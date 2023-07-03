Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS

NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:15 PM on July 03, 2023

Elizabeth Warren attempted to take a scalp from the Supreme Court by challenging its legitimacy, but managed to trip over herself, as usual, with her clueless phrasing on abortion.

'Ripping away the right to an abortion', you say?

How about ripping away the life of an unborn baby in the womb?

Warren continues to demonstrate 1/1024th the humanity required to recognize the sanctity of human life.

Her oblivious phrasing was not lost on the good people of Twitter.

Imagine being this clueless.

As usual, Warren is off the reservation. (Yeah, we're never going to stop making these jokes.)

That's what happens when you've spent decades denying science and convincing yourself that human life is not human life simply because its small.

'That doesn't happen!', the pro-abortion lobby will shriek. Oh, really?

That video is the reality that pro-abortion advocates like Elizabeth Warren don't want anyone to hear.

BOOM. The Democratic Party has a legitimacy crisis.

All of this griping, of course, was in support of challenging the legitimacy of the Supreme Court - from the party who has been posturing as the defenders of 'muh democratic norms'.

Democrats have no qualms with trying to destroy our 'sacred institutions' when it suits them.

These are the same people who have been trying to associate questioning election integrity with treason.

Exactly. The Court was heroic when it invented a right to gay marriage (a state issue) in the Constitution. Now, SCOTUS must be dismantled.

At least Democrats are consistent in their hypocrisy.

Weren't we assured this is 'stochastic terrorism'? LOL.

Ok, we're laughing at this nonsense term, but that is literally what they told us: 'demonizing' a politician or institution is inciting violence against them.

Hint: It's just another leftist tactic to prevent free speech. The beauty of the First Amendment is that we 'assault' our politicians and institutions with words instead of guns.

LOLOLOL! Beautiful.

Ha! You'd better get you another beer, Chief, because this Court is not going away anytime soon.

***

