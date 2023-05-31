A 21-year-old Florida woman, who was never meaning no harm, was making her way down Highway 84 in Georgia the only way she knew how. Unfortunately, it was just a little bit more than the law will allow. The astounding police body cam footage of the wreck had Twitter talking about The Dukes of Hazzard.

Need a break from politics? Yeah, us too.

It looks like a live shot of Biden’s economic policy. We’re sorry, we said there would be no politics.

She really is lucky to be alive. One does not simply try to jump Possum Holler off a tow truck ramp.

The Dukes of Hazzard was trending on Twitter as many likened the wild car jump to the 80’s television show.

Our younger readers may not be familiar with this classic show. The 1969 Dodge Charger in the show was named The General Lee and had a Confederate flag emblazoned on the roof – not exactly conducive to modern sensibilities.

LOLOLOL!

Now that’s just perfect!

Yep, that’s pretty much it. Gen Xers loved them some Dukes of Hazzard.

We can still hear Waylon Jennings narrating the trouble the Duke boys got themselves into.

Trending

Fun fact: It’s estimated they went through as many as 300 ’69 Dodge Chargers during production of The Dukes of Hazzard.

The younger folks, who were born well after The Dukes of Hazzard, related the shocking car jump to more recent entertainment.

‘Ask any racer. Any real racer. It don’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning’s winning.’

Hey, surviving this crazy jump is winning.

Bwahaha! You really shouldn’t.

Plenty of tweeters thought this looked like GTA, but in real life.

Ha! We’re going to live with this joke for the rest of our lives, aren’t we?

Every guy watching this video is like …

Then the calculations begin …

Yep, we’re all sure we could have landed it with just a few adjustments. LOL.

Admit it. You know you do too.

LOL. Case dismissed!

It’s very likely this driver was distracted. Not paying attention, looking at her phone, or looking at the police activity in the other lane.

Many were questioning why the tow truck was parked in the other lane. Good question.

We don’t know for sure, but stay off your phones on the road, folks. We sorta like y’all.

The officer’s response was impressive. He switched modes, and direction, immediately.

The officer dealing with the other situation looked way too much like he’s seen this before. LOL.

This dude was as lucky as the lady flying the car.

Thankfully for him, the car launched off the tow truck exactly the way we all imagined in our heads it would.

LOL. Nice.

Just when you thought this car crash was the most dangerous thing you’d see on Twitter today.

RIP sir.

Yee Haw, indeed.

***

Tags: Dukes of Hazzardgeorgiawreck