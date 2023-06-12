Actress bringing the drama about Ron DeSantis at Tony Awards explains what the...
The City of Waterloo learns that roads are driven on while earning a HILARIOUS ratio

FuzzyChimp  |  12:00 AM on June 12, 2023

Were you aware that June is Pride Month? We just wanted to make sure you knew that June was Pride Month … in case you weren’t aware that June is Pride Month. Ugh. People are a bit tired of alphabet activists force-feeding them rainbows, and the month’s not even half over. The City of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada joined the rainbow barrage by complaining about their multicolored crosswalk.

The problem, you see, is that when you paint rainbows across the street, people drive over them.

When you paint politically divisive images across a street, some people might even drive over them while accelerating quickly. Nobody saw it happen, so they’re just assuming that’s what happened … on a road … with cars.

Imagine an image of Donald Trump rendered in all its glory, smack dab in the middle of a city street. LOL.

It would literally become a Lefty tourist destination, for the sole purpose of defacing the presidential pavement. You know we’re right.

It wouldn’t be lamented as a hate crime. It would be lauded as heroic.

GOP elephants, Christian flags, 2nd Amendment quotes, and Bible verses would all receive similar treatments, although to a lesser degree than that theoretical Trump masterpiece.

The City of Waterloo didn’t appreciate the feedback they received from Twitter, so they launched the new Battle of Waterloo, firing the ‘phobia’ cannons to enforce Canuckistanian hate speech rules and shutting down replies.

‘You drove on the road, you transphobes!’ It’s all just too funny!

The comments did not disappoint.

Tire marks on a road? Who could have seen this coming?

We can’t wait for the freakout after they install rainbow urinals in the public restrooms.

Right?! Most religions wouldn’t paint their objects of worship on a roadway. The rainbow activist religion is an odd one.

Some poor Waterluvian grandma is probably going to break a hip on this slippery crosswalk of doom.

There you go. Surely there’s a less loony way to spend Canadian taxpayer loonies.

It looks like the Americans mostly stuck to the quote tweets, but they shared similar sentiments with their like-minded Canadian counterparts.

It’s an interesting theory. LOL.

‘We want people to take this super seriously … what should we do?’

‘We could paint it on the road and let them drive on it!’

Socialists don’t handle criticism well.

LOLOLOL!

Cars are rainbowphobic.

Bwahaha! Well done, sir. Well done.

Some valuable lessons were learned here: Things painted on roads will be driven on. Tweets that are this dumb will earn a healthy ratio.

***

