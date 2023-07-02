HULK CRY! Mark Ruffalo says SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' for following that pesky Constitution

Actor Mark Ruffalo has declared the Supreme Court to be a 'right-wing ideological political institution' and 'illegitimate'. What's his beef with America's top court? Clearly, he's upset that they're not a left-wing ideological political institution. You know … the kind of court that can invent a 'right' to kill unborn children in the Constitution where no such right exists.

We know, we know. You don't care what Mark Ruffalo thinks. We hear you. We really do, but you can't deny that it's fun to watch them melt down.

Okay. So we all understand that the Supreme Court has become a right-wing ideological political institution under Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Barrett, Kavanaugh, & Roberts. They're for sale & illegitimate. Now, we have to beat them in the executive branch & the legislature.… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 1, 2023

You like how he snuck the 'executive' in there? That's exactly what Biden is trying to do with the student loan taxpayer money giveaway program. He's trying to do an end-around the Constitution instead of doing what the Constitution actually demands: have Congress approve your vote-buying scheme and sign it into law.

Ruffalo at least manages to add 'the legislature' at the end, but even the faux green guy knows that's not going to work right now because the People represented by the current House of representatives don't want the garbage Ruffalo and Democrats want to cram down our throats.

They used to call this anti-democratic authoritarianism before Biden was elected.

Sounds awful sedition-y there, kiddo, to say a co-equal branch of government is illegitimate.



It would be a lot easier for you to just say you are throwing a tantrum because you don't like the Constitution. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 1, 2023

Yep, it's HULK SMASH but in temper tantrum form.

'Treason! Sedition! Insurrection!' they would have yelled if Trump was president and the GOP was claiming the Supreme Court was illegitimate. As you know, it's not just goobers like Ruffalo repeating this mantra. Elected Democrats and media personalities are now regularly claiming the Court, appointed by following the process outlined in the Constitution, is illegitimate.

Don't ever give them an inch when they whine about decorum and 'norms'.

Delete this and try to salvage some dignity. — Stilettos&Shotguns (@thereal_SnS) July 1, 2023

LOL. That's not gonna happen. When the Left tries to delegitimize our institutions, they call it 'patriotic duty' and 'freedom fighting'.

Organize the vote. They're taking us backward. We have already left them behind. Now we keep building people's power. We have the people. We are far more mighty. Hold on tight & keep organizing. Drown out the noise. Keep pushing forward. The only way to freedom is forward. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 1, 2023

See? 'The only way to freedom is forward.'

Pretty rich, coming from a guy living in a country where he can say anything he wants and gets millions of dollars for pretending to be a big green ogre.

You mean that Congress will have to write laws instead of having the SCOTUS write them? I think I read that in a document somewhere — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 1, 2023

HAHA! Heaven forbid!

Please go back to scripted work. This is not your wheelhouse. — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) July 2, 2023

Technically, this is probably scripted work too, Mark just doesn't realize he's reading lines.

They’re for sale? How much? You and your Hollywood friends seem to have more than enough money to buy judges, if they are indeed for sale, as you claimed. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) July 2, 2023

How dare you bring logic into this discussion, sir!

The Civil Rights Act: “Its illegal to discriminate based on race”



The Supreme Court: We interpret this to mean that it is illegal to discriminate based on race.



Mark Ruffalo: https://t.co/flhJijfEqW pic.twitter.com/z3FRxzp9Ys — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) July 2, 2023

Who would have ever thought Democrats would get so irate over being told they can't discriminate based on race?

Anyone who reads American history, that's who.

(We love saying that because you know they hate it. 'The parties switched! THE PARTIES SWITCHED!'. LOL.)

Really bad form to call the SCOTUS “illegitimate”. The SCOTUS merely protected people from racially discriminatory laws and policies - which are unconstitutional. Striking down unconstitutional laws is the SCOTUS’ LEGITIMATE purpose! https://t.co/Z2uiKeMnrX — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) July 2, 2023

Makes perfect sense to us and you. Makes zero sense to liberals who believe the sole purpose of government is to grant their every wish.

That pesky Constitution https://t.co/9Yqfp3G7jw — Eric for POTUS 2024! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) July 1, 2023

It's always getting in the way of the things liberals would like to do to us!

When your point of view is obstructed by your own colon. https://t.co/pNmwmML5MV — Patriotic G 🇺🇸 (@TCC_Grouchy) July 2, 2023

Bwahaha!

Not all actors are like this, I promise. https://t.co/hQHdgofrJN — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) July 1, 2023

'So you're telling me there's a chance?!' (Quote from an actor who is VERY much like this.)

Wahhh I didn’t get my way. Change the constitution!! — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) July 1, 2023

Yeah, it's like that.

We understand that Biden completely screwed over all his voters by breaking a promise while he knew it was unconstitutional but go on and blame republicans and SCOTUS. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) July 1, 2023

That's the truth. Anyone being honest with themselves on Biden's student loan scheme knew who was making a dishonest promise in an election year. The Supreme Court gave it exactly the treatment it deserved.

Does that mean until recent times the SCOTUS has been a left wing political institution? It's it normal to have it vary? I know leftists hate not being in power and believe they must "rebalance" things when they don't have the majority, but that's rather childish IMHO. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) July 1, 2023

They're not dealing with this well. We love it!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!