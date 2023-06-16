The L.A. Dodgers face protests from Christians for honoring phony nuns in drag

The Dodgers went through with their plan to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an alphabet gang group whose claim to fame is dressing as nuns in drag and mocking Christianity in perverse ways.

It seems we're at a crossroads where those who have politely sat by to let adults be adults, whether they agree with their lifestyles or not, have had enough.

LOS ANGELES- A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith: pic.twitter.com/oHPIeHoCI3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

Christians of varying backgrounds, especially Catholics, descended on Dodger Stadium to make their voices heard in protest.

Something tells me the Dodgers dramatically underestimated the response to their anti-catholic promotion. pic.twitter.com/DBrlMhhdDE — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) June 16, 2023

There's a curious corporate phenomenon underway in our nation that's a combination of cluelessness and stubbornness.

Some of these big wigs just haven't taken the lesson from Bud Light and Target yet, others are hardcore leftists who will not back down, regardless of the damage they do to their business.

They're about to find out … we hope.

Nice, indeed!

Peaceful protest 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💞💞💞 — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) June 16, 2023

Look at that. No breaking windows. No fires. No looting.

THIS is peaceful protest. It will be condemned as 'hateful' and 'Nazi-like', of course, but this is the way to protest in a manner that allows your message to be heard.

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience.



Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/OO6NT5RIc8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

LOLOLOL! This is funny in so many ways.

There's nobody there. It was apparently about 40 minutes before the game was set to begin.

Dodgers tried to squeeze it in before anyone could notice, and it may be that a lot of their fans weren't interested in participating.

Those couple of loud boos … LOL.

Massive crowd! Looks like a Biden rally. — Austin Boyce (@clutchboyce) June 17, 2023

Ha!

BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight.



They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

Many on the right have been saying it's time to fight the Left with their own tactics.

Guess what, you're not going to like it, especially if you're some grotesque little fringe group like the sacrilegious sisters of perpetual blasphemy.

A group like this is going to find those who oppose them far outnumber those willing to stand with them.

Maybe you 'girls' should just knock it off and go back to 'we just want to be left alone'?

Incredible crowd. The tide is turning. Wish I could have been out there for this. Very encouraging to see. https://t.co/ZZIpwfq4oU — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 16, 2023

The tide is turning.

This behavior is deeply offensive and disrespectful towards Catholics and their faith. It is encouraging to witness the community's response in voicing their opposition to such an event, as it rightly acknowledges the offensive nature of the situation. — Gianni (@giannipov) June 17, 2023

They wanted to be left alone. Fine. They should be. That wasn't enough for the activist wing.

They wanted to be over-represented in all aspects of culture. Hold on now …

They wanted acceptance while simultaneously mocking other people's deeply held beliefs. Yeah, no.

They wanted to indoctrinate children with their worldview against their parents' wishes. Time to fight back.

Dodgers didn't need to put themselves in this position. It was a choice. https://t.co/vL0RoYKP21 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 16, 2023

Dodgers could have elected to simply play baseball. Anyone can go to a game and enjoy the sport.

You're not asked whether you're gay, lesbian, or trans when you buy a ticket.

Some galaxy brained individual within the Dodgers organization couldn't pass up the opportunity to virtue signal to the tiny minority of their fans who get off on drag nuns mocking a religion. Smart.

Many have watched the cries of 'tolerance' morph into 'acceptance', while average people were beat into submission with their own politeness.

It's a bit shocking to see the push back.

GOOD for them! use the left's tactics against them! https://t.co/BQnprq2NHI — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 17, 2023

We are here for it.

You have to stand up for yourself.

Don't back down. https://t.co/f4PaTghYwC — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2023

It's clear the Left is not going to stop. We can't either.

LOS ANGELES- Thousands of Catholics are now marching toward the front of Dodger Stadium chanting “Save Our Children!”



Catholic organizers shared they wanted to make a stand for Christ where everyone could see them: pic.twitter.com/WC7YL1O3n0 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

They shouldn't have involved the kids.

We don't have to tell you how the Christian bashers will respond to this.

All we can say is Christians don't want anyone exposing children to sexuality. That is not true of the progressive activist Left.

This is the result.

The real sisters have had it. LOL.

Sister Act 3 is gonna be lit!

Pretty amazing a team that plays in "Chavez ravine" couldn't see this coming. https://t.co/7GKvIdchGe — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) June 16, 2023

It's really quite remarkable how low these businesses are willing to stoop to placate such a small minority, even when that means indulging the depraved, at the expense of a much larger portion of their customer base.

Leftism destroys everything, including common sense.

Tonight at Dodgers Stadium the @Dodgers @MLB didn’t just honor an anti-Christian group, they joined in the mocking of the Catholic faith by having their PA announcer introduce as “sisters” two men from this hate group dressed as nuns



Video @sav_says_ pic.twitter.com/LdDGuoCg6H — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 17, 2023

We'll be watching to see how things go from here. Dodgers could have just bowed out of this. They chose to go through with it.

They deserve whatever negative publicity they get as a result.

***

