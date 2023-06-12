The City of Waterloo learns that roads are driven on while earning a HILARIOUS ratio

Were you aware that June is Pride Month? We just wanted to make sure you knew that June was Pride Month … in case you weren’t aware that June is Pride Month. Ugh. People are a bit tired of alphabet activists force-feeding them rainbows, and the month’s not even half over. The City of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada joined the rainbow barrage by complaining about their multicolored crosswalk.

The problem, you see, is that when you paint rainbows across the street, people drive over them.

When you paint politically divisive images across a street, some people might even drive over them while accelerating quickly. Nobody saw it happen, so they’re just assuming that’s what happened … on a road … with cars.

We’re sad to report that the rainbow crosswalk on Willis Way was vandalised with tire marks. There is no place for hate in Waterloo. Crews have been working hard to clean things up and give the crosswalk a fresh shine for now, with a full restoration coming soon. pic.twitter.com/uPFTlkvSp0 — City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) June 9, 2023

Imagine an image of Donald Trump rendered in all its glory, smack dab in the middle of a city street. LOL.

It would literally become a Lefty tourist destination, for the sole purpose of defacing the presidential pavement. You know we’re right.

It wouldn’t be lamented as a hate crime. It would be lauded as heroic.

GOP elephants, Christian flags, 2nd Amendment quotes, and Bible verses would all receive similar treatments, although to a lesser degree than that theoretical Trump masterpiece.

Any comments containing hate speech (as defined by the Ontario Human Rights Commission) will be deleted. We do not tolerate transphobia, homophobia or any other discrimination against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. — City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) June 9, 2023

The City of Waterloo didn’t appreciate the feedback they received from Twitter, so they launched the new Battle of Waterloo, firing the ‘phobia’ cannons to enforce Canuckistanian hate speech rules and shutting down replies.

‘You drove on the road, you transphobes!’ It’s all just too funny!

The comments did not disappoint.

Have you considered putting up a banner? It significantly reduces the risk of tire marks. — The Biggest Forehead (@mattbearnest) June 9, 2023

Tire marks on a road? Who could have seen this coming?

We can solve this problem by not painting it on the street. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) June 9, 2023

We can’t wait for the freakout after they install rainbow urinals in the public restrooms.

If you treat the rainbow flag as some kind of holy religious symbol, try not to paint it on the street where cars can drive over. — Peter Hwang (@ph_water1) June 10, 2023

Right?! Most religions wouldn’t paint their objects of worship on a roadway. The rainbow activist religion is an odd one.

Paint is slippery. When taking off at a red light it means spinning is more likely. — Red Squirrel 🇨🇦 (@RedSquirrelFtw) June 10, 2023

Some poor Waterluvian grandma is probably going to break a hip on this slippery crosswalk of doom.

All of this seems like colossal waste of money…. — Michelle LA🇨🇦 (@MichelleLA1981) June 10, 2023

There you go. Surely there’s a less loony way to spend Canadian taxpayer loonies.

If you paint religious symbols on the street, they will get driven on and walked on If you don't want that to happen, you shouldn't paint religious symbols on the street https://t.co/n1ZxH04z2t — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 11, 2023

It looks like the Americans mostly stuck to the quote tweets, but they shared similar sentiments with their like-minded Canadian counterparts.

So sure are they of this hypothesis, they locked replies. Maybe, and I’m just spitballin’ here, don’t paint the road if you don’t want tire marks on them. https://t.co/mnpKrAuG4L — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 11, 2023

It’s an interesting theory. LOL.

Nothing celebrates a symbol quite like painting it across a street. https://t.co/eu4AnIzmAw — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 12, 2023

‘We want people to take this super seriously … what should we do?’

‘We could paint it on the road and let them drive on it!’

Just a Canadian city hiding replies before locking them down completely. Maybe stop putting them on roads 😘 https://t.co/YEpd2hE0UO — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 11, 2023

Socialists don’t handle criticism well.

Someone drove on the street

Film at 11 https://t.co/Or2UHCCH4x — James David Dickson (@downi75) June 12, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Cars are rainbowphobic.

It identified as a drag strip https://t.co/G0nyC9WvMI — notseanwayne 🇺🇸 (@swaynridesagain) June 11, 2023

Bwahaha! Well done, sir. Well done.

I'm just here for the ratio. — Red Squirrel 🇨🇦 (@RedSquirrelFtw) June 10, 2023

Some valuable lessons were learned here: Things painted on roads will be driven on. Tweets that are this dumb will earn a healthy ratio.

***

