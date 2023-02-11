As Twitchy readers know Canadian and U.S. forces coordinated the downing of yet another UFO in Canadian airspace. This was followed quickly by a report that the FAA closed airspace in Montana for Department of Defense activities.

It this yet another unidentified object in the skies?

Have the Chinese sent additional spy balloons into U.S. airspace?

Is Joe Biden presiding over the second alien invasion of his presidency?

BREAKING: FAA closes airspace around Havre, Montana, near the Canadian border, for defense-related reasons. Cause unknown pic.twitter.com/S4TtEAuFbj — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 12, 2023

The official statement from NORAD explained that U.S. jets were scrambled to investigate a ‘radar anomaly’ but no object was identified by the pilots.

The FAA just closed down airspace in Montana, sent fighters to investigate a “radar anomaly,” then said there was actually nothing there 😐 https://t.co/9unkDahfgY — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 12, 2023

There were mixed messages, however, based on statements made by elected officials from Montana.

That's a pretty high up briefing for something that was never there 🤔 https://t.co/snHsPNtHFg — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) February 12, 2023

It seems NORAD or the FAA could have conveyed this information to Montana’s governor, Greg Gianforte, without requiring a direct briefing from the White House.

This will definitely raise some eyebrows. Is there something larger afoot than what we’re currently being told, or is this just President Biden trying to appear on top of things after his poor handling of the Chinese spy balloon? Time will tell.

Governor Gianforte seems to have more questions than answers.

Congressman Matt Rosendale says the Department of Defense told him that the object over Montana cannot be brought down in the dark. Where is Joe Biden? The American people need answers.

pic.twitter.com/YG1mctwRJG — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) February 12, 2023

Congressman Matt Rosendale of Montana then claimed to Fox News that there was an object and it could not be ‘brought down in the dark’, conflicting with the statement from NORAD that the event was a false alarm.

As Rosendale pointed out, if this does turn out to be another object flying over Montana, it will be the fourth such object which started with the Chinese spy balloon.

The American people deserve answers, indeed.

The takeaways from the new NORAD statement are all terrible: Either NORAD couldn’t find the object, the object was faster/more advanced than our fighter jets, they shot it down and don’t want us to know, enemies are messing with our radar or a total false alarm. All bad options. pic.twitter.com/GehurcsXHl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 12, 2023

The situation is about as clear as President Biden trying to say ‘Worcestershire’.

It’s time. LOL.

If we’re all going down, we’re going to do it with memes!

Everybody watching the stream of reports about UFOs.

Call to action… pic.twitter.com/zPaP58RjQ7 — 1 of a small group of Plaintiffs (@Tdillon06) February 12, 2023

Look, if we’re going to be fighting aliens, or the Chinese army, you’re peeing in the radiator.

My sister lives in Montana and just sent me this photo she took while out horseback riding! pic.twitter.com/Ps2WXFthBa — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. 2024 (@HollyBriden) February 12, 2023

LOL.

It was a train wreck that caused a nerve gas spill. https://t.co/ZkP29lW8KO pic.twitter.com/tXFXGpJGIO — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 12, 2023

This is just what the world needs right now … more reasons to launch conspiracy theories.

'Bout a week too late. https://t.co/quZt83AqDi — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 12, 2023

Right?! Remember when we couldn’t shoot down the Chinese spy balloon until it had finished spying? We seem suddenly fully capable of shooting crap down in U.S. and Canadian airspace now.

Good times.

