RATIO: ACLU says executed rapist and murderer should have received 'gender-affirming care'

The ACLU is mad at the state of Florida.

Duane Owen raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl. Two months later, he did the same to a mother of two.

The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Duane Owen — causing her enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody. pic.twitter.com/kjmzCrY2uh — ACLU (@ACLU) June 16, 2023

That's right. The ACLU is upset that this monster, whom they refer to as 'her', wasn't given 'gender-affirming care' as part of his charade to try to escape his fate.

In legal papers she drafted, Owen wrote that she "should be accorded the 'essence of human dignity' and be allowed to become 'who she was meant to be'" before her death.



No one should be killed by the state. The time to end the racist, unfair and cruel death penalty is now. pic.twitter.com/EsT17NkVR1 — ACLU (@ACLU) June 16, 2023

At the same time his lawyers were pushing an insanity defense to get out of Owen's punishment of death by lethal injection, he supposedly also wrote that he deserved the 'essence of human dignity'. Sure, dirtbag. The young girl and woman that you slaughtered deserved the 'essence of human dignity'.

Duane Owen got what he deserved on June 15.

This man raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl, and then he raped and murdered a 38 year old woman.



“Worden was sleeping… when Owen struck her several times with a hammer and raped her. One of Worden’s children found her body the next morning while getting ready for school.” pic.twitter.com/N6JGmyaPeE — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 17, 2023

The ACLU should have sat this one out, but progressives are using any avenue to push the 'gender-affirming care' nonsense. ANY avenue.

This is just sick.

HE wanted to be housed in a women’s prison. Presumably because as a violent rapist he wanted to be around more potential victims in a captive space. Good thing we don’t do that in Florida. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 17, 2023

If the ACLU had their way, Duane Owen would have added another victim to his list of atrocities - a 'last meal' of human suffering at the hands of inhuman garbage.

As if the ACLU's tweet wasn't absurd enough, they capped it off with 'The time to end the racist, unfair and cruel death penalty is now'.

This is Duane Owen:

The @ACLU are currently moaning that this man, Duane Owen, who raped and murdered a 14 yr old girl and another woman, didn’t get “gender affirming care”. They call him “she”. What about his victims? What kind of care are you giving them? https://t.co/8RMm76nAVV — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) June 17, 2023

Perhaps, Owen wasn't afforded 'race-affirming care' because he sure looks white to us. Unfair? Cruel? Not in his case.

What he did was unfair and cruel. His execution was just.

Are his pronouns was/were? — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 17, 2023

They are now!

Twitter users delivered a big old 'you suck!' to the ACLU.

Delete your organization. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 17, 2023

We agree. At least to start, the ACLU should inject this horrific tweet with potassium chloride until it disappears.

Duane Owen.

Austere Scholar.

Mostly Peaceful Prisoner.

Unsolicited sex provider.

Trans hero. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) June 17, 2023

Brutal. The NY Times has some competition.

Execution seems like the appropriate punishment for this psychopath. pic.twitter.com/bxFCKTV3Ka — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) June 17, 2023

Community Notes even joined the bashing of the ACLU.

Absolutely nobody cares. When HE raped and killed a child he lost all of his rights. Anything less than what he inflicted on that child was too kind of a punishment. — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) June 17, 2023

This is going to be a tough sell, ACLU. HE won't be missed.

This tweet cannot be real. Please say that you were hacked or something. Because the alternative explanation is that the people working at the @ACLU are completely insane. — Toby Rogers, Ph.D., M.P.P. (@uTobian) June 17, 2023

Maybe the ACLU is sending these tweets in preparation for their own insanity defense?

Somehow you managed to make nearly everyone here a fan of the death penalty. Good job, ACLU. Keep tweeting. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) June 17, 2023

Right? We realize opinions on the death penalty have shifted over the years, even among conservatives, but Duane Owen was garbage.

Well done, ACLU, you bunch of clowns.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!