As Twitchy readers know Canadian and U.S. forces coordinated the downing of yet another UFO in Canadian airspace. This was followed quickly by a report that the FAA closed airspace in Montana for Department of Defense activities.

It this yet another unidentified object in the skies?

Have the Chinese sent additional spy balloons into U.S. airspace?

Is Joe Biden presiding over the second alien invasion of his presidency?

The official statement from NORAD explained that U.S. jets were scrambled to investigate a ‘radar anomaly’ but no object was identified by the pilots.

There were mixed messages, however, based on statements made by elected officials from Montana.

It seems NORAD or the FAA could have conveyed this information to Montana’s governor, Greg Gianforte, without requiring a direct briefing from the White House.

This will definitely raise some eyebrows. Is there something larger afoot than what we’re currently being told, or is this just President Biden trying to appear on top of things after his poor handling of the Chinese spy balloon? Time will tell.

Governor Gianforte seems to have more questions than answers.

Congressman Matt Rosendale of Montana then claimed to Fox News that there was an object and it could not be ‘brought down in the dark’, conflicting with the statement from NORAD that the event was a false alarm.

As Rosendale pointed out, if this does turn out to be another object flying over Montana, it will be the fourth such object which started with the Chinese spy balloon.

The American people deserve answers, indeed.

The situation is about as clear as President Biden trying to say ‘Worcestershire’.

It’s time. LOL.

If we’re all going down, we’re going to do it with memes!

Everybody watching the stream of reports about UFOs.

Look, if we’re going to be fighting aliens, or the Chinese army, you’re peeing in the radiator.

LOL.

This is just what the world needs right now … more reasons to launch conspiracy theories.

Right?! Remember when we couldn’t shoot down the Chinese spy balloon until it had finished spying? We seem suddenly fully capable of shooting crap down in U.S. and Canadian airspace now.

Good times.

***

***

