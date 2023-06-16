Betting now offered on … oh G-d … the Special Olympics?! Really?
The L.A. Dodgers face protests from Christians for honoring phony nuns in drag

FuzzyChimp  |  10:46 PM on June 16, 2023
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

The Dodgers went through with their plan to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an alphabet gang group whose claim to fame is dressing as nuns in drag and mocking Christianity in perverse ways.

It seems we're at a crossroads where those who have politely sat by to let adults be adults, whether they agree with their lifestyles or not, have had enough.

Christians of varying backgrounds, especially Catholics, descended on Dodger Stadium to make their voices heard in protest.

There's a curious corporate phenomenon underway in our nation that's a combination of cluelessness and stubbornness.

Some of these big wigs just haven't taken the lesson from Bud Light and Target yet, others are hardcore leftists who will not back down, regardless of the damage they do to their business.

They're about to find out … we hope.

Nice, indeed!

Look at that. No breaking windows. No fires. No looting.

THIS is peaceful protest. It will be condemned as 'hateful' and 'Nazi-like', of course, but this is the way to protest in a manner that allows your message to be heard.

LOLOLOL! This is funny in so many ways.

There's nobody there. It was apparently about 40 minutes before the game was set to begin.

Dodgers tried to squeeze it in before anyone could notice, and it may be that a lot of their fans weren't interested in participating.

Those couple of loud boos … LOL.

Ha!

Many on the right have been saying it's time to fight the Left with their own tactics.

Guess what, you're not going to like it, especially if you're some grotesque little fringe group like the sacrilegious sisters of perpetual blasphemy.

A group like this is going to find those who oppose them far outnumber those willing to stand with them.

Maybe you 'girls' should just knock it off and go back to 'we just want to be left alone'?

The tide is turning.

They wanted to be left alone. Fine. They should be. That wasn't enough for the activist wing.

They wanted to be over-represented in all aspects of culture. Hold on now …

They wanted acceptance while simultaneously mocking other people's deeply held beliefs. Yeah, no.

They wanted to indoctrinate children with their worldview against their parents' wishes. Time to fight back.

Dodgers could have elected to simply play baseball. Anyone can go to a game and enjoy the sport.

You're not asked whether you're gay, lesbian, or trans when you buy a ticket.

Some galaxy brained individual within the Dodgers organization couldn't pass up the opportunity to virtue signal to the tiny minority of their fans who get off on drag nuns mocking a religion. Smart.

Many have watched the cries of 'tolerance' morph into 'acceptance', while average people were beat into submission with their own politeness.

It's a bit shocking to see the push back.

We are here for it.

It's clear the Left is not going to stop. We can't either.

They shouldn't have involved the kids.

We don't have to tell you how the Christian bashers will respond to this.

All we can say is Christians don't want anyone exposing children to sexuality. That is not true of the progressive activist Left.

This is the result.

The real sisters have had it. LOL.

Sister Act 3 is gonna be lit!

It's really quite remarkable how low these businesses are willing to stoop to placate such a small minority, even when that means indulging the depraved, at the expense of a much larger portion of their customer base.

Leftism destroys everything, including common sense.

We'll be watching to see how things go from here. Dodgers could have just bowed out of this. They chose to go through with it.

They deserve whatever negative publicity they get as a result.

***

