The media narrative usually goes something like this: ‘In latest gaffe, Joe Biden’s claim to having awarded a Purple Heart has problems’ or ‘Conservatives pounce on President Biden’s story honoring soldiers’.

Translation: Joe Biden is a liar.

Joe Biden has been a liar for as long as we’ve known him. The man tanked his first presidential campaign in 1988 … for lying. It’s what he does.

Joe Biden says after he was elected VP, he awarded his Uncle Frank with a Purple Heart he earned at the Battle of the Bulge. There is no evidence any of that is true — and Biden's uncle died in 1999, while Biden wasn't elected VP until 2008. pic.twitter.com/FlJLjFAE4A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2022

From the NY Post article:

My dad, when I got elected vice president [in 2008], he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now — not because of the Battle of the Bulge, but he said, ‘and he won the Purple Heart and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him’ …

There are several ways to know when Joe Biden is lying. We’re providing this handy guide as a gift to our beloved Twitchy readers:

He refers to himself as ‘Joey’. He uses any phrase similar to ‘this is not hyperbole’, ‘I’m not joking’, or ‘I’m serious’. His lips are moving.

This is the thing about listening to old people tell stories… They mix it with fables, exaggeration, half truths … Like a good fishing story — Clayton Rogers (@funday246) December 17, 2022

‘Oh, that’s just crazy Uncle Joe!’

Nope, the man is a liar. He gets a pass because he’s a Democrat.

If he says “No, I’m serious”, or “not kidding” you know he’s lying. It’s his “Tell”. — Kevin Charkosky (@KevinCharkosky) December 17, 2022

In fairness, we’d have figured anyone old enough to be Biden’s uncle would have been awarded the Purple Heart at Gettysburg, so… — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) December 17, 2022

Pathetic, but status quo for this dementia ridden liar. https://t.co/uvpgqEITtv — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 17, 2022

True, but dementia is being too kind. Biden’s been doing stuff like this for a long time.

No, this is not a senile moment. The man has done this for decades. He lies all the time — even on topics that can be easily debunked. It’s pathological. My theory has been that it became second nature to him starting at a young age — once he decided to have a life in politics. https://t.co/ooArgUwRkx — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) December 17, 2022

Can vice presidents just get purple hearts to give out? I mean, is that a thing? https://t.co/9gPHfrk1D3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 17, 2022

The crazy thing is, the story’s already over. Everyone is so used to this that they’ll just drop it now. If Trump had told this exact same story, investigative journalists would have done a week-long investigation, the White House press pool would have grilled the Press Secretary on the clear falsehood, congressional floor speeches would have demanded an apology, and some high-level military official would have made an ‘unprecedented’ statement about the ‘sacred Purple Heart being used as a prop to try to win the admiration of our brave men and women in uniform’.

You all know we’re right.

Imagine if we had an honest media, or even just a less dishonest one, and the questions this guy and his press secretary, “historic” or not, would be peppered with. https://t.co/l99szUzePV — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 17, 2022

It would be an amazing thing to witness.

Some people might play this off as having to do with his age, but Biden has had a habit of consistently making up stuff like this for 4+ decades. He does it so often that a lot of people don't even notice anymore. https://t.co/8x162hR4jd — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 17, 2022

This is the kind of thing fact checkers would have spent a week and 3 press briefings on 4 years ago. https://t.co/ZlwHpSPYiP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2022

The fact checkers are AWOL, probably fighting the battle of the bulge (holiday overeating).

We’re just going to hold out hope that Joe Biden will award Twitchy a made up Pulitzer Prize in journalism one of these days.

