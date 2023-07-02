HULK CRY! Mark Ruffalo says SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' for following that pesky Constitution

Biden WH might give the NYT a Loyal Water Carrier Award for THIS...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:51 AM on July 02, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Actor Mark Ruffalo has declared the Supreme Court to be a 'right-wing ideological political institution' and 'illegitimate'. What's his beef with America's top court? Clearly, he's upset that they're not a left-wing ideological political institution. You know … the kind of court that can invent a 'right' to kill unborn children in the Constitution where no such right exists.

We know, we know. You don't care what Mark Ruffalo thinks. We hear you. We really do, but you can't deny that it's fun to watch them melt down.

You like how he snuck the 'executive' in there? That's exactly what Biden is trying to do with the student loan taxpayer money giveaway program. He's trying to do an end-around the Constitution instead of doing what the Constitution actually demands: have Congress approve your vote-buying scheme and sign it into law.

Ruffalo at least manages to add 'the legislature' at the end, but even the faux green guy knows that's not going to work right now because the People represented by the current House of representatives don't want the garbage Ruffalo and Democrats want to cram down our throats.

They used to call this anti-democratic authoritarianism before Biden was elected.

Doug P.

Yep, it's HULK SMASH but in temper tantrum form.

'Treason! Sedition! Insurrection!' they would have yelled if Trump was president and the GOP was claiming the Supreme Court was illegitimate. As you know, it's not just goobers like Ruffalo repeating this mantra. Elected Democrats and media personalities are now regularly claiming the Court, appointed by following the process outlined in the Constitution, is illegitimate.

Don't ever give them an inch when they whine about decorum and 'norms'.

LOL. That's not gonna happen. When the Left tries to delegitimize our institutions, they call it 'patriotic duty' and 'freedom fighting'.

See? 'The only way to freedom is forward.'

Pretty rich, coming from a guy living in a country where he can say anything he wants and gets millions of dollars for pretending to be a big green ogre.

HAHA! Heaven forbid!

Technically, this is probably scripted work too, Mark just doesn't realize he's reading lines.

How dare you bring logic into this discussion, sir!

Who would have ever thought Democrats would get so irate over being told they can't discriminate based on race?

Anyone who reads American history, that's who.

(We love saying that because you know they hate it. 'The parties switched! THE PARTIES SWITCHED!'. LOL.)

Makes perfect sense to us and you. Makes zero sense to liberals who believe the sole purpose of government is to grant their every wish.

It's always getting in the way of the things liberals would like to do to us!

Bwahaha!

'So you're telling me there's a chance?!' (Quote from an actor who is VERY much like this.)

Yeah, it's like that.

That's the truth. Anyone being honest with themselves on Biden's student loan scheme knew who was making a dishonest promise in an election year. The Supreme Court gave it exactly the treatment it deserved.

They're not dealing with this well. We love it!

***

