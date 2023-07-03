Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS

Elizabeth Warren attempted to take a scalp from the Supreme Court by challenging its legitimacy, but managed to trip over herself, as usual, with her clueless phrasing on abortion.

'Ripping away the right to an abortion', you say?

How about ripping away the life of an unborn baby in the womb?

Ripping away the right to an abortion.

Clearing the way for anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Standing in the way of student debt cancelation.



The extremists on the Supreme Court are out of touch, out of control, and facing a growing legitimacy crisis of their own making. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 2, 2023

Warren continues to demonstrate 1/1024th the humanity required to recognize the sanctity of human life.

Her oblivious phrasing was not lost on the good people of Twitter.

Imagine being this clueless.

As usual, Warren is off the reservation. (Yeah, we're never going to stop making these jokes.)

That's what happens when you've spent decades denying science and convincing yourself that human life is not human life simply because its small.

“Ripping away the right to abortion”



You mean the right to literally rip the body parts off of preborn human beings. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) July 3, 2023

'That doesn't happen!', the pro-abortion lobby will shriek. Oh, really?

That video is the reality that pro-abortion advocates like Elizabeth Warren don't want anyone to hear.

Ripping apart a fetus limb from limb.

Clearing the way for the indoctrination of children.

Standing against tax payers who shouldn’t be burdened with the debt of student loanees.



The extremist Democrats are out of touch, out of control, and facing a growing legitimacy crisis of… https://t.co/19U67Su3M1 — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) July 3, 2023

BOOM. The Democratic Party has a legitimacy crisis.

All of this griping, of course, was in support of challenging the legitimacy of the Supreme Court - from the party who has been posturing as the defenders of 'muh democratic norms'.

It sounds like you’re trying to incite an insurrection. Are you trying to incite an insurrection? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2023

Democrats have no qualms with trying to destroy our 'sacred institutions' when it suits them.

These are the same people who have been trying to associate questioning election integrity with treason.

Because you don't agree with the rulings, you and your scum party love to delegitimize SCOTUS. Shame on you, Pocahontas. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 2, 2023

Exactly. The Court was heroic when it invented a right to gay marriage (a state issue) in the Constitution. Now, SCOTUS must be dismantled.

At least Democrats are consistent in their hypocrisy.

Shame on you Warren. Delegitimizing the US Supreme Court merely because they don't do your bidding. You're instigating violence and you know it. Resign. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) July 2, 2023

Weren't we assured this is 'stochastic terrorism'? LOL.

Ok, we're laughing at this nonsense term, but that is literally what they told us: 'demonizing' a politician or institution is inciting violence against them.

Hint: It's just another leftist tactic to prevent free speech. The beauty of the First Amendment is that we 'assault' our politicians and institutions with words instead of guns.

LOLOLOL! Beautiful.

Ha! You'd better get you another beer, Chief, because this Court is not going away anytime soon.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!