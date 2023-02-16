Much of what we’ve seen on Twitter about East Palestine, Ohio following the devastating train derailment and subsequent chemical release and burn would make you think the small village is an apocalyptic wasteland.

Fires, plumes of smoke creating mushroom clouds, and reports of dead animals have dominated the ‘news’ from social media.

Social media coverage of the incident has been … well … a train wreck.

"Don't worry just go back to work, the air is safe to breath" – U.S Government after 9/11 East Palestine, Ohio right now…. pic.twitter.com/dIjZD3laeQ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 15, 2023

This is the kind of tweet we’ve been seeing. The burn of the chemical cars occurred on February 6.

Yes, there was an intentional burn of rail cars that were releasing toxic chemicals to try to prevent a larger explosion, and many confirmed photos of the giant smoke plume are making their way around social media. This may be one of them (this particular image has not been confirmed).

This was definitely not, however, East Palestine on February 15.

The fumes from these chemicals can kill humans and animals. Local wildlife is dead. Water is contaminated. An entire city of people may never be able to return home again in #EastPalestine Ohio that appears to have just been Chernobyled in this train derailment. This is scary. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 13, 2023

Reports of dead animals appear to be isolated to a few confirmed cases. A local man who keeps foxes and other exotic animals lost one fox and others were sick. Another local woman believes her cat fell ill and died because of the toxic chemicals. A woman in North Lima, a town 10 miles to the northwest, against the prevailing winds, believe her 5 chickens died as a result of the rail disaster.

The reports closest to the site seem most likely related to the incident. Fish kills in the direct vicinity of the accident are confirmed to be related to chemical contamination.

These few cases have exploded into stories about ‘hundreds of dead chickens’ and ‘dead wildlife and livestock up to 100 miles away’. This appears to be simply not true or social media would be inundated with photos of the unfortunate victims of this ‘Ohio Chernobyl’? Where are the journalists who should be confirming the accuracy of these reports?

A Twitchy source from the Buckeye state took a road trip to East Palestine and drove through the town so we could show you what the conditions on the ground really look like. We’ve edited the video to show you some of what they saw in East Palestine on February 15, 2023.

That is East Palestine right now – much like any small town rural Ohio village, but now a community with serious questions that they deserve answers to.

The overly dramatic reporting of the incident will not, in the long run, be helpful to the residents of East Palestine.

As images of fiery mushroom clouds give way to residents meeting in East Palestine, the place everyone was told was an inhabitable hellhole, social media’s interest in the plight of this small community may likely disappear as well.

There have been complaints that national media is not covering the story as well. There has been reporting, but we think it’s a valid point that a similar incident would likely garner much more attention if the victims weren’t in rural Ohio.

Criticisms that Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, was AWOL through the initial days of the incident are well-founded as well. Mayor Pete literally didn’t comment on the incident publicly until 10 days after the disaster occurred.

I continue to be concerned about the impacts of the Feb 3 train derailment near East Palestine, OH, and the effects on families in the ten days since their lives were upended through no fault of their own. It’s important that families have access to useful & accurate information: — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

And this, only after he was called out.

To Learn What's Causing All These Train Derailments, Pete Buttigieg Binge Watches Every Episode Of Thomas The Tank Engine https://t.co/9oood4S3qT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 15, 2023

Yeah, it’s like that.

It seems the national media took a greater interest in the story as well after the political finger pointing began.

Now we have social media sensationalism, national media slow to respond and who are likely to be sucked into the politics of the situation, and a well-earned distrust of the government.

So it seems that the residents of East Palestine, OH aren’t believing a word of what the government is telling them. After the last 3 years why would anyone, anywhere, for any reason, believe anything the government says? #EastPalestine — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 16, 2023

The line to get into the East Palestine town hall tonight stretches for a half mile. THOUSANDS of people are PISSED and none of them trust what the government is telling them. Good. pic.twitter.com/lJcG79FM09 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2023

This is what happens when government and media torch their trust with the American people. This is not good for the people of East Palestine.

Local news media reports, on the other hand, provide some of the best information, such as this writeup by The Marietta Times. At least you’ll get more accurate information about what is happening. Whether you trust those officials is a different story.

Still, you’re likely to get the best information from the people on the ground and who actually have a stake in the surrounding communities.

For the people of East Palestine, now is when the real journey begins. What are the long-term impacts of the chemical release on their groundwater, private wells, and soil? Will Norfolk Southern reimburse them appropriately for the damage done? What can be done to ensure they feel safe in their own homes again?

Those questions are not nearly as exciting as burning rail cars or political gamesmanship.

Residents were hoping to start getting some of those answers the same evening this video and photos were captured, but Norfolk Southern suddenly backed out.

Citing threats to employees’ safety, Norfolk Southern skipping informational open house https://t.co/FDarpkouF0 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) February 16, 2023

Norfolk Southern has, however, managed to keep steady train traffic running through East Palestine.

We witnessed multiple air quality sensor readings throughout the town.

The people of East Palestine are being told the air is safe based on this data. It appears the outside workers brought in to monitor the situation and perform other cleanup duties agree because none of the workers filmed or photographed were wearing respirators.

In fact, the only people we noticed wearing respirators at all were two journalists.

Stories of widespread animal death are seemingly less and less likely as time passes. Our source did not witness any such thing in the area or in the outskirts where various livestock appeared healthy and normal.

Again, this seems to be something journalists could have gotten to the bottom of days ago.

The larger concern by many, at this point, seems to be whether the local soil, ground water, and downstream tributaries have been contaminated.

Crews were witnessed working that problem at the point where Sulphur Run converges on Leslie Run. Sulphur Run passes directly through the crash site before heading east towards East Palestine Park. Leslie Run is the creek where fish kills were confirmed.

Once local residents can gain confidence there are no long-term effects from exposure to the air (there have been some recent reports of symptoms such as headaches and skin rashes), it seems water and soil contamination will be the primary concern.

East Palestine has a long road to recovery. Responsible journalism can help them get there.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.