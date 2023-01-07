After days of rancor on the Republican side of the aisle, Kevin McCarthy has now been elected as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives after 15 rounds of votes.

The final stretch was no less chaotic than the preceding days. After adjourning earlier in the day, the members-elect met in the House once again at 10:00 o’clock in the evening to finally wrap up the Speaker’s election with a 14th vote, or so they believed by all appearances.

It seemed clear when Colorado’s Lauren Boebert voted ‘present’ near the beginning of the roll call that an agreement had likely been made to end the fight and concede the Speakership to Kevin McCarthy. Matt Gaetz was conspicuously absent during the first roll call vote. It appeared as if he would cast the deciding vote in the second roll call, allowing McCarthy to win.

Gaetz did, indeed, vote ‘present’ and McCarthy reached 216 votes … which was not the 217 votes needed for a majority, even though it seemed they all were somehow expecting the vote would end in the election of McCarthy. A moment of chaos ensued on the House floor. Representatives struggled to contain their frustration.

Some dude even got pulled away from Gaetz, his mouth being covered by another. LOL.

They quickly called to adjourn for the day and resume business, with no Speaker, on the following Monday. As the vote proceeded, members milled around the floor in conversation. Something changed. GOP members began voting against their own motion to adjourn.

There would be a 15th vote.

What a fitting end to a wild week. During the 15th and final vote, the remaining anti-McCarthy contingent all voted ‘present’ in a final show of defiance but a willingness to end their fight. This act lowered the needed majority threshold to 215 votes, and McCarthy again received 216, making him the 55th Speaker of the House.

Twitter was full of opinions on this final day of the Speaker struggle session.

We feel you, bro.

Just to make a long day even longer, Hakeem Jeffries gave a ridiculously long, insultingly partisan speech before McCarthy could finally claim the gavel.

LOLOLOL!

YES!

Look, we know a lot of people on the right wanted McCarthy and a lot of people didn’t.

One thing we can all agree on is that Democrats are mad and that is glorious. LOL.

Ouch. That is painfully accurate.

It was quite easy.

Crap. He’s right.

LOL!

At least y’all are keeping your sense of humor.

Will the battle have been worth the effort? Many who switched their votes cited the negotiations they had with the McCarthy side. Time will tell if the resulting changes materialize in the rules and whether McCarthy effectively leads the majority against the real threat here: the agenda of the radical leftists who run the Democratic Party.

We have a Congress, folks. Let’s see what they do.

