RATIO: ACLU says executed rapist and murderer should have received 'gender-affirming care'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:15 PM on June 17, 2023
twitchy

The ACLU is mad at the state of Florida.

Duane Owen raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl. Two months later, he did the same to a mother of two.

That's right. The ACLU is upset that this monster, whom they refer to as 'her', wasn't given 'gender-affirming care' as part of his charade to try to escape his fate.

At the same time his lawyers were pushing an insanity defense to get out of Owen's punishment of death by lethal injection, he supposedly also wrote that he deserved the 'essence of human dignity'. Sure, dirtbag. The young girl and woman that you slaughtered deserved the 'essence of human dignity'.

Duane Owen got what he deserved on June 15.

James Woods, Community Notes & more toss another POTUS lie into the fact-check shredder
Doug P.

The ACLU should have sat this one out, but progressives are using any avenue to push the 'gender-affirming care' nonsense. ANY avenue.

This is just sick.

If the ACLU had their way, Duane Owen would have added another victim to his list of atrocities - a 'last meal' of human suffering at the hands of inhuman garbage.

As if the ACLU's tweet wasn't absurd enough, they capped it off with 'The time to end the racist, unfair and cruel death penalty is now'.

This is Duane Owen:

Perhaps, Owen wasn't afforded 'race-affirming care' because he sure looks white to us. Unfair? Cruel? Not in his case.

What he did was unfair and cruel. His execution was just.

They are now!

Twitter users delivered a big old 'you suck!' to the ACLU.

We agree. At least to start, the ACLU should inject this horrific tweet with potassium chloride until it disappears.

Brutal. The NY Times has some competition.

Community Notes even joined the bashing of the ACLU.

This is going to be a tough sell, ACLU. HE won't be missed.

Maybe the ACLU is sending these tweets in preparation for their own insanity defense?

Right? We realize opinions on the death penalty have shifted over the years, even among conservatives, but Duane Owen was garbage.

Well done, ACLU, you bunch of clowns.

***

