A 21-year-old Florida woman, who was never meaning no harm, was making her way down Highway 84 in Georgia the only way she knew how. Unfortunately, it was just a little bit more than the law will allow. The astounding police body cam footage of the wreck had Twitter talking about The Dukes of Hazzard.

A 21-year-old Tallahassee woman is lucky to be alive after her vehicle went airborne on a south Georgia highway last week. Join us during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. today to learn more about what happened. @wctv pic.twitter.com/xpxXMTydfR — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) May 30, 2023

It looks like a live shot of Biden’s economic policy. We’re sorry, we said there would be no politics.

She really is lucky to be alive. One does not simply try to jump Possum Holler off a tow truck ramp.

Just the good ol' boys. Never meanin' no harm pic.twitter.com/qzeWCsXZ5H — Tony Chuck 🇺🇸 (@hplc_tech) May 31, 2023

The Dukes of Hazzard was trending on Twitter as many likened the wild car jump to the 80’s television show.

Our younger readers may not be familiar with this classic show. The 1969 Dodge Charger in the show was named The General Lee and had a Confederate flag emblazoned on the roof – not exactly conducive to modern sensibilities.

LOLOLOL!

Now that’s just perfect!

What sound do you hear in your head with this freeze frame? 😏 pic.twitter.com/YJmpSi1JQV — Ricky T 🚀🚘🐶 (@TalbottRicky) May 31, 2023

Yep, that’s pretty much it. Gen Xers loved them some Dukes of Hazzard.

Welp, it looks like them Duke boys are at it again — Doris “Dot” McMillan (@DorisPMcMillan) May 30, 2023

We can still hear Waylon Jennings narrating the trouble the Duke boys got themselves into.

Fun fact: It’s estimated they went through as many as 300 ’69 Dodge Chargers during production of The Dukes of Hazzard.

The younger folks, who were born well after The Dukes of Hazzard, related the shocking car jump to more recent entertainment.

‘Ask any racer. Any real racer. It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.’

Hey, surviving this crazy jump is winning.

Me after watching Fast X : pic.twitter.com/4ZctFAHFYe — GOATEDAURA (@niunkonjo) May 31, 2023

Bwahaha! You really shouldn’t.

mf played gta one time and let the intrusive thoughts win LMAO https://t.co/jgTapLWUVB — EFNCY (@efncytv) May 31, 2023

Plenty of tweeters thought this looked like GTA, but in real life.

Good thing she was vaccinated — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) May 31, 2023

Ha! We’re going to live with this joke for the rest of our lives, aren’t we?

Every guy watching this video is like …

so it is possible 🤔 — 👻Ghost of John Wicks Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@hammybone12) May 31, 2023

Then the calculations begin …

Yep, we’re all sure we could have landed it with just a few adjustments. LOL.

Are we sure they were distracted and not just tempted? Every time I see a tow truck with the back ramped, I revert to my 4 year old self and have to talk myself out of doing this! — PoliticalGPT (@VikesRock23) May 31, 2023

Admit it. You know you do too.

>distracted Your honor, Free Bird was playing https://t.co/lv6VJNiUME — TheRundownRabbit (@RundownRabbit) May 31, 2023

LOL. Case dismissed!

My guess is she was doing a bit of rubber necking the accident on the other side of the highway. — JF Photo (@photo_jf) May 31, 2023

It’s very likely this driver was distracted. Not paying attention, looking at her phone, or looking at the police activity in the other lane.

Many were questioning why the tow truck was parked in the other lane. Good question.

🎵Just a good ol’ gal..playing on her phone..🎵. Bet! — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) May 31, 2023

We don’t know for sure, but stay off your phones on the road, folks. We sorta like y’all.

That officer with the camera on was already on foot to get to the scene of the accident before the car ever landed. That is dedication. — Noblu Czechmarck (@dispycalvinist) May 31, 2023

The officer’s response was impressive. He switched modes, and direction, immediately.

My man ain’t even phased!!! pic.twitter.com/XRVtgJhUAb — Levi Smith (@bagrilla84) May 31, 2023

The officer dealing with the other situation looked way too much like he’s seen this before. LOL.

The guy from the loader was a lucky boy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b34DDiAwMY — Mark Jones (@markjVFXGAMING) May 31, 2023

This dude was as lucky as the lady flying the car.

Thankfully for him, the car launched off the tow truck exactly the way we all imagined in our heads it would.

The first episode of the all women casted "Office" https://t.co/SCCg7aAMsw — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) May 31, 2023

LOL. Nice.

Allowing women to drive was one of the most baffling mistakes mankind has ever made. https://t.co/VTeCTh9SKy — Cool Hand James (@CoolHandJames0) May 31, 2023

Just when you thought this car crash was the most dangerous thing you’d see on Twitter today.

RIP sir.

Yeeeee Haaawwwww — Romey Rome (@BobbyBluGoat) May 30, 2023

Yee Haw, indeed.

