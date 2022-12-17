The media narrative usually goes something like this: ‘In latest gaffe, Joe Biden’s claim to having awarded a Purple Heart has problems’ or ‘Conservatives pounce on President Biden’s story honoring soldiers’.

Translation: Joe Biden is a liar.

Joe Biden has been a liar for as long as we’ve known him. The man tanked his first presidential campaign in 1988 … for lying. It’s what he does.

From the NY Post article:

My dad, when I got elected vice president [in 2008], he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now — not because of the Battle of the Bulge, but he said, ‘and he won the Purple Heart and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him’ …

There are several ways to know when Joe Biden is lying. We’re providing this handy guide as a gift to our beloved Twitchy readers:

  1. He refers to himself as ‘Joey’.
  2. He uses any phrase similar to ‘this is not hyperbole’, ‘I’m not joking’, or ‘I’m serious’.
  3. His lips are moving.

‘Oh, that’s just crazy Uncle Joe!’

Nope, the man is a liar. He gets a pass because he’s a Democrat.

That’s what we said! LOL.

LOLOLOL!

True, but dementia is being too kind. Biden’s been doing stuff like this for a long time.

Exactly.

The crazy thing is, the story’s already over. Everyone is so used to this that they’ll just drop it now. If Trump had told this exact same story, investigative journalists would have done a week-long investigation, the White House press pool would have grilled the Press Secretary on the clear falsehood, congressional floor speeches would have demanded an apology, and some high-level military official would have made an ‘unprecedented’ statement about the ‘sacred Purple Heart being used as a prop to try to win the admiration of our brave men and women in uniform’.

You all know we’re right.

It would be an amazing thing to witness.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

The fact checkers are AWOL, probably fighting the battle of the bulge (holiday overeating).

We’re just going to hold out hope that Joe Biden will award Twitchy a made up Pulitzer Prize in journalism one of these days.

 

***

