think You Are'.

It's clear this guy needs help. This recent notion that the right way to help these individuals is to encourage them to believe they are the thing they're not, instead of embracing what they actually are, is one of the flashpoints of contention in our modern culture war.

It's certainly not an arena our Department of Defense should be fighting in.

This, frankly, isn't even about this one person. It's about a government willing to push this culture war nonsense on its citizens.

At what point does our military sideline people who openly admit they are dealing with major mental health issues? Are some people given leeway that others would not because transgender politics have made them a special class?

The public has a right to know the answers to these questions.

A lot of the replies to this DoD tweet expressed a similar sentiment: Is our military truly prepared to meet its primary objective - the defense of our nation in war - when the higher-ups seem to be focused on waging a culture war instead?

That's the bottom line. The DoD needs to right the ship, and we need to elect people who will roll heads until they do.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MILITARY TRANS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme
Sarah D
Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose fault it is)
Doug P.
Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked
Gordon Kushner
Gavin Newsom sticks it to the Right by freely purchasing 'banned books' at a store
Doug P.
'Moms for Liberty' convention wraps up with a touching send off
justmindy
D'OH! ABC News' Jon Karl made things awkward twice for this Biden-defending Dem Rep
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme Sarah D